Wyoming State

county17.com

Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Non-Resident Wyoming Hunting Tags Could Get Huge Price Hike

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Prices could rise dramatically for nonresident hunters wanting to get to the front of the line to draw Wyoming big game hunting tags. The cost for some nonresident elk tags could scrape the $2,000 mark under a draft bill forwarded Tuesday...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming

Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Snow impacting western Wyoming travel; Casper may see showers Tuesday–Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall is impacting travel on some highways in western Wyoming on Tuesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday over Teton Pass on Wyoming Highway 22 between Wilson and the Idaho state line, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. A no unnecessary travel advisory is in effect on U.S. Highway 26 and U.S. 287 between the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park and Lava Mountain Lodge. Real-time road condition information is available from WYDOT.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Watch How Tough Wyoming Ranching Life Can Be

One thing we've learned over the years is that the ranching lifestyle isn't for everyone. As a matter of fact, the stories you hear from some Ranchers are more like horror stories. Loss of cattle, water shortages, dry summers, beef prices, natural disasters and going bankrupt are all concerns many, if not all, ranches go through at some point of time.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Don’t Miss The Interesting History Of Wyoming’s Medicine Wheel

History is STRONG in Wyoming. Even if researchers can't agree on the actual time a piece of history has been around. In the Bighorn's is a site that is really fantastic to see, the Medicine Wheel. An 80' diameter Native American wheel that has 28 different spokes on the wheel that are in a position to guide seasons, sun positions, lunar cycles and other changes in the Earth's orbit.
WYOMING STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Montana land board acquires large property for public use

(Big Sky Connection) The Montana Land Board has approved acquiring a new piece of land to become a Wildlife Management Area. In a four-to-one vote, the board acquired more than 5,000 acres, at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has cited the lack of...
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming DEQ Earns Abandoned Mine Reclamation Award

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) earned the Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement award on October 17. Wyoming won the award for reclamation work at Hanna Elementary School and the adjacent high school football field and track in Carbon County, Wyoming, where they addressed issues that caused subsidence shrinking on and around the area.
CARBON COUNTY, WY
WyoFile

Wyoming girds for a fight over Green, Little Snake River water

A water fight is brewing in the West, and Wyoming water officials want to prepare for it with a study aimed at parsing and defining the state’s consumption from its Colorado River tributaries. Anticipating a drier future and either voluntary or imposed restrictions, Wyoming should undertake a “conveyance-loss study,”...
WYOMING STATE
