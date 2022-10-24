Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd news LIVE: Rangnick claims board DENIED Haaland, Diaz, Gvardiol signings, Sheriff build up
FORMER Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has claimed that he had efforts to sign Erling Haaland and other names blocked during his time at Old Trafford. The Austria boss was supposed to move into a senior role at the club but instead opted to join the national team. He has...
Yardbarker
Tottenham could look to bring 27-goal ace back to the Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Roma striker Tammy Abraham. According to a report from Calciomercato, Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old striker as well and it will be interesting to see if they can convince him to return to the Premier League. Abraham left Chelsea...
Revealed: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Start After Erik Ten Hag & Manchester United Dispute?
According to a report, Cristiano Ronaldo's current relationship with Erik Ten Hag has been revealed, as well as whether or not he will start next time out in the Europa League.
ESPN
Chelsea hit eight past Vllaznia with four Sam Kerr goals; PSG, Real Madrid draw
Sam Kerr starred for Chelsea, scoring four goals as the WSL title holders emphatically bested their Albanian counterparts Vllaznia 8-0 in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday. After opening the scoring inside the box on 10 minutes, Kerr doubled her tally after the half hour before Pernille Harder made...
Yardbarker
Chelsea make transfer enquiry for Premier League star, Todd Boehly has good connections with the club’s owners
Chelsea have reportedly made an enquiry about a potential transfer deal for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazil international has been a joy to watch since he made the move from Lyon to St James’ Park in January, and it’s not too surprising to see that bigger clubs are now showing an interest.
BBC
Graham Potter makes Brighton return as Chelsea show style & substance
Graham Potter's smartened up appearance since leaving Brighton six weeks ago might have generated a few news conference questions but he returns this weekend with a Chelsea side beginning to show a style which is very familiar to the home fans. Potter swapped the serenity and stability of the south...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record after 3-0 win over FC Sheriff
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Manchester United starting line-up last night and made sure to end his mini-goal drought. It was a routine win for the Red Devils – beating FC Sheriff 3-0 at Old Trafford, but United know that they still have a lot of work to do to qualify for the knockouts as group leaders. It will take a two-goal margin of victory against Real Sociedad next week.
Yardbarker
Pundit fires bleak transfer warning to Tottenham after Champions League struggles
Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has fired a warning to Tottenham over the future of star duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min after their struggles in the Champions League. Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Sporting Lisbon last night, meaning they will now be sweating...
Inter Milan 4-0 Viktoria Plzen: Serie A giants ease into last 16 of the Champions League - and send Barcelona crashing out in the process - with comfortable victory over the Czech minnows
Inter Milan booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League by sweeping aside Viktoria Plzen in a victory that confirmed Barcelona's elimination at the group stage. A double from Edin Dzeko, Henrikh Mkhitaryan's first-half header and a late Romelu Lukaku strike sealed the home side's progression into the knockout rounds as Xavi's Barcelona team watched on from afar before playing Bayern Munich later on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Arsenal, Manchester United told to pay in excess of €100m for attacker
Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months. According to a report from Mirror, the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United have been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old and they have now been told that they will have to shell out a premium to secure his services.
SB Nation
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
Having secured a place in the knockout rounds of the Champions Leauge, our next task is a slightly more mundane one — though one that has all sorts of added intrigue in Graham Potter returning to the place he left less than two months ago to take the Chelsea job. Potter is as yet unbeaten in charge of the Blues, and I’m sure his old charges would love nothing more than to hand him his first defeat.
BBC
Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting Lisbon: Antonio Conte says 'important players' needed in January
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte says the club knows the importance of signing players in January as they bid to book their place in the Champions League knockout stages. Spurs will be in the last 16 with a game to spare if they beat Sporting Lisbon at home on Wednesday.
SkySports
Alex Iwobi thriving for Everton after midfield reinvention under guidance of Frank Lampard
"Almost unstoppable". That is how Alex Iwobi describes the confidence he is currently playing with. Often, it is considered crude to speak about oneself in such high regard. Here, though, the self-proclamation is entirely justified. Iwobi has been directly involved in six Premier League goals this season, his best return for Everton - and it is only October.
Yardbarker
Manchester United extend unbeaten streak as momentum builds at Old Trafford
Manchester United are now unbeaten in seven games across all competitions. Whilst unbeaten streaks aren’t a necessity in football, it shows the positive signs of development under Erik ten Hag, as well as builds morale amongst the players. It is also important to see how exactly United bounced back...
Yardbarker
Chelsea target in contract renewal talks with current club after failed summer move
During their hunt for centre-backs over the summer, Chelsea eyed up a move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe but the move never came to fruition as the Blues moved for other targets instead. Chelsea acquired the talents of Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana during the last transfer window but...
SB Nation
Leicester City v Manchester City - The Opposition
Manchester City travel to Leicester on Saturday lunchtime, knowing victory will take them to the top of the Premier League summit, albeit for 24 hours until Arsenal host Nottingham Forest. The blues have been in excellent form, having won eight and lost just one of their 11 matches so far....
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool, Chelsea, and Madrid want Bruno Guimarães
Newcastle United may be England’s latest sportswashing darlings after the Premier League proved itself all too eager to allow a another nation to bring its oil billions to table in exchange for the league’s help in burnishing their blood-soaked image. For players and fans abroad, though, Newcastle remain...
ESPN
Benfica end Juventus' Champions League hopes in seven-goal thriller
Benfica's Rafa Silva scored two superb goals as they edged Juventus 4-3 in a thriller at Estadio da Luz on Tuesday to seal a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League and end the Italian club's chances in this year's competition. Benfica have 11 points from five games,...
BBC
Friday's Premier League news conferences
Is it too early to think about the World Cup? I must admit, I normally like to pour over the fixtures to see if I can predict who might win and how they might do it. I am never right, but this year I don't need to bother - a super computer has done it for me.
Yardbarker
Chelsea and Liverpool to rival Real Madrid for Premier League midfielder
Clubs across Europe are looking to pursue Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes in 2023. The Brazilian joined the Magpies in January 2022 and has made an instant impact to the squad. He is a creative, dominant midfielder who offers constant threat on the attack with his passing ability but is able to track back and contribute defensively.
Comments / 0