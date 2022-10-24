Read full article on original website
KTVZ
McDonald’s Q3 sales boosted by higher prices, promotions
Higher prices and general unease about the economy didn’t keep customers away from McDonald’s in the third quarter. The Chicago burger giant reported stronger-than-expected sales and profits. U.S. prices were 10% higher than last year in the July-September period as McDonald’s tried to compensate for higher paper, food and labor costs. But while some lower-income consumers appeared to shift to cheaper menu items, overall demand remained strong. Same-store sales were up 9.5% globally and 6% in the U.S. Revenue fell 5% to $5.87 billion, but that was better than industry analysts had expected. Overseas revenue was weaker because of the strong dollar.
Hard-drive maker Seagate Tech faces China sanctions warning
BEIJING (AP) — Seagate Technology says the U.S. Department of Commerce has warned it may charge the computer hard-drive maker with violating restrictions on exports of high-tech products to China. The company said in an SEC filing Thursday that it had not committed any violations. It said the allegation is over sales between August 2020 and September 2021 to “a customer and its affiliates.” But the company, registered in Ireland, said the situation could affect its business. Seagate said, in reporting lower profit and revenue for its fiscal first quarter, that it was reducing its headcount by 3,000 people as part of a restructuring. It cited global uncertainties and slower demand.
NLRB alleges Amazon’s Jassy violated labor law in interviews
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board has filed a complaint accusing Amazon CEO Andy Jassy of violating labor law during media interviews this year where he said workers are better off without a union. The complaint, dated Tuesday, focuses on interviews Jassy conducted with CNBC and Bloomberg. In an April interview with CNBC, Jassy said he believes workers are better off having “direct connections with their managers.” He said unions could get in the way of change because they’re “much more bureaucratic” and “much slower.” He made similar statements during an interview in June at the Bloomberg Tech Summit. The NLRB says the statements were “interfering with, restraining, and coercing employees” from exercising their labor rights. An Amazon spokesperson disputed the allegations.
The Fed is killing the housing market
The US economy grew by a 2.6% adjusted annual rate in the third-quarter, bouncing back from two negative quarters and beating analyst expectations. This ultra-resilient economy stands in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive attempts to quell inflation by slowing growth through aggressive interest rates. But a quick look under the hood of Thursday’s headline GDP number reveals a different story: The housing market is feeling the burden of central bank policy and crumbling under the extra weight.
