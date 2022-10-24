CHICAGO - Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and the streaking Chicago Blackhawks withstood Florida’s late push to beat the Panthers 4-2 on Tuesday night. Taylor Raddysh, Philipp Kurashev and Jonathan Toews also scored in the Blackhawks’ fourth straight victory after dropping their first two games of the season. Chicago overcame two-goal deficits in its previous three wins, but had to hold on against the Panthers in the final 10 minutes.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO