New Jersey State

New Jersey 101.5

NJ residents warned about ‘tripledemic’ health threat

With everyone spending an increasing amount of time indoors this fall, infectious disease expert Dr. Meg Fisher, who is the New Jersey Acting Deputy Commissioner of Health, says we are beginning to see an uptick in the number of COVID and influenza cases, along with a spike in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
New Jersey 101.5

Deadly bird flu closes Popcorn Park Zoo

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture is working to contain multiple outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu, including an incident that has closed the Popcorn Park Zoo and Animal Refuge. A dead duck and goose recovered at the refuge by the Associated Humane Societies Popcorn Park staff...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ can now mandate COVID vaccine to attend school

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending the the COVID-19 vaccine be added to the list of shots required before kids can attend school. State and local districts have the ultimate say on what is required on the list of immunizations. New Jersey Rep. Chris Smith...
WFMZ-TV Online

Avian influenza confirmed in New Jersey backyard flock

N.J. -- It has been confirmed that a new Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case was found in an Ocean County backyard flock (non-poultry). The disease response is being coordinated between state and federal partners. HPAI is highly contagious and often fatal in domestic poultry species. According to the U.S....
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy should reinstate workers harshly fired for not getting COVID-19 vaccination, lawmaker

TRENTON, NJ – As more is learned about the COVID-19 virus, COVID-19 vaccines, and the science behind the virus and its new treatments, New Jersey Senator Anthony Bucco today called upon Governor to reinstate those wrongfully terminated for not getting a COVID-19 vaccines. Bucco sites a New York Supreme Court ruling that reinstated 1,400 New York City workers wrongfully fired for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were once touted as vaccines to protect patients from the virus, but as time went on, scientists and medical researchers found the vaccine only lessened the severity of The post Phil Murphy should reinstate workers harshly fired for not getting COVID-19 vaccination, lawmaker appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids

After a loosely structured recommendation by the CDC that says children as young as six months old should receive a COVID-19 vaccine, lawmakers are worried that Governor Phil Murphy will act on that recommendation in the form of a state mandate. Sen. Kristin M. Corrado called on the Murphy Administration to halt vaccine mandates, particularly on school children, in the wake of new CDC loosely structured recommendations. “Government should stay out of this and leave decision-making to parents,” said Corrado (R-40). “The last thing we need is yet another overreaching and unjustified mandate. Trenton should get out of the way The post New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ post-COVID test scores are out and the results are alarming

TRENTON – The "Nation’s Report Card" came out Monday – and it shows the depth of the damage inflicted by the pandemic on learning, in New Jersey and across the country. New Jersey recorded its lowest math scores since 2003 and its lowest fourth-grade reading scores since 2005 on this year’s National Assessment of Educational Progress. Eighth-grade reading scores were the lone bright spot for the state – the same average as in 2019, ranking first nationally.
NEW JERSEY STATE
njspotlightnews.org

Public workers keep up protests against rise in health insurance premiums

Members of Communications Workers of America, the state’s largest public workers union, on Thursday rallied for the second week in a row at locations across the state to protest potential increases to their health insurance premiums, which are slated to go up by more than 20%. The Murphy administration...
NJ.com

First non-profit medical marijuana dispensary in N.J. poised to sell adult legal weed

A four-year old dispensary in Secaucus is poised to become the first non-profit medical marijuana dispensary to offer adult weed in the Garden State. Harmony Foundation is expected to go before the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission Thursday for final state approvals to expand into the adult recreational weed market at its Secaucus alternative treatment center at 600 Meadowlands Parkway, a top Harmony executive confirmed to NJ Advance Media.
SECAUCUS, NJ

