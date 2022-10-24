Read full article on original website
Finds in the 419 - Erie Orchard and Cider Mill
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks ventures up to Erie, MI and learns how to make apple cider at Erie Orchard and Cider Mill. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
“Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour to stop in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour is making a stop in Toledo next week. The event will take place on Nov. 4 at Brennan Equipment Services located at 6940 Hall St. in Holland. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program begins at 9:30 a.m.
Toledo Correctional Institution welcomes its first woman warden
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A graduate of Whitmer high school is making history. Kimberly Henderson is the first woman to be named warden at the Toledo Correctional Institution. Toledo Correctional Institution, also known as TOCI is a maximum security prison for men. “I’m kind of taking it in,” said Warden Kimberly...
Keeping your car safe with wet leaves and cooler temps
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The season of snow and ice slicking up roads is not far off, but on days like today you still need to drive carefully. The combination of wet pavement and leaves can actually cause car accidents. Since we’ve had a very dry fall, this is really...
Dine in the 419: Plat8
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Get ready for some gourmet comfort food. Plat8 is in the Ottawa Hills Shopping Center on Central Ave. across from the 7 Plats of Ottawa Hills. That’s why it’s called Plat8. It’s actually in Toledo. It’s been here 5 years, and today, we’re going to prepare a dish that hails from the San Francisco Bay Area.
TPS Nurse seeing less kids with COVID
The Ohio Lead Free Kids Coalition and the Historic South Initiative discuss lead poisoning prevention initiatives. New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes. Updated: 5 hours ago. 10/26/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Local culinary students are sharpening their skills at the Cherry Street Mission
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street Mission Ministries serves hundreds of meals every single day. And there are a few new faces in the kitchen, thanks to a collaboration with a local high school. A lot of work goes into serving hundreds of meals at the mission on a daily...
Neighborhood Nuisance: House engulfed in trees on Stickney Ave in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Stickney Avenue sits a home that cannot be viewed from the street. The property is engulfed by trees, and neighbors are uncomfortable with the landscape imposing on the home’s visibility. " When I sit out back on my deck, I see animals on the...
Organizations highlight state investments to reduce lead poisoning
TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing. Witnesses say the boy walked from Longfellow elementary school, past Miracle Mile Shopping Center, and crossed over Jackman road. New mental health treatment center to open in Wood County. Updated: 2 hours ago. Unison health is opening a...
The cause and effect of our dry weather
Wednesday’s rain was much needed with the dry weather we’ve been having, but how bad is a dry stretch for our local environment this time of year?. If you’ve taken a good look at the Maumee River recently, you’ve probably noticed it’s way down, and the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers are in a similar situation. It’s the visible result of a big lack of rain across much of the region since late September.
Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees. Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo. The position is offering the following benefits:. Starting pay at $21.38 per...
Using signs of positivity to counter controversial sign
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Using positivity to counter something with a very negative message. Members of a Toledo mental health recovery center decided they’d take a stand against a sign sitting outside their front door. If you drive by the Thomas M. Wernert Center on Woodruff by Ashland near...
Ohio Right to Life issues letter against proposed Bowling Green City Council ordinance
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Council has proposed an ordinance that would expand its anti-discrimination ordinance. It would protect people who are breastfeeding, using fertility treatments, hormone treatments, and those who have had abortions. But Ohio Right to Life has now issued a letter to city council...
West Toledo crash downs power lines, roads closed
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An early morning crash in west Toledo has shut down a portion of west Central Avenue. 13abc has been told that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. The crash then caused power lines to fall into the roadway. Roads are closed between Jackman Road and Auburn Avenue. First Energy has reported multiple power outages. The road closures are expected to be clear around 7:30A.M. Stay with 13abc for updates.
SAME Café announces opening of new location inside Main Library
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - SAME (So All May Eat) Café has announced it’s opening it’s second location inside the Main Library in Toledo next week. A ribbon cutting celebration will take place on Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m. on the main level of the Main Library. This will be SAME Café's second overall location and first outside of Denver, Colorado.
City of Toledo holds open house for Schneider Park Revitalization Project
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo Division of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services is giving locals a sneak peek at the plans to redesign and renovate Schneider Park. The open house will take place on Wednesday at 5 p.m. inside the Heatherdowns Branch Library located on 3265 Glanzman Rd.
TPS adds to Longfellow Elementary school safety policy after 5-year-old goes missing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A 5-year-old goes missing from Longfellow Elementary School. While the little boy was found a mile away from the school. Local residents are questioning how school administrators were unaware of the child’s whereabouts. Witnesses said the boy walked from Longfellow elementary school, past Miracle Mile Shopping...
Tackling traffic fatalities in Toledo with Vision Zero
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Transportation held its first “Vision Zero” meeting on Wednesday. The public community outreach meeting focused on the city’s plan to reduce all traffic fatalities in Toledo. “In Toledo, over five years, we lost 160 people. They are...
Person hospitalized in shooting on Elmdale Rd.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Toledo. It happened in the 500 block of Elmdale Road in Toledo around 5:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Toledo Police officers are investigating the shooting and reviewing surveillance footage. Officials at the scene did not release...
First Solar to invest $270 million in Perrysburg research center
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - First Solar announced Thursday that it is investing $270 million in a dedicated research and development innovation center in Perrysburg. First Solar says this new facility is believed to be the first of its scale in the United States and is expected to accelerate American leadership in the development and production of advanced thin film photovoltaics. It will also feature a high-tech pilot manufacturing line allowing for the production of full-sized prototypes of thin film and tandem PV models.
