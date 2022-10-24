Read full article on original website
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans unveil first look at proposed new stadium
The Titans have released the first look at their potential new stadium! The stadium would cover 1.7 million square feet with a 60,000 capacity.
NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Wide Receiver Trade Rumor News
There are several big time NFL contenders in need of a wide receiver right now. Insert the veteran Brandin Cooks. According to a report, there are several teams making calls concerning a blockbuster Brandin Cooks trade. The teams interested include the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay ...
Breaking News: CA REPORT-Memphis asking state for $684-Million for FedExForum, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium & AutoZone Park Renovation PLUS new soccer stadium
Breaking News: CA REPORT-Memphis asking state for $684-Million for FedExForum, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium & AutoZone Park Renovation PLUS new soccer stadium
Former NFL superstar confirms he’ll be at Neyland for Tennessee vs Kentucky and he has one request
Former NFL superstar wide receiver Chad Johnson confirmed on Wednesday night that he’ll be at Neyland Stadium this weekend for the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats. Johnson’s daughter is visiting Tennessee for an official track visit. She previously visited LSU when the Tigers and the Vols...
Chicago Bears Star Is Reportedly Generating Trade Interest Ahead Of Deadline
The Chicago Bears are 3-4 on the season after defeating the New England Patriots 33-14 on Monday Night Football. However, the recent victory doesn't appear to have changed the narrative on one Bears' defender, who's name has been mentioned in trade talks for several weeks now. In a ...
Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade
As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
Tennessee Titans Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Off Chiefs' Practice Squad
Chris Conley's tour of the AFC continues. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans are signing Conley off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad on Tuesday. That means Conley, a former third-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2015, will play for a third different AFC ...
NFL Trade Deadline: 5 Potential Blockbuster Deals
Here are five impact players that could potentially be on the move before the NFL trade deadline passes and where they could end up.
Details Emerge Of The Blockbuster Bears, Eagles Trade On Wednesday
The Philadelphia Eagles cemented themselves as the team to beat in the NFC on Wednesday when they acquired Pro Bowl pass-rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. We now know what they had to give up to do so. The Eagles are sending a fourth-round draft pick to the Bears in exchange for Quinn, ...
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadium
The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with Nashville's Mayor John Cooper to build a new stadium costing more than $2 billion dollars. The new stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet and it will be enclosed. The new stadium will be built on the land that is directly east of Nissan Stadium. Because the new stadium will have a dome, that will allow the city to host future Super Bowls, concerts and other events which were not possible in the current stadium.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022
We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
An old Butch Jones quote is making the rounds on social media and it’s hilarious to read after Vols’ 7-0 start
If you’re a diehard Tennessee Vols fan, you likely remember a lot of disastrous quotes from former UT head coach Butch Jones. From the “championship of life” quote to Jones saying that the 2015 and 2016 seasons were some of the best seasons in a 20-year period for the Vols, there’s been no shortage of terrible quotes from the current Arkansas State head coach.
NFL Predictions: Week 8 Picks for Every Game
Our experts offer free NFL Week 8 picks for every game in the 2022 football season.
Ryan Poles sends another strong message to Bears fans
In trading away DE Robert Quinn on Wednesday, Chicago Bears general manger Ryan Poles is making it clear that he is taking the team’s rebuild into his own hands. Poles dealt Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick with the NFL trade deadline approaching on November 1. The veteran pass rusher is just one of the handful of veterans Poles must make a decision on in the next week.
How the Titans’ schedule just got a bit tougher in 2022
The Tennessee Titans have a very winnable game against a struggling Houston Texans team this weekend. That being said, any divisional matchup is tough. After this week, the schedule gets a bit more difficult, though. The Titans will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, and their offense just...
Titans catch break during toughest stretch of season
The Tennessee Titans (4-2) look to continue to build a cushion before the team’s toughest stretch of the season. Following this Sunday’s divisional test on the road at the Houston Texans (1-3-1), the Titans will have a five-game gauntlet against some of the NFL’s most dangerous teams.
Titans linebacker Bud Dupree credits Tennessee win streak: 'Goons on the team and a goon head coach'
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree discussed the team's win streak Tuesday. After defeating the Indianapolis Colts 19-10 at home Sunday, the Titans have earned four consecutive wins since losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, and sit atop the AFC South. Dupree discussed the team's success with reporters...
Josh Heupel is perfectly handling recruiting in the state of Tennessee
Tennessee football and head coach Josh Heupel grabbed a big-time commitment from 2024 cornerback Kaleb Beasley over the weekend. Beasley is the No. 2 player from the state of Tennessee for 2024 and Heupel is looking to lock down other top 10 in-state players in the near future. On this...
5-star Aalyah Del Rosario to announce on Tuesday
The LSU women’s basketball program has reeled in three commitments for the 2023 recruiting class, and now head coach Kim Mulkey and her staff are eyeing a fourth addition. On Tuesday, 5-star Aalyah Del Rosario, a 6-foot-6 post player, will announce her college choice at 3:10 CT. She will choose between four of the top women’s basketball programs in the country in LSU, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.
Look: Tennessee Vols fans have even taken over Google Maps
There’s nothing like the Tennessee Vols fan base. I mean really, nothing like it. Other fan bases can claim they’re the best in the country, but no one can hold a candle to Tennessee fans on a daily basis. There are no off days for Vols fans. It’s full go, 24/7.
