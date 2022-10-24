Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
With Rail Strike Looming, Wyoming Has The Coal To Ship But Can’t Get Enough Trains
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming coal producers are struggling to get their product out and the possibility of a railroad worker strike is adding anxiety on top of limited rail capacity. Randall Luthi, chief energy advisor for Gov. Mark Gordon, met with executives at Peabody...
county17.com
Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Non-Resident Wyoming Hunting Tags Could Get Huge Price Hike
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Prices could rise dramatically for nonresident hunters wanting to get to the front of the line to draw Wyoming big game hunting tags. The cost for some nonresident elk tags could scrape the $2,000 mark under a draft bill forwarded Tuesday...
oilcity.news
Chain law in effect on Teton Pass as pre-Halloween snowstorm arrives in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is falling in areas of western Wyoming, and Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on Wyoming Highway 22 over Teton Pass, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Western mountains can expect 4–6 inches of snow through Wednesday night, with 1–2 inches...
Remains of Elk Hunter Missing Since 2019 Likely Recovered in Wyoming
On October 16, a group of hunters in Wyoming found a firearm beneath a clump of vegetation. The discovery spurred a search that eventually led investigators to human remains. According to local Wyoming media outlet, the remains are thought to belong to an elk hunter who went missing in the area during a 2019 snowstorm.
New Study Ranks Wyoming in the Top 20 ‘Safest States in America’
Other than the beauty, the relatively small population, hunting and outdoor sports, the safety of raising a family in Wyoming is definitely one of the appeal of our wonderful state. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2022’s Safest States in America" and Wyoming ranked very well....
mybighornbasin.com
Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming
Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
oilcity.news
Snow impacting western Wyoming travel; Casper may see showers Tuesday–Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall is impacting travel on some highways in western Wyoming on Tuesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday over Teton Pass on Wyoming Highway 22 between Wilson and the Idaho state line, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. A no unnecessary travel advisory is in effect on U.S. Highway 26 and U.S. 287 between the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park and Lava Mountain Lodge. Real-time road condition information is available from WYDOT.
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
cowboystatedaily.com
Texas Company Asks EPA To Allow Disposal Of Fracking Wastewater Into Aquifer Near Pavillion
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The EPA is examining a 2020 decision by the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to allow a Texas-based company to inject wastewater into the Madison Aquifer, a deep-water aquifer near the town of Pavillion. Aethon Energy and Burlington Resources Oil...
Watch How Tough Wyoming Ranching Life Can Be
One thing we've learned over the years is that the ranching lifestyle isn't for everyone. As a matter of fact, the stories you hear from some Ranchers are more like horror stories. Loss of cattle, water shortages, dry summers, beef prices, natural disasters and going bankrupt are all concerns many, if not all, ranches go through at some point of time.
Don’t Miss The Interesting History Of Wyoming’s Medicine Wheel
History is STRONG in Wyoming. Even if researchers can't agree on the actual time a piece of history has been around. In the Bighorn's is a site that is really fantastic to see, the Medicine Wheel. An 80' diameter Native American wheel that has 28 different spokes on the wheel that are in a position to guide seasons, sun positions, lunar cycles and other changes in the Earth's orbit.
cowboystatedaily.com
Despite Shooting Himself, Wyoming Hunter Says Handgun Saved Him From Grizzly
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In those few moments of furious violence in the remote high country of the Gro Ventre mountains, Lee Francis knew his life hung in the balance between a grizzly’s teeth and claws and his trigger finger. “He was probably less...
Sheridan Media
Column: Use of Port-A-Potty Ad Helped Make Biggest Wyoming Political Upset
A port-a-potty. In a Wyoming rancher’s pasture? Really?. Here during the final days of this year’s election season, it is appropriate to recall once again one of the great political campaigns in the Cowboy State. Possibly the biggest campaign idea helping lead to the biggest political upset in...
kiowacountypress.net
Montana land board acquires large property for public use
(Big Sky Connection) The Montana Land Board has approved acquiring a new piece of land to become a Wildlife Management Area. In a four-to-one vote, the board acquired more than 5,000 acres, at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has cited the lack of...
oilcity.news
Wyoming mountains to see up to 6 inches of snow Wednesday; Casper could see overnight rain, snow
CASPER, Wyo. — Light to moderate snow is expected in western Wyoming starting late Wednesday morning and running through the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Mountain passes could see winter driving conditions, with up to 6 inches of snow expected in the Teton, Gros Ventre,...
3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
cowboystatedaily.com
Too Many Wild Horses? Some Legislators Say Wyoming’s ‘Feral’ Horses Population Is Out Of Control
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The debatable overpopulation of wild horses in Wyoming is a huge concern, a legislator said during a brief discussion about the animals in a committee meeting Tuesday. “Do we have this in hand?” state Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, asked Wyoming Wildlife...
Wyoming DEQ Earns Abandoned Mine Reclamation Award
The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) earned the Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement award on October 17. Wyoming won the award for reclamation work at Hanna Elementary School and the adjacent high school football field and track in Carbon County, Wyoming, where they addressed issues that caused subsidence shrinking on and around the area.
Wyoming girds for a fight over Green, Little Snake River water
A water fight is brewing in the West, and Wyoming water officials want to prepare for it with a study aimed at parsing and defining the state’s consumption from its Colorado River tributaries. Anticipating a drier future and either voluntary or imposed restrictions, Wyoming should undertake a “conveyance-loss study,”...
