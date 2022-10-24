Welcome to the third installment of Faith’s Favorites, where Bustle’s executive beauty director waxes poetic about the products bringing her joy. The other day, during my daily mid-afternoon Instagram scroll, I came upon a meme that resonated deep within my soul. It proclaimed, “Legally, girls shouldn’t have to get out of bed if they’re cozy.” I agree with this wholeheartedly. Now that we’re officially in the swing of fall, I only want to be swathed in fuzzy fabrics, nestled into a soft, warm surface (ideally, my bed), with fluffy socks hugging my feet. The Danish have a word for this concept: hygge, which describes the feeling of ultimate contentment one feels when one is cozy. As the temperatures drop outside, I want everything in my life to be hygge — including my beauty products. This month, I’ve been slathering my skin with ceramide-rich serums and hydrating skin tints, fully embodying the cozycore aesthetic. Ahead, find the six products I have on rotation this month.

15 HOURS AGO