AFP

Spain prosecutors drop charges against Neymar and others

Prosecutors in Spain on Friday dropped corruption and fraud charges against football star Neymar and others accused in a trial over the Brazilian's 2013 move from Santos to Barcelona. In a dramatic move, the prosecutor announced the "withdrawal of the charges against all the accused and for all the allegations" they had faced.
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record after 3-0 win over FC Sheriff

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Manchester United starting line-up last night and made sure to end his mini-goal drought. It was a routine win for the Red Devils – beating FC Sheriff 3-0 at Old Trafford, but United know that they still have a lot of work to do to qualify for the knockouts as group leaders. It will take a two-goal margin of victory against Real Sociedad next week.

