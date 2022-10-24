Wednesday’s rain was much needed with the dry weather we’ve been having, but how bad is a dry stretch for our local environment this time of year?. If you’ve taken a good look at the Maumee River recently, you’ve probably noticed it’s way down, and the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers are in a similar situation. It’s the visible result of a big lack of rain across much of the region since late September.

