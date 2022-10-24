Read full article on original website
Related
Viral illnesses are spreading among N.J. kids. The rise is ‘incredibly concerning.’
The kids are pouring in, coughing and wheezing and congested. First it was enterovirus and rhinovirus. Now RSV has become the dominant infection, with flu cases also growing. And doctors wonder if the volume will remain high for the foreseeable future. A spate of respiratory viruses is sending children to...
NJ residents warned about ‘tripledemic’ health threat
With everyone spending an increasing amount of time indoors this fall, infectious disease expert Dr. Meg Fisher, who is the New Jersey Acting Deputy Commissioner of Health, says we are beginning to see an uptick in the number of COVID and influenza cases, along with a spike in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Deadly bird flu closes Popcorn Park Zoo
The New Jersey Department of Agriculture is working to contain multiple outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu, including an incident that has closed the Popcorn Park Zoo and Animal Refuge. A dead duck and goose recovered at the refuge by the Associated Humane Societies Popcorn Park staff...
Changing how we train teachers in New Jersey will hurt our children | Opinion
The New Jersey Department of Education is in the process of changing the rules for teacher training. We believe this change, should it be put in place, will be detrimental to our children’s education. Currently, all primary education majors are required to double major. One of those majors is...
NJ can now mandate COVID vaccine to attend school
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending the the COVID-19 vaccine be added to the list of shots required before kids can attend school. State and local districts have the ultimate say on what is required on the list of immunizations. New Jersey Rep. Chris Smith...
WFMZ-TV Online
Avian influenza confirmed in New Jersey backyard flock
N.J. -- It has been confirmed that a new Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case was found in an Ocean County backyard flock (non-poultry). The disease response is being coordinated between state and federal partners. HPAI is highly contagious and often fatal in domestic poultry species. According to the U.S....
wrnjradio.com
All Atlantic Health System Medical Centers earn national recognition for quality care
NEW JERSEY – Atlantic Health System medical centers are leaders in New Jersey and across the nation when it comes to delivering high quality care and superior patient outcomes across numerous specialties according to the Healthgrades 2023 Report to the Nation, released today. Morristown Medical Center is the only...
Where are all the kids? NJ school enrollment falling in your district
TRENTON – New Jersey is a growing state, or at least was before the pandemic upended things, surpassing expectations to add 497,000 residents between the 2010 and 2020 censuses. Its public school system, on the other hand, is not. The trend predates the COVID-19 pandemic though was accelerated by...
Phil Murphy should reinstate workers harshly fired for not getting COVID-19 vaccination, lawmaker
TRENTON, NJ – As more is learned about the COVID-19 virus, COVID-19 vaccines, and the science behind the virus and its new treatments, New Jersey Senator Anthony Bucco today called upon Governor to reinstate those wrongfully terminated for not getting a COVID-19 vaccines. Bucco sites a New York Supreme Court ruling that reinstated 1,400 New York City workers wrongfully fired for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were once touted as vaccines to protect patients from the virus, but as time went on, scientists and medical researchers found the vaccine only lessened the severity of The post Phil Murphy should reinstate workers harshly fired for not getting COVID-19 vaccination, lawmaker appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids
After a loosely structured recommendation by the CDC that says children as young as six months old should receive a COVID-19 vaccine, lawmakers are worried that Governor Phil Murphy will act on that recommendation in the form of a state mandate. Sen. Kristin M. Corrado called on the Murphy Administration to halt vaccine mandates, particularly on school children, in the wake of new CDC loosely structured recommendations. “Government should stay out of this and leave decision-making to parents,” said Corrado (R-40). “The last thing we need is yet another overreaching and unjustified mandate. Trenton should get out of the way The post New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ school bus crash leaves 2 special needs teens, 2 adults hurt
GLEN ROCK — A crash involving a small school bus and a second vehicle left four people hurt — two of them special needs students who were bus passengers, according to police. Officers were called to the Tuesday crash around 8:19 a.m., according to Glen Rock Police Chief...
NJ post-COVID test scores are out and the results are alarming
TRENTON – The "Nation’s Report Card" came out Monday – and it shows the depth of the damage inflicted by the pandemic on learning, in New Jersey and across the country. New Jersey recorded its lowest math scores since 2003 and its lowest fourth-grade reading scores since 2005 on this year’s National Assessment of Educational Progress. Eighth-grade reading scores were the lone bright spot for the state – the same average as in 2019, ranking first nationally.
News 12 New Jersey Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 New Jersey
Bear Encounters Triple In New Jersey, It Is About To Get Worse
It was a controversial move when Gov. Phil Murphy ended New Jersey’s bear hunt. It's no conscience that encounters have more than tripled this year and it's about to ramp up. Why? This is the most active time for our friend the black bear since they're filling up on food to prepare for a long winter’s nap.
njspotlightnews.org
Public workers keep up protests against rise in health insurance premiums
Members of Communications Workers of America, the state’s largest public workers union, on Thursday rallied for the second week in a row at locations across the state to protest potential increases to their health insurance premiums, which are slated to go up by more than 20%. The Murphy administration...
These Ten New Jersey Towns Are The Safest In The State To Live In
When picking where you and your family want to live, safety is a huge concern. Especially nowadays when crime is at the forefront of everyone's mind. I'm lucky enough to have never lived in an area where I felt genuinely unsafe, but that's not always the case for everyone. Sure,...
Criminal Charges Brought Against 42 Defendants, Including Multiple Members of Several Different Gangs Operating Throughout New Jersey
October 26, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced criminal charges today against 42 defendants related to…
What Spirit Airlines in NJ does during flights may just make you book
It’s kind of a shame that Spirit Airlines gets the hate that it does because it takes off from one of the most convenient airports in the country, Atlantic City, for a quick and painless flight to Florida. It’s obvious that Spirit is doing what it can to improve...
First non-profit medical marijuana dispensary in N.J. poised to sell adult legal weed
A four-year old dispensary in Secaucus is poised to become the first non-profit medical marijuana dispensary to offer adult weed in the Garden State. Harmony Foundation is expected to go before the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission Thursday for final state approvals to expand into the adult recreational weed market at its Secaucus alternative treatment center at 600 Meadowlands Parkway, a top Harmony executive confirmed to NJ Advance Media.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
Comments / 0