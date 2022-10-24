ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Tottenham could look to bring 27-goal ace back to the Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Roma striker Tammy Abraham. According to a report from Calciomercato, Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old striker as well and it will be interesting to see if they can convince him to return to the Premier League. Abraham left Chelsea...
ESPN

Chelsea hit eight past Vllaznia with four Sam Kerr goals; PSG, Real Madrid draw

Sam Kerr starred for Chelsea, scoring four goals as the WSL title holders emphatically bested their Albanian counterparts Vllaznia 8-0 in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday. After opening the scoring inside the box on 10 minutes, Kerr doubled her tally after the half hour before Pernille Harder made...
BBC

Graham Potter makes Brighton return as Chelsea show style & substance

Graham Potter's smartened up appearance since leaving Brighton six weeks ago might have generated a few news conference questions but he returns this weekend with a Chelsea side beginning to show a style which is very familiar to the home fans. Potter swapped the serenity and stability of the south...
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record after 3-0 win over FC Sheriff

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Manchester United starting line-up last night and made sure to end his mini-goal drought. It was a routine win for the Red Devils – beating FC Sheriff 3-0 at Old Trafford, but United know that they still have a lot of work to do to qualify for the knockouts as group leaders. It will take a two-goal margin of victory against Real Sociedad next week.
Daily Mail

Inter Milan 4-0 Viktoria Plzen: Serie A giants ease into last 16 of the Champions League - and send Barcelona crashing out in the process - with comfortable victory over the Czech minnows

Inter Milan booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League by sweeping aside Viktoria Plzen in a victory that confirmed Barcelona's elimination at the group stage. A double from Edin Dzeko, Henrikh Mkhitaryan's first-half header and a late Romelu Lukaku strike sealed the home side's progression into the knockout rounds as Xavi's Barcelona team watched on from afar before playing Bayern Munich later on Wednesday.
Yardbarker

Arsenal, Manchester United told to pay in excess of €100m for attacker

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months. According to a report from Mirror, the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United have been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old and they have now been told that they will have to shell out a premium to secure his services.
SB Nation

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Having secured a place in the knockout rounds of the Champions Leauge, our next task is a slightly more mundane one — though one that has all sorts of added intrigue in Graham Potter returning to the place he left less than two months ago to take the Chelsea job. Potter is as yet unbeaten in charge of the Blues, and I’m sure his old charges would love nothing more than to hand him his first defeat.
SkySports

Alex Iwobi thriving for Everton after midfield reinvention under guidance of Frank Lampard

"Almost unstoppable". That is how Alex Iwobi describes the confidence he is currently playing with. Often, it is considered crude to speak about oneself in such high regard. Here, though, the self-proclamation is entirely justified. Iwobi has been directly involved in six Premier League goals this season, his best return for Everton - and it is only October.
Yardbarker

Manchester United extend unbeaten streak as momentum builds at Old Trafford

Manchester United are now unbeaten in seven games across all competitions. Whilst unbeaten streaks aren’t a necessity in football, it shows the positive signs of development under Erik ten Hag, as well as builds morale amongst the players. It is also important to see how exactly United bounced back...
Yardbarker

Chelsea target in contract renewal talks with current club after failed summer move

During their hunt for centre-backs over the summer, Chelsea eyed up a move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe but the move never came to fruition as the Blues moved for other targets instead. Chelsea acquired the talents of Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana during the last transfer window but...
SB Nation

Leicester City v Manchester City - The Opposition

Manchester City travel to Leicester on Saturday lunchtime, knowing victory will take them to the top of the Premier League summit, albeit for 24 hours until Arsenal host Nottingham Forest. The blues have been in excellent form, having won eight and lost just one of their 11 matches so far....
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool, Chelsea, and Madrid want Bruno Guimarães

Newcastle United may be England’s latest sportswashing darlings after the Premier League proved itself all too eager to allow a another nation to bring its oil billions to table in exchange for the league’s help in burnishing their blood-soaked image. For players and fans abroad, though, Newcastle remain...
ESPN

Benfica end Juventus' Champions League hopes in seven-goal thriller

Benfica's Rafa Silva scored two superb goals as they edged Juventus 4-3 in a thriller at Estadio da Luz on Tuesday to seal a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League and end the Italian club's chances in this year's competition. Benfica have 11 points from five games,...
BBC

Friday's Premier League news conferences

Is it too early to think about the World Cup? I must admit, I normally like to pour over the fixtures to see if I can predict who might win and how they might do it. I am never right, but this year I don't need to bother - a super computer has done it for me.
Yardbarker

Chelsea and Liverpool to rival Real Madrid for Premier League midfielder

Clubs across Europe are looking to pursue Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes in 2023. The Brazilian joined the Magpies in January 2022 and has made an instant impact to the squad. He is a creative, dominant midfielder who offers constant threat on the attack with his passing ability but is able to track back and contribute defensively.

