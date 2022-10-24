ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Vestal’s Rob Matthews Nominated for TIME Dealer of the Year

On Tuesday, TIME announced that Rob Matthews, President of Matthews Cadillac in Vestal, had been nominated for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award. Matthews along with 47 other nominees will be honored at the National Automobile Dealers Association show in January of 2023. According to the press release, the award recognizes the nation's most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.
VESTAL, NY
These Are Binghamton’s Most Popular Halloween Costumes

What do witches, rabbits, and dinosaurs have in common?. The answer? According to Google's highly scientific data-gathering website, Frightgeist, witches, rabbits, and dinosaurs are the top three most-searched-for Halloween costumes this year in the United States. For several years, Google has released results from its special “Google Frightgeist” website which...
BINGHAMTON, NY
This Popular Sidney, New York Grocery Store Is Closing

A community has expressed disbelief and sadness at the news that a much loved locally owned and operated grocery store will be closing its doors before the end of the year. Residents of Sidney, New York had heard rumblings that the Great American Food Store may be closing and the rumors were confirmed on Friday, October 21 when the food store posted a lengthy message to its loyal customers on social media.
SIDNEY, NY
Superintendent Crowd Surfing at Football Game Later Busted For Alleged DWI

*** UPDATE: Syracuse.com reports that the school board has placed the Superintendent on administrative leave. ***. Guess there's such a thing as taking school spirit too far. One school official from New York state may have been having a little too much fun at Friday's football game, according to police. Now, his future with the school district is uncertain. What happened?
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Tompkins County Health Department Looking for Woman Bit by Skunk

The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for a woman who was bitten by a skunk on Tuesday after she reportedly tried to pet or feed the animal. An alert from the Tompkins County Health Department described the woman as middle aged or older, wearing a long, hood sweater and carrying a backpack. A resident witnessed the skunk bite the woman and urged her to contact the health department as wild animal bites can transmit rabies. It was one of two reported bites in the downtown Ithaca area with reports of two skunks approaching and following people around the area.
