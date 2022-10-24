Read full article on original website
O'Fallon Hosts Tigers In First Round Of Class 8A Playoff - Edwardsville Seeking To Avenge Regular-Season Loss
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville and O'Fallon football teams are set to lock horns once again in the first round of Class 8A as the IHSA football playoffs are set to begin across the state this weekend. The Tigers and Panthers will play each other at OTHS Panther Stadium Saturday night at 7 p.m.
Arizona agrees not to enforce total abortion ban until 2023
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's attorney general has agreed not to enforce a near total ban on abortions at least until next year, a move that Planned Parenthood Arizona credited Thursday with allowing the group to restart abortion care across the state. The state's largest provider of abortions restarted services...
Official: 2021 Colorado wildfire losses surpass $2 billion
DENVER (AP) — A wildfire https://apnews.com/article/wildfires-business-environment-and-nature-denver-suburbs-12017abc8b29dbd42c3169c615580d6e">that destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and businesses in suburban Denver last winter caused more than $2 billion in losses, making it by far the costliest in Colorado history, the state insurance commissioner said. Commissioner Michael Conway provided the updated estimate last week during a...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden zeroed in Thursday on economic issues as he fine-tuned his closing argument in upstate New York for voters trying to cope with https://apnews.com/article/inflation-europe-business-economy-gross-domestic-product-e1a95c0c9e7b046ed88ad2e9e3150dce">raging inflation and fears of a recession heading into the https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections">Nov. 8 election. Biden's visits to a congressional battleground in...
Hand vote count stops, but Nevada county vows to try again
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A rural Nevada county roiled by voting machine conspiracy theories stopped its unprecedented effort Friday to hand count ballots cast in advance of Election Day. But Nye County officials vowed to reshape their plan and seek another go-ahead from the Nevada Supreme Court, after justices...
St. Louis County Investigates Fatal Motor Crash Near West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Road
ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal motor crash near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Road which resulted in the death of an adult female. On October 27, 2022, at 6:00 PM,...
