3 of the Most Dangerous Lakes in the US Are Here in New York
We love and are proud of our lakes in New York State. No matter the season, there's always something to do around our lakes. Just the fact that we have something no other state has, the Finger Lakes, and the fact that two of the great lakes border New York State, must give us some clout that we are one of the best places in the country for beautiful lakes.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2021, 282 Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to 26,207 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 11,562 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
Rare Video: Tree-Dwelling Predator Caught On Camera By DEC
Another amazing video was caught by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) of an elusive animal rarely been seen by anyone living in the Hudson Valley. Predators in New York State. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black...
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Bonfire Beware: This Firewood Mistake Could Put You In NY Jail
Late fall is campfire season in New York. There’s something so perfect about sitting around a roaring blaze with family and friends, sipping cider, and enjoying a crisp night under the stars. Of course, there are the standard safety measures to take as far as outdoor fires are concerned...
16 Ways To Celebrate National Chocolate Day in Upstate New York
Yes, every day is National Chocolate Day for many of us. There is a "national food holiday" virtually every day on the calendar, it can be pretty hard to keep track. But they are great. They give a certain food (or drink) item a few moments in the spotlight. National Chocolate Day (October 28) is one of the best.
One Of The Worlds Oldest Rivers Flows Through New York State
One of the worlds oldest rivers, and the oldest river in the United States, flows through New York State. Do you know which one?. According to New York State's DEC, New York State has more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams. We also are home to the oldest river in the United States, and one of the oldest rivers in the world.
‘New Supercomputers’ Predicts Snowy Winter For Most Of New York State
"New supercomputers" are predicting a "wetter than average" winter for most of New York State. The National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its U.S. Winter Outlook. What do weather experts think the Empire State is in store for this winter? Do the supercomputers agree with other weather experts?. Most...
Can You Burn Leaves In New York State?
The sweet smell of leaves in the fall! There are some days that just feel and smell perfect here in New York State. But there are some smells that signal a warning for officials around the Empire State. I am going to sound old here. But I remember when we...
12 Beautiful and Exciting Places To Bike Across Upstate New York
There are now dozens of ways for folks to bike across Upstate New York. And you can thank our state's railroad history for that!. One time, there were an uncountable number of long and short regional railroads traversing the breadth of the Upstate New York Region. From the far southwestern corner of the state around Jamestown to Plattsburgh in the North, Syracuse in Central New York and all along the Hudson Valley, trains chugged along their routes carrying goods and people from one end of the state to the other.
Sleep Under the Stars at This Unconventional Hotel in Upstate New York
If you're someone who likes to feel as though you are one with nature, this unique hotel in New York's Catskill mountains will fulfill all of your nature oneness fantasies!. Upstate New York's Catskill mountains are famous for their sprawling mountainous peaks, diverse landscape and terrain, wildlife, and a general feeling of peacefulness. But, New York's Catskills has also become known in recent years, as a fantastic place for nature lovers to glamp when they just don't feel like completely roughing it.
Fully Electric School Buses To Hit The Road in Upstate New York
Nineteen Upstate New York School Districts are getting busloads of federal money to buy all new, electric school buses. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer announced a total of $50 million in funding for the purchase of 130 low and zero-emissions buses for Upstate school districts. The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden nearly one year ago. It represents the first round of $5 billion in federal grants for districts nationwide. Across the U.S., this first round includes a billion dollars to cover the cost of 2,500 electric buses, Schumer's Office said, with additional grants to be announced through 2026.
Man Falls 50 Feet, Lands in Hole In the Ground In Upstate NY!
Hiking in New York can be a beautiful yet dangerous experience. For example, as those beautiful leaves start to fall, the ground will become slippery and the next thing you know you are on the ground yourself. In some cases simply falling to the ground would be the best case...
New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers
For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard. With that in mind I find it difficult to understand why anyone, regardless of age, would choose to go back to work once they've already crossed the retirement finish line.
One New, Sneaky COVID Symptom Has New York On Alert Into Winter
As we head into winter, New York and the CDC are still urging caution over COVID. A majority of the counties in Upstate are still in the CDC’s “high” level, with a little less than 10% of inpatient hospital beds still occupied by COVID patients. Mayo Clinic research shows Warren County currently has the highest density of COVID cases in the entire state of New York.
Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York
Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of New York or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
Do You Have One Of The Most Popular Dog Breeds In New York State?
For those of you who are like me, you have a dog in your family. Or in my case, three. Rarely in my entire life, have my family or I ever not had at least one dog in the family. Growing up, my family's dog preference was beagles. My first...
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge
NEW YORK, NY – A New York State Trooper was rear-ended while parked on the shoulder of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (formerly Tappan Zee) between New York and New Jersey. The New York State Police said the officer was inside his vehicle and running stationary radar when he was hit from behind by an inattentive driver. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. “Incidents like this are happening far too often to many people,” the NYSP said. “Last night, it was one of our own. One of our Troopers was The post New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
