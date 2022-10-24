Read full article on original website
Netflix rolling out "much requested feature" in new update
Cracking down on password sharing? Or helping subscribers to get over a break up?
Google Will Pay YouTube Creators in Bid to Crash TikTok’s Party
Calling it “a big deal” for creators, Google parent Alphabet said Tuesday it will pay top creative talent to post videos on its new YouTube Shorts platform as it aims to grab a bigger slice of a shrinking ad-spend pie while slowing the advance of rival TikTok. By...
dexerto.com
YouTube finally adds separate tabs for live streams and Shorts on profiles
YouTube has finally added a long-awaited feature for live streams and Shorts on the platform: separate tabs on profiles. Videos will now be separated by upload style, making it easier to navigate. With YouTube expanding from regular video content to TikTok-style Shorts and full length live streams, it has gotten...
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Roku
Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
Spotify CEO says he wants to hike prices in the US, following Apple Music and YouTube's subscription increases
Spotify subscribers that currently pay $9.99 are expected to see price hikes during 2023, Daniel Ek told The Wall Street Journal.
TechRadar
What do YouTubers use to edit videos?
The sheer amount of online content can make it difficult to stand out from the crowd. Nowhere is this more true than with YouTube, where 300 hours of video are uploaded every minute. However, utilizing the right tools can ease the creative process, especially when it comes to editing. While...
TechCrunch
Amazon accidentally exposed an internal server packed with Prime Video viewing habits
Security researcher Anurag Sen found a database packed with Amazon Prime viewing habits stored on an internal Amazon server that was accessible from the internet. But because the database was not protected with a password, the data within could be accessed by anyone with a web browser just by knowing its IP address.
The Ringer
Ad-Supported Television Was the Past, and It Might Be the Future
Matt is joined by president and CEO of streaming at Paramount global and cofounder of Pluto TV Tom Ryan to talk about the free, ad-supported streaming television market. They discuss people’s tolerance for ads these days, the growing competition in the ad-supported streaming space, whether Pluto will merge into Paramount+, how the ad model changes the content offering, and where the world of SVOD is headed in the next 5-10 years.
TechScape: Twitch and the dark side of the streaming dream
Twitch is having a rough time. The live-streaming site, owned by Amazon since 2014, is synonymous for many with video games. The audience for TechScape is broad, so forgive me: some of you will wonder why I have to explain that Twitch is where viewers watch microcelebrities play video games, interact with those influencers and experience tight parasocial relationships of the sort that other communities have with podcasters, YouTubers or newsletter authors. (I love you, too). Others will wonder why anyone would want to watch someone playing video games.
Albany Herald
Peloton Pauses Use of Ye’s Music in Future Classes
Another company is distancing itself from Ye—the rapper and songwriter formerly known as Kanye West—following a string of antisemitic comments made by the artist. Peloton, the popular stationary workout bike company, has stopped using Ye’s music in its streaming classes indefinitely, per CNN.
TechCrunch
Snapchat reduces payouts for Spotlight creators
This marks the second time Snapchat has reduced the payout. In 2021, the company rewarded creators millions per week, down from $1 million a day in 2020. While Snapchat is lowering the amount, the source noted to TechCrunch that it’s paying more creators in more markets. It’s also important to note that the minimum payout per Spotlight will remain at $250. Last year, Snapchat paid $250 million to over 12,000 creators.
KHBS
Rossen Reports: Here’s what the new Netflix email really means
An email that is being sent to Netflix customers has a lot of people questioning if it's a scam or not. Here's the deal, it's not a scam. It's real. Netflix just launched a "Profile Transfer" feature. If you're on an account with other people, the feature lets you switch to a brand-new account without having to rebuild your profile. So your list of movies to watch, favorite shows, what you're watching right now, etc. won't just disappear.
Smart Home Essentials: Amazon’s Popular Echo Show 5 Is Over 50% Off Right Now
Smart displays are an easy way to monitor your home. make video calls to your family or browse recipes while you learn a new skill in a kitchen. Amazon is well known for its Echo Show series and right now, you can get the latest Echo Show 5 (2021) for a major 59% discount, bringing its price down to only $34.99 (originally $84.99). You can also pick up two Echo Show 5s right now and grab an additional $10 off on the second device with coupon code SHOW52PK. Buy: Echo Show 5 (2021) $34.99 The Echo Show 5 is available in three colors...
techunwrapped.com
What has been your favorite music of the last 6 years? Find out with this Spotify trick
Here we find a huge number of musical themes, complete albums and artists from which we can choose. In addition, we have the possibility to create our own playlists and save them to play them in the future. Spotify offers us several ways to use it, the first of which is free. We also have at our disposal some of subscription payment that offer us many advantages.
makeuseof.com
Does Apple Music Have Podcasts?
More than a third of Americans listen to podcasts regularly, and the medium has grown in leaps and bounds over the years as more people consume digital audio content. It’s no wonder that Spotify also offers podcasts on its platform in addition to music. But is the same true...
techunwrapped.com
Spotify copies Apple Music and will go up in price
At this time many users around the globe use streaming services to enjoy their favorite music. This is something that we can do both for free and by paying a subscription. Platforms like the popular Spotify or Apple Music They are a good example of all this. Whereas a few...
Video game publishers want to charge you more for less
The lines of video game ownership continue to blur, and the trends don't appear to be in our favor.
ZDNet
Which Roku is right for you? The top players and TV options compared
The glossy black Roku box has been a popular staple in many homes since it first debuted in 2008, and it only continues to grow in popularity as it continues to evolve. Roku allows access to all of your favorite channels and video streaming services without the need for a pricey cable contract. With a single purchase of a Roku player, you have access to more than 500,000 movies and TV shows through different providers.
makeuseof.com
How to View and Download Dashcam Video Footage
When you’re in an accident or some other road traffic incident, it’s useful to share your dashcam footage. Police, insurance companies, perhaps even news networks might want to take a look. Or you might just want to share it on social media, or upload to YouTube. But, how...
TVGuide.com
Barbarian Is Now Available To Stream, Thanks To Amazon Prime Video
'Tis the season for horror and frights and one of the best horror movies of the year is now available to stream at home. Right now, you can stream Barbarian via Prime Video. Released in September 2022, Barbarian has grown in popularity with film critics (Metascore 79) and general audiences (user score 7.1 at Metacritic), alike -- thanks to its chilling atmosphere, fun scares, twists and turns, and overall good time at the movies.
