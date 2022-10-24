Read full article on original website
Collider
Remembering Leslie Jordan As the Scene-Stealing Frenemy of ‘Will & Grace’
As a comedian, Leslie Jordan found new fans through social media. As a character actor, he played into the campiness of American Horror Story. As a gay icon, he was entirely himself and beloved for it. Combining these three gave him his most memorable role on Will & Grace. As socialite Beverley Leslie, Jordan was a flamboyant, pompous, closeted short king. Appearing in the long-running guest role, he could easily steal the spotlight. It even earned him an Emmy Award. He interacted with the main group, but it was the frenemy pairing of Karen Walker (Megan Mullally) that always got the biggest laughs from the studio audience. And yet, there was a small chance, no pun intended, that Beverley wouldn’t have become a fan-favorite character. The role was for someone else. Typical of Leslie Jordan, he made it all his own.
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Collider
'Plane' Trailer Has Gerard Butler Out of the Frying Pan and Into the Fire After Surviving a Crash
As Gerard Butler himself teased yesterday through his Twitter account, he wants us all aboard for Plane, his new action movie that is set to premiere in late January. The story follows an airplane pilot who is forced to emergency land due to a storm and discovers that he escaped a natural danger only to enter a human one: He is now caught in the middle of a war zone, with gunmen ready to make passengers hostage.
Collider
Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66
On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
Collider
‘Jeepers Creepers’ Controversial History Unearthed in New Dread Central Podcast
Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.
Collider
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-Led 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off '1923' Gets Split Into Two Seasons
The horizon just keeps getting brighter for Yellowstone fans. Only a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere, franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is already preparing for the second season of the upcoming prequel series 1923, according to Deadline. The first season of the series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is expected to premiere on Paramount+ by the end of the year.
Collider
Marvel Just Accidentally Revealed Who Emilia Clarke Is Playing in 'Secret Invasion'
Ever since the exciting reveal of the trailer from Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated thriller series Secret Invasion, the superhero studio has been… secretive about details of the series. At this point, we’re used to Marvel revealing as little as possible about their upcoming projects, but staying mum about one character in particular has fueled massive fan speculation. Ever since she was announced as part of the series, Emilia Clarke’s (Game of Thrones) character wasn’t revealed. Until today, all we knew was that she was in the series. Now, however, it seems like a tiny piece of file – more specifically a gif – might have revealed who Clarke is playing after all.
Collider
The Peripheral's Chloë Grace Moretz & Jack Reynor on Why the Series is a Sci-Fi Lover’s Dream
[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for The Peripheral.]Based on the novel by William Gibson, created for television by Scott B. Smith, and executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the Amazon Studios original series The Peripheral follows Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her brother Burton (Jack Reynor) in their life in small town America in 2032, as they venture deeper and further into a simulation set in post-apocalyptic future London. While Flynne uncovers the mystery of the Sim and the dangerous information it contains, she realizes that she must find a way to protect herself and her family before it’s too late.
Collider
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Zoe Saldaña Calls Ending a "Very Sweet Departure"
During the explosive, information-ladened event that was the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were informed that Gamora (Zoë Saldaña) would return in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for one final run as part of the intergalactic defense force of misfits. Saldaña has spoken about the emotions she had felt going into the making of the film.
Collider
How to Watch James Gray's 'Armageddon Time'
James Gray, the filmmaker behind such recent hits as We Own the Night (2007), The Lost City of Z (2016), and Ad Astra (2019), has already made quite an impression on the cinematic world. He's become quite well-known for taking high-concept settings like outer space and jungle ruins and adding genuine humanity to them, asking its audience thought-provoking questions on life instead of being disposable two-hour adventures that one forgets about in a week or so. With Armageddon Time (2022), Gray aims to tell a far more personal story about the "American Dream" and the many struggles that come with such an optimistic ideal.
Collider
'Enola Holmes 2' Early Reactions Call It a "Charming" and "Comedic" "Thrill Ride"
The case is closed. The anticipated sequel Enola Holmes 2 is a week away from its Netflix debut, but a lucky few critics have already had the opportunity to watch the movie ahead of its premiere, and they can now provide us with some general comments about what we can expect from the Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill adventure. Once again, the movie centers around Enola (Brown), a young detective who solves difficult cases in 19th century London – all the while trying to get out from under the shadow of her much more popular brother detective Sherlock (Cavill).
Collider
From 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' to 'The Shining': 10 Famous Horror Films That Became TV Shows
Horror movies have been a cinematic staple for decades, with some of the best-known slashers and thrillers from the '70s through the '90s, bringing notable villains like Freddy, Jason, and Chucky to the world. After the success of their multiple-movie franchises, it only made sense for these killers to break into television.
Collider
How The Failure of Francis Ford Coppola's American Zoetrope Birthed 'The Godfather'
The 1960s was undoubtedly one of the most eventful decades in American history. From the raging Vietnam War and game-changing strides of the Civil Rights Movement to major shifts in entertainment and pop culture, it was a period that can be characterized as an inflection point that has since painted a clear portrait of the times before and after. Hollywood was no exception and, particularly in the latter half of the decade, the environment was rife with change and transformation as the arbiters of Hollywood's Golden Age, who had presided over the cinematic capital of the world since the beginning of the century, were beginning to depart and retire. At the same time, film schools, notably California's USC and UCLA, were seeing a boom in popularity among students who were eager to pick up a camera and experiment with the medium. Soon to be long gone were the days of tailored suits, prim haircuts, and knee-high boots commonly associated with filmmakers of the past, and on the horizon was the shaggy, rebellious, independent aesthetic that would characterize the incoming generation of storytellers.
Collider
Martin Lawrence and John Malkovich Go Head-to-Head in New 'Mindcage' Images
The Recall writer and director duo Reggie Keyohara III and Mauro Borrelli, respectively, have reunited on an all-new thriller titled Mindcage. The film stars Academy Award-nominee John Malkovich opposite Martin Lawrence in a tense crime thriller that evokes the feel of those early to mid-90s gems like Silence of the Lambs and Se7en. Ahead of its release, a few first-look images give us a sneak-peek of this tense cat and mouse mind game.
Collider
Every Kill in 'Halloween Ends' Ranked, From Worst to Best
The following articles contain major spoilers for Halloween Ends.The final chapter of the latest Halloween trilogy has arrived, and it's fair to say not everyone will rank it high in their list of the best Halloween movies. Halloween Ends picks up four years after Halloween Kills, with Michael Myers not seen since that night. Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) now lives with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak), while a new character named Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) soon enters their lives, resulting in fatal consequences.
Collider
‘The Good Nurse’ Ending Explained: Friendship Elicits a Deadly Confession
The Netflix original film The Good Nurse is a chilling and strangely beautiful depiction of friendship in a profession that needs it most: nursing. Directed by Tobias Lindholm, the biographical crime drama explores the heartfelt friendship between ICU nurse Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain) and Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), a new nurse in Amy’s unit. Amy is thrilled to have extra help and company during her shifts, but when a number of her patients mysteriously die from random overdoses, she takes matters into her own hands and tries to identify the mastermind behind the sinister crimes. Who is filling the IV bags with the incorrect medication? To her disbelief and utter horror, all the evidence seems to point to her new friend and co-worker, Charles. What makes this thriller even more haunting is the fact that it is based on a true story. Oscar-nominated writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who is known for co-writing 1917 with Sam Mendes and Last Night in Soho with Edgar Wright, adapted the screenplay from award-winning journalist Charles Graeber’s book, The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder.
Collider
How to Watch ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
Released in 1975 The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a cult classic chaotic whirlwind of song, dance, drag, and horror. A not-so-scary scary movie, The Rocky Horror Picture Show features the classic B movie horror tropes of a broken down car, a mad scientist, and crashing thunder outside a haunted castle alongside technicolor costumes, neon lights, gaudy art, and LGBTQ+ culture, something that wasn’t often featured in mainstream media at the time. The Rocky Horror Picture Show was like nothing anyone had ever seen before, and its aesthetic changed art, film, and fashion in abundance!
Collider
‘Terrifier 2’ to Stream on Screambox in Time for Halloween
Art the Clown is most pleased to inform you Terrifier 2 is coming to SCREAMBOX just in time for Halloween. Besides scoring a sweet streaming release, the surprise horror hit is also expanding its theatrical reach to more than one thousand screens nationwide. Released in 2016, the first Terrifier quickly...
Collider
Jean Rollin’s Euro Cult Horror 'The Night of the Clocks' Is Wonderfully Bizarre & Personal
French filmmaker Jean Rollin is the subject of the new documentary Orchestrator of Storms: The Fantastique World of Jean Rollin in which several of his frequent collaborators celebrate his work and detail the highs and lows of his fifty-year career. He was best known for his surreal vampire movies in the late-1960s and through the 1970s, but he also made several other horror movies which garnered a cult following. Unfortunately, during his lifetime, his films tended to be misunderstood and unsuccessful, and he ended up working in the adult film industry for a portion of his career due to financial trouble. He made most of these adult films under a pseudonym. Modern reassessments of his movies have been praised, particularly for his distinctive style of surrealism, strong female leads, and eroticism. Rollin always took great care in creating memorable imagery in his movies. In a 1996 interview with European film journal Kinoeye, he stated that he believed that imagery is more important than the film’s narrative.
