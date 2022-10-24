Read full article on original website
Hailey Bieber Just Wore These Leggings To Pilates & They’re Still In Stock
High-fashion, post-workout looks are a sartorial genre in its own right — and Hailey Bieber is a beacon of that athle-chic style. The model enjoys her weekly fitness activities like pilates and boxing as they’re an essential part of her self-care routine. Therefore, it’s no surprise she always has a rotation of practical and stylish workout gear on hand. Most recently, Bieber wore gray, high-waisted leggings from Tavi while taking a pilates class with her girlfriends. Not only were the bottoms cute, but they were also affordable at $90. And the model’s exact pair is still in stock, though probably not for long once her fans catch wind of this.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Modestly Sexy Dress Was So On Point For Her
Are you not ready to let go of summer? Neither is Gwyneth Paltrow judging from her cutout dress at the Veuve Clicquot event last night. The long, navy-and-white striped one-shoulder dress hailed from Carolina Herrera’s most recent Spring/Summer 2023 collection and featured some of the designer’s defining characteristics: a flowing, femme silhouette, a billowy sleeve, and a floral formation around the collarbone.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic Post About Breakup As Things Reportedly Get Nasty Between Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic post about a breakup on Instagram amid the NFL icon and Gisele Bündchen's divorce rumors. As the couple reportedly hired their respective lawyers, does the actress' post refer to the two?
Here’s How 6 Different Celebrities Create A Peaceful Bedroom Space
For a lot of people, there’s kind of a standard, understated bedroom that comes to mind when thinking of the “traditional” peaceful space: It’s neutral, it’s simple, it’s understated. But while that style certainly works for some people, it’s definitely not the only approach you can take to creating a soothing place to rest your head. That’s simply common sense, of course — but all you need to do is dig through the myriad celebrity bedrooms that stars have shared on Instagram to prove it.
Victoria Beckham’s Sparkly Shoes Are The Key To Leveling Up Your Knee-High Boots Game
When you see a good outfit twice over, it’s like seeing it again for the first time. Case in point: Victoria Beckham in her silky blue dress and sparkly sock boots. Beckham wore the modern Cinderella outfit to a taping of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live on Oct. 12, at which point paparazzi originally got a glimpse of the sharply glamorous look. The episode aired last night, which is why Beckham posted a montage video to her Instagram where the star was seen posing on the blue carpet and throughout the filming process, on and off set with Cohen and co-guest Anne Hathaway.
17 Verrrrry Subtle Things That Actually Reveal A Lot About Someone
If you really want to get to know someone, just look at their trash.
Tia Mowry’s Leading The Charge For Eczema & Skin Sensitivity Representation
For an entire generation of girls who grew up watching Tia Mowry day in and day out on television, it’s easy to think of her less like an untouchable celebrity and more like a family friend — or even a sister. The multitalented actor has never shied away from unflinching looks at her real life — both the glamorous and mundane — but her candid approach to beauty is particularly refreshing in a world of filters, FaceTune, and pressure to appear perfect at all times. Tia Mowry’s vulnerability around eczema, a condition she’s dealt with for years, is more than just a star getting real about a just-like-us skin issue — it’s illuminating, especially considering the lack of visibility around how skin conditions appear on women of color.
Faith's Favorites: 6 Must-Have Fall Beauty Products
Welcome to the third installment of Faith’s Favorites, where Bustle’s executive beauty director waxes poetic about the products bringing her joy. The other day, during my daily mid-afternoon Instagram scroll, I came upon a meme that resonated deep within my soul. It proclaimed, “Legally, girls shouldn’t have to get out of bed if they’re cozy.” I agree with this wholeheartedly. Now that we’re officially in the swing of fall, I only want to be swathed in fuzzy fabrics, nestled into a soft, warm surface (ideally, my bed), with fluffy socks hugging my feet. The Danish have a word for this concept: hygge, which describes the feeling of ultimate contentment one feels when one is cozy. As the temperatures drop outside, I want everything in my life to be hygge — including my beauty products. This month, I’ve been slathering my skin with ceramide-rich serums and hydrating skin tints, fully embodying the cozycore aesthetic. Ahead, find the six products I have on rotation this month.
Here’s Another Sneak Peek Of Carrie’s Outfits In ‘And Just Like That...’ Season 2
No surprise here, but Season 2 of And Just Like That... is already proving to be the fashion gift that keeps on giving. The first outfit sighting from set came less than a month ago and since then, you’ve likely seen at least one of Sarah Jessica Parker’s (aka Carrie Bradshaw’s) awe-inspiring looks. (The highlights include an assortment of bold accessories and a pair of impossible-to-miss satin pumps.) Her latest on-screen outfit, too, was a wonderful style moment. On Oct. 24, Parker wore a purple sequin skirt while taking her lunch break on set. The midi-length skirt had a flirty peek-a-boo slit and resembled Carrie Bradshaw’s all-time favorite accessory: her sequin-adorned Baguette bag from Fendi.
Zara Home’s Holiday Collection Marries Cottagecore Style With Seasonal Glam
You probably hear people complain about how holiday decor drops earlier and earlier every year — but you won’t find us among the grumblers. No, the introduction of seasonal products is an exciting time here: It means an opportunity to get creative, embrace festivity, and refresh the home once again. Thus, the reveal of the holiday decor collections is practically a holiday of its own. And fortunately for all who celebrate, it has arrived once again.
