MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Polyclinic Seattle silent as its offices don’t answer phones, risking patients’ health
Patients have not been able to get through to staff at the Polyclinic in Seattle for weeks. And it risks jeopardizing the health and wellbeing of its patients. Since at least early October, patients have complained on social media that they cannot reach anyone at the Polyclinic. Some say they’re calling to make necessary appointments for pressing medical issues, while others can’t get through to fulfill overdue prescriptions. Though patient bills are generated on time, some can’t even get through to ask questions about a patient statement.
Tiffany Smiley kicks off statewide bus tour in Maple Valley
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Tiffany Smiley kicked off what she’s calling her ‘New Mom in Town 2.0′ tour on Tuesday, with plans to drive across Washington state between then and Election Day. The first event hosted by the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate took place...
q13fox.com
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
seattlemet.com
Bivalent Boosters: Side Effects, Safety, and More
The new omicron-specific boosters are here, with those as young as five now eligible for the updated shot. But the uptake, even in very vaccinated King County, has been less than ideal. "We have well over 1.5 million or more people that are eligible for the booster, but really, we're...
Physicians in Seattle, Tacoma see unprecedented volume of children with respiratory illnesses
SEATTLE — After weeks of poor air quality and seasonal changes, physicians in Seattle and Tacoma say they’re seeing unprecedented volumes of children with respiratory illnesses. Numbers from Mary Bridge Children's Hospital show that 60% of the visits to the Emergency Department are respiratory-related. “Anybody who has a...
KGMI
Election flyer causes rift on County Council
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A rift has formed in Whatcom County government over political activities during this campaign. County Council member Todd Donovan has declared that he won’t participate in any executive session with Sheriff Bill Elfo or members of his department because of Elfo’s political endorsements. Donovan...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: King Co. Prosecutor candidate says crime at ‘crisis levels,’ opponent is ‘elitist’
In a race where many voters are critical of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as a “catch-and-release” stage in the local criminal justice system, Federal Way Mayor and former King County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jim Ferrell wants a “reset.”. His race against Leesa Manion, outgoing...
Seattle Pacific University's lawsuit dismissed as discrimination investigation continues
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A federal judge has dismissed Seattle Pacific University's (SPU) lawsuit over the Washington Attorney General's inquiry into the school's hiring practices. Attorney General Bob Ferguson confirmed his office was investigating SPU over whether a policy prohibiting faculty and staff from engaging in same-sex sexual activity constitutes illegal discrimination.
‘Unacceptable and discriminatory act’ condemned at WWU
University police investigating recent antisemitic incident on campus.
q13fox.com
Court docs: Bremerton coach fired for praying on the field must be reinstated by March
BREMERTON, Wash. - A Bremerton football coach who was fired for praying on the field during games must be reinstated to his former position by March of 2023 and is entitled to "reasonable attorneys' fees" from the school, according to court documents. Joseph Kennedy's case about his firing made it...
KUOW
Value Village goes before Washington Supreme Court
Washington's case against Bellevue-based thrift store chain Value Village is now before the state's Supreme Court. The state claims the thrift store ran misleading advertisements that made it appear to be a nonprofit. That's not true, according to Value Village attorney Jim Grant who spoke before the justices Tuesday. "There...
starvedrock.media
Bernard Moody, 'army of one,' takes on the 38th LD state Senate seat
(The Center Square) – Bernard Moody, Republican candidate for the state Senate seat in the 38th Legislative District, says he enjoys connecting with people on the campaign trail. “I’m excited about the prospect of moving forward,” Moody, a corrections sergeant with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and former marine,...
KATU.com
330,000 fentanyl pills and 110 guns seized in operation linked to drug cartels in Seattle
SEATTLE — Federal law enforcement and Seattle police announced an operation that led to the arrest of 19 people and the seizure of large quantities of fentanyl and other drugs connected to cartels operating in western Washington. In a press conference Wednesday at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle,...
The Stranger
Slog AM: Landlords Pour Cash into County Prosecutor Race, Dr. Oz Tells the Truth for Once, and the Real Threat to Kids on Halloween
Time is a flat circle: Remember about this time last year when Trump's biggest donors in Washington teamed up with their buddies in the real estate world to buy our local elections? Well, the usual suspects are up to their same bullshit again. This year, their cleverly named front group independent expenditure, "Families for a Safer King County," has raised more money ($358,000) in less than two months than either candidate for King County Prosecutor has raised in the entire election. They're using $180,000 of that war chest to dump more than 390,000 pieces of mail on King County voters in support of Jim Ferrell, a candidate whose over-reliance on jail will likely increase crime.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Queer Ballot Parties Are Happening Now, Kamala Harris Brought Us School Buses, and You’ve Been Carving Pumpkins All Wrong
Move your shit. The City is planning to scatter encampments around Cal Anderson Park on Friday. Currently, there are several people living in tents along Nagle Place. There’s just no escape from gun violence in America. Details are starting to emerge about the gunman who killed two people at a St. Louis high school this week. The gunman’s family was concerned that he might do something violent and went to great lengths to get him treatment and keep him away from weapons. But it didn’t work; he was able to get an AR-15-style gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and then shoot his way through locked doors at the school. Details about how he obtained the weapon aren’t available yet. Surely, this will be the incident that finally leads to meaningful gun control in this country.
Audit shows alarming increase in meth use in Seattle; reward system proposed to keep users clean
SEATTLE — Methamphetamine use is skyrocketing in Seattle, according to a new report, and an increase in fatal overdoses has led to a new proposal by city officials. An audit showed the drug is involved in 74% of overdose deaths for people experiencing homelessness. Meth overdose deaths are increasing...
travelawaits.com
This Writer Loves Her Retirement Hometown So Much She Wrote A Book About It
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. In the shadow of Mt. Rainier, overlooking the Puget Sound, my husband and I fell in love with the Greater Tacoma area while stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. It turned out to be the perfect location for our forever home. I found so many fun things to see and do in the area that I thought it was also a great tourist destination. It is a gateway to all the Pacific Northwest has to offer.
KING-5
Korean hot dogs are a texture sensation at this Snohomish County restaurant
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Introducing the snack you might have been missing all your life: a breaded hot dog, topped with sugar. It’s the featured item on the menu at Seoul HotDog in Lynnwood. "In Korea, it’s a must do. 99.9% must have sugar powder,” said owner A Ram...
thetacomaledger.com
Over a century later, the “Tacoma Method” still stains our history
This November will be the 137th anniversary of one of the worst episodes of racial violence Tacoma has ever seen. On the morning of November 3, 1885, a riot of over 500 people led by Tacoma’s then-mayor Jacob Weisbach and other prominent white residents flooded Tacoma’s Little Canton China Town. The violent mob dragged Chinese and Chinese-American residents out into the streets. They stormed homes and businesses, forcing residents to march to the waterfront. Tacoma’s Chinese population was then herded onto trains headed to Portland, Oregon. Many Chinese and Chinese-American residents were expelled with just the clothes on their back. Once these residents were driven out of town, the mob spent the next few days burning down Chinese owned homes and businesses. This horrific episode of government official-sanctioned violence is known as the 1885 Tacoma Chinese Expulsion. At the peak of 19th century Chinese prejudice in the United States, the “Tacoma Method” was praised as an effective method to subdue Chinese communities on the West Coast.
KATU.com
Animal control rescues nearly 7-foot alligator from storage container in Pierce County
LAKEBAY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said deputies, along with animal control, rescued a 6' 7" alligator from a property in Lakebay last week. Animal control received a complaint about a person in Lakebay with an alligator. It is illegal to possess an alligator in the State of Washington. Animal control officers visited the property on Thursday and saw the alligator in a small tub inside of a shipping container.
