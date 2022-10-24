Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Manchester United starting line-up last night and made sure to end his mini-goal drought. It was a routine win for the Red Devils – beating FC Sheriff 3-0 at Old Trafford, but United know that they still have a lot of work to do to qualify for the knockouts as group leaders. It will take a two-goal margin of victory against Real Sociedad next week.

