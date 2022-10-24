Read full article on original website
Spain prosecutors drop charges against Neymar and others
Prosecutors in Spain on Friday dropped corruption and fraud charges against football star Neymar and others accused in a trial over the Brazilian's 2013 move from Santos to Barcelona. In a dramatic move, the prosecutor announced the "withdrawal of the charges against all the accused and for all the allegations" they had faced.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record after 3-0 win over FC Sheriff
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Manchester United starting line-up last night and made sure to end his mini-goal drought. It was a routine win for the Red Devils – beating FC Sheriff 3-0 at Old Trafford, but United know that they still have a lot of work to do to qualify for the knockouts as group leaders. It will take a two-goal margin of victory against Real Sociedad next week.
