ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Actor, comedian Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in vehicle crash

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QStKd_0il2cePJ00

LOS ANGELES — Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died in a vehicle crash Monday morning in Hollywood after potentially suffering a medical emergency, multiple media outlets reported.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a driver, likely suffering a medical emergency, drove a car into a wall at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street around 9:45 a.m. The Los Angeles Times confirmed the driver’s identity as Jordan.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” David Shaul, Jordan’s agent, said in a prepared statement, obtained by Variety.

“Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today,” Shaul added.

Known for his recurring roles on such TV shows as “American Horror Story,” “Will & Grace,” “Designing Women,” and “The Cool Kids,” Jordan became an overnight social media juggernaut during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to TMZ, Jordan’s Instagram followers mushroomed from about 80,000 to roughly 5.8 million, due to his uplifting – and often silly – video posts.

Sources told the Times that Jordan was driving a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood at about 9:30 a.m. He was declared dead at the scene.

As per Variety: “One of Jordan’s most celebrated roles was his turn as Earl ‘Brother Boy’ Ingram in the stage play ‘Sordid Lives,’ which was later adapted into a 2000 cult romantic comedy film of the same name.”

Born and raised in Tennessee, Jordan moved to Los Angeles in 1982, launching a 40-year career. He confirmed in 2010 that he had been sober for 13 years, according to the entertainment news outlet.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beverlypress.com

Motorcyclist dies after collision in Beverly Hills intersection

A motorcyclist died following a a collision with an SUV in the intersection of Santa Monica and Wilshire boulevards on Oct. 26, Beverly Hills Police Department Lt. Giovanni Trejo said. Police were dispatched to the scene at 10:04 a.m., along with Beverly Hills Fire Department paramedics who treated the motorcyclist...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
knock-la.com

Husband of Longtime LA Activist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident

Updated 10/26/2022 at 8:56 PM: Knock LA made contact with the manager of EZ 2 Rent a Car. She said that the police had not reached out regarding the hit and run and the phone call from this reporter was the first she was hearing of it. The manager stated that the individual who rented the Toyota called her on Tuesday to report that they parked the car Saturday night and found it missing Sunday morning. EZ 2 Rent a Car located the vehicle and found the driver’s side was totaled. The manager is attempting to get in touch with authorities to inquire about the accident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person killed on Hollywood area freeway

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A person was killed in a crash Monday on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Thieves slam van into Chanel store in Beverly Grove

Burglary suspects crashed a gray Mercedes sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills.Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to 125 N. Robertson Blvd. west of Cedars Sinai Medical Center regarding a 911 call of a crash at the store. Two suspects who were confronted by an armed security guard ran from the scene, leaving behind the gray van, which had been reported stolen, police said. It was not known if the suspects took any merchandise.In July, thieves used a white van to ram into the entrance of the same store in a smash and burglary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

20-year-old arrested for crash in Porter Ranch that killed 2 teenagers

Los Angeles police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the deadly crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers and injured several more.The suspect Alex Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $4.01 million bail. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ceballos was allegedly speeding on Reseda Boulevard south of San Fernando Mission Boulevard when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a total of three cars, one of which was parked.In total 10 people, including Ceballos, were injured in the crash. Two teenagers, 16-year-old Magnus Joseph Robinson and an unidentified 14-year-old girl, died shortly after the collision. Robinson was a student at Panorama City High School. The others involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries but were expected to recover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Woodland Hills collision

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed in Woodland Hills was identified by authorities Wednesday. Michael Daniali, 42, was fatally injured about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday at El Canon Avenue and Valley Circle Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The motorist...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in South LA crash

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a 49-year-old man who was struck and killed in South Los Angeles. The collision was reported just after 8:55 p.m. Monday in the area of 8539 S. Vermont Ave., near Algin Sutton Recreation Center, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Kanye West’s Donda Academy with $15K tuition abruptly closes: reports

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - The fallout continues after Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, made antisemitic remarks. Multiple companies have parted ways with the rapper after his controversial comments, and now, students at his private Christian academy in Simi Valley are feeling the impact and are reportedly left scrambling to find a new school, according to multiple reports.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person killed in crash on freeway in Long Beach area

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A person died Thursday in a traffic crash on the Artesia (91) Freeway in the Long Beach area. The crash was reported about 9:25 a.m. on the westbound 91 Freeway near Cherry Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood confirms hookah lounge not licensed for armed guard services

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A violent arrest at an Inglewood hookah lounge brings to light that the establishment possibly hired a security guard company that wasn’t properly licensed in the City. Blake Anderson, 24, was arrested the night of Oct. 16 after deputies encountered him and found him in...
INGLEWOOD, CA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
87K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy