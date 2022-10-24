ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Wide Receiver Trade Rumor News

There are several big time NFL contenders in need of a wide receiver right now. Insert the veteran Brandin Cooks.  According to a report, there are several teams making calls concerning a blockbuster Brandin Cooks trade.  The teams interested include the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay ...
thecomeback.com

Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade

As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
Tina Howell

Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadium

The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with Nashville's Mayor John Cooper to build a new stadium costing more than $2 billion dollars. The new stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet and it will be enclosed. The new stadium will be built on the land that is directly east of Nissan Stadium. Because the new stadium will have a dome, that will allow the city to host future Super Bowls, concerts and other events which were not possible in the current stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
atozsports.com

An old Butch Jones quote is making the rounds on social media and it’s hilarious to read after Vols’ 7-0 start

If you’re a diehard Tennessee Vols fan, you likely remember a lot of disastrous quotes from former UT head coach Butch Jones. From the “championship of life” quote to Jones saying that the 2015 and 2016 seasons were some of the best seasons in a 20-year period for the Vols, there’s been no shortage of terrible quotes from the current Arkansas State head coach.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Ryan Poles sends another strong message to Bears fans

In trading away DE Robert Quinn on Wednesday, Chicago Bears general manger Ryan Poles is making it clear that he is taking the team’s rebuild into his own hands. Poles dealt Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick with the NFL trade deadline approaching on November 1. The veteran pass rusher is just one of the handful of veterans Poles must make a decision on in the next week.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

How the Titans’ schedule just got a bit tougher in 2022

The Tennessee Titans have a very winnable game against a struggling Houston Texans team this weekend. That being said, any divisional matchup is tough. After this week, the schedule gets a bit more difficult, though. The Titans will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, and their offense just...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Titans catch break during toughest stretch of season

The Tennessee Titans (4-2) look to continue to build a cushion before the team’s toughest stretch of the season. Following this Sunday’s divisional test on the road at the Houston Texans (1-3-1), the Titans will have a five-game gauntlet against some of the NFL’s most dangerous teams.
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

5-star Aalyah Del Rosario to announce on Tuesday

The LSU women’s basketball program has reeled in three commitments for the 2023 recruiting class, and now head coach Kim Mulkey and her staff are eyeing a fourth addition. On Tuesday, 5-star Aalyah Del Rosario, a 6-foot-6 post player, will announce her college choice at 3:10 CT. She will choose between four of the top women’s basketball programs in the country in LSU, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.
BATON ROUGE, LA
atozsports.com

Look: Tennessee Vols fans have even taken over Google Maps

There’s nothing like the Tennessee Vols fan base. I mean really, nothing like it. Other fan bases can claim they’re the best in the country, but no one can hold a candle to Tennessee fans on a daily basis. There are no off days for Vols fans. It’s full go, 24/7.
ALABAMA STATE

