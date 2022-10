De Zavala Ventures is adding to the growing North San Antonio suburbs with a 293-unit apartment complex. The new complex is being built for an estimated $52 million and will include two separate buildings and an amenities center, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. De Zavala Ventures is a part of Casey Development, an investment firm that funds residential and commercial real estate projects across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO