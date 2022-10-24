ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles acquire 3-time Pro Bowl DE Quinn from Bears

CHICAGO - The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles already have one of the NFL’s best defenses. Now, they’re adding another pass rusher to the mix. The Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a 2023 fourth-round pick on Wednesday. The teams said the...
Bears learn a better way to use QB Justin Fields

CHICAGO - Chicago’s Matt Eberflus received congratulations from his team’s owners after their 33-14 victory Monday night denied New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick a historic victory. A win would have pushed Belichick to 325 wins, second all time behind Don Shula and one better than Bears founder...
Kane scores, Blackhawks hold off Panthers 4-2 for 4th in row

CHICAGO - Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and the streaking Chicago Blackhawks withstood Florida’s late push to beat the Panthers 4-2 on Tuesday night. Taylor Raddysh, Philipp Kurashev and Jonathan Toews also scored in the Blackhawks’ fourth straight victory after dropping their first two games of the season. Chicago overcame two-goal deficits in its previous three wins, but had to hold on against the Panthers in the final 10 minutes.
