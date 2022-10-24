ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Food samplings & personalized menus featured at New York School Nutrition Association Annual Conference

By Weiran Vera Shang
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DwUPg_0il2p6D700

VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – According to Feeding America , one in seven children in New York State faces hunger. Fortunately, school meals, including breakfast and lunch, benefit all students equally and play a vital role in alleviating food insecurity and improving academic achievements.

According to CDC , students in America consume as much as half of their daily calories from school meals. Therefore, it is important to maintain a healthy school nutrition environment that appeals to students’ appetites. Among over 130 vendors at the conference, there are food sampling and menu design software for school nutrition directors to give a try. After that, the food brand usually will be invited to the school for students to taste before making a final purchasing deal.

CDC Report Claims Unvaccinated Minorities Have Highest Hospitalization Rates

As an annual conference, this year’s new trend is the more flexible menu design.

“As far as trends, we do see our students love to have a lot of menu options, they love to be able to customize, food bars, stations where they can really take ownership of what they are putting on their plate, ramen bars, deli bars, noodle bars, sauces stations, there are all the things that they are seeing in retail operations so we are trying to bring them to school and again make them healthy and appealing to students,” said Caitlin Lazarski , president of New York School Nutrition Association .

School directors walk around to chat with sales representatives, take a bite at the food vendors and learn about the latest farm products.

“Diary Association with the East wants to ensure that all the students are fueled for the day with dairy. And we try to do that by creating innovative recipes such as yogurt smoothies, yogurt coffee, even pizza,” said Aisha King , Director of Youth Nutrition Services at American Dairy Association North East .

“Our company Ling has been in the business for thirty years focusing on K-12 technology. Really what we are doing is getting multiple departments within a school district and providing integrated software solutions,” said Dee White , Regional Director of sales at LINQ .

The majority of the food vendors come within New York state, thus guaranteeing the freshness and promptness of school meals.

Lazarski encourages students to try out the new recipe as child nutrition constantly evolves.

“We always try to encourage our students to try something new. And they might learn
that they actually love something that is very good for them,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

New York, Pennsylvania’s favorite Studio Ghibli movies: report

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WETM) – Studio Ghibli has been charming audiences across the world for over 30 years with its nuanced animated classics, and one new report took a look at which films are most popular around the U.S. A new analysis by communications company Windstream Holdings scoured IMDb to compile every film from the […]
YORK, PA
WETM 18 News

Northern Tier school districts to receive ‘clean’ buses

NORTHERN TIER, Pa. (WETM) — On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania has been awarded $34.6 million to create 89 new ‘clean’ school buses for 11 school districts across Pennsylvania. As part of the first round of funding from the EPA Clean School Bus Program, two school districts in the Northern Tier will receive […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

NY: Nearly $640K in grant funding available for volunteer fire departments

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting applications for Volunteer Fire Assistance grant funding, according to a press release from the organization. DEC says nearly $640,000 in funding is available to help rural fire departments protect public safety and natural resources. The deadline for applications is Nov. 15. […]
WETM 18 News

500K votes already cast in Pennsylvania midterm election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More than half a million ballots have already been returned in Pennsylvania two weeks before the November 8 election. According to data released by the Pennsylvania Department of State, a total of 556,750 mail-in and absentee ballots were returned as of October 24. More than 1.2 million ballots were requested ahead […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvanians reminded to apply for heating help

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Pennsylvanians are reminded that they can get help with heating bills this winter and can apply for the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The funds from the program can help cover the cost of heating your home for the winter and applications will be accepted beginning Tuesday, Now. 1. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Political experts explore impact of Pa. Senate debate

(WHTM) — Two weeks before the general election, U.S. Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz faced off in their only debate, hosted by abc27. With that debate done, abc27 asked experts what kind of an impact it will have on the outcome of this race. Experts said debates don’t typically have a major impact […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

I-99 ramp closed Tuesday in Erwin

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers headed to work on Tuesday are being reminded that a highway ramp in Erwin will be under construction for several hours. The DOT announced that the I-99 southbound ramp connecting to SR 417 at Exit 8 in Erwin will be closed starting at 9:00 a.m. on October 25. The ramp […]
ERWIN, NY
WETM 18 News

Stay granted in NY Absentee Election Law Case

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A lawsuit was filed in Saratoga County by state Republican and Conservative parties against state government leaders. They claim that a new law that allows the board of elections to count absentee ballots before Election Day is unconstitutional. Blair Horner, Executive Director of NYPIRG, explained why this new law was put into […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Lawsuit challenges NYS Election Law on Absentee Ballots

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– In a lawsuit filed in Saratoga County, state Republican and Conservative parties sued state Democratic leaders and the New York State Board of Elections. The plaintiffs challenged the constitutionality of a law signed last year regarding the procedure in which absentee ballots are examined before Election Day. Republican Assemblyman Robert Smullen is […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

PA Senate unanimously passes drivers license reform bill

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Senate held a vote Tuesday for House Bill 987 and it passed unanimously 49-0. The Pennsylvania State Senate released a public statement announcing the passage of House Bill 987. House Bill 987 aims to provide retroactive relief for citizens of the commonwealth whose licenses were suspended for non-driving […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy