Golden, CO

Charges filed against dog owners for fatal pit bull attack in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
 3 days ago
Golden police were called to this home on September 14 on a dog attack. They found a woman being mauled in the back yard and an injured 12 year old.

According to a news release from the Office of the First Judicial District of Colorado, charges have been filed against the dog owners of two pit bulls that fatally attacked an 89-year-old grandmother in Golden earlier this year.

The incident occurred on September 14, in the victim, Mary Gehring's, backyard. Her 12-year-old grandson escaped the attack, and was able to alert the neighbors for help.

When officers arrived, the attack was still ongoing. In an article by the Colorado Springs Gazette, Golden's Public Information Officer Ben Salentine reported that the responding officers used their bodies as, "human shields while the dogs circled them trying to get back at the woman."

Gehring later died of her injuries. The boy survived, but was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The dogs' owners, 33-year-old Kayla Mooney and 29-year-old Victor Bentley, are now each facing multiple counts of Unlawful Ownership of a Dangerous Dog.

The two are expected to appear in court on November 22 at 10 AM.

Comments / 7

DarkBrandon
3d ago

Definitely a misprint on the 3 yr old, obviously a 30 yr old. Back on subject, It's the way these people raised this poor animal and should face stiff penalties, including animal abuse!!!

Reply
6
Natasha Gallegos
3d ago

did you guys mean a thirty something year old and just forgot one digit... because really!?! a 3 year old facing charges is a crime itself.

Reply
3
MadMedicine
3d ago

Somehow I think the 3 year old will be found incompetent to stand trial..... just saying, lolol

Reply
4
 

