Changing how we train teachers in New Jersey will hurt our children | Opinion
The New Jersey Department of Education is in the process of changing the rules for teacher training. We believe this change, should it be put in place, will be detrimental to our children’s education. Currently, all primary education majors are required to double major. One of those majors is...
njspotlightnews.org
‘Reparations’ still too controversial for some to consider?
Reporter Taylor Jung examined long-running arguments about reparations in the context of her own family history. Since 2019, lawmakers and social justice advocates have been urging the state to create a dedicated task force to look at New Jersey’s history of slavery, its continued impact on Black residents and the need for reparations.
njspotlightnews.org
Mail-in ballots flow as in-person voting begins
New Jersey opens another avenue for people to cast ballots Saturday with the start of early machine voting throughout the state. But how many voters plan to go the polls early — or even know that they can — is unclear, as voting rights advocates complain that officials haven’t done enough to alert people about all their voting options.
NJ residents warned about ‘tripledemic’ health threat
With everyone spending an increasing amount of time indoors this fall, infectious disease expert Dr. Meg Fisher, who is the New Jersey Acting Deputy Commissioner of Health, says we are beginning to see an uptick in the number of COVID and influenza cases, along with a spike in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
7 N.J. universities among world’s best in new rankings
Seven New Jersey universities ranked among the top in the world for academic research and reputation, according to figures released by U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday. In its rankings of 2,000 universities from 90 countries, 280 were in the United States, and seven were in New Jersey. Princeton...
For some, NJ offers double tax relief
Rising inflation may help more of New Jersey’s senior and disabled homeowners qualify for hefty property-tax relief benefits and state officials have been urging them to take a new look at the eligibility requirements before it’s too late. The deadline to file an application for the state’s “Senior...
njspotlightnews.org
Public workers keep up protests against rise in health insurance premiums
Members of Communications Workers of America, the state’s largest public workers union, on Thursday rallied for the second week in a row at locations across the state to protest potential increases to their health insurance premiums, which are slated to go up by more than 20%. The Murphy administration...
NJ’s shoes-off households need to get a grip and grow up (Opinion)
It’s as divisive as pork roll vs Taylor ham. As divisive as whether Central Jersey is a myth. The shoes-off household vs. the shoes-on household. Surely these Capulets and Montagues can never commingle. A funny hour broke out on our show Tuesday (Deminski & Doyle, NJ 101.5 weekdays 2...
2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses
Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids
After a loosely structured recommendation by the CDC that says children as young as six months old should receive a COVID-19 vaccine, lawmakers are worried that Governor Phil Murphy will act on that recommendation in the form of a state mandate. Sen. Kristin M. Corrado called on the Murphy Administration to halt vaccine mandates, particularly on school children, in the wake of new CDC loosely structured recommendations. “Government should stay out of this and leave decision-making to parents,” said Corrado (R-40). “The last thing we need is yet another overreaching and unjustified mandate. Trenton should get out of the way The post New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cold or COVID – New symptoms mimic common cold
There are more than 300 COVID-19 variants circling the globe, but few appear as infectious and dangerous as the original strain that triggered the pandemic. Percentages of infection from variants are rising, but the BA.5 offshoot remains the dominant strain in New Jersey. Scientists are tracking what they have dubbed...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Majority Of New Jersey Residents Say They Are Cutting Back On Spending, New Poll Shows
A majority of New Jersey residents say they are cutting back on spending amidst rising prices, and nearly two-thirds of residents say they don’t think the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act will be helpful to them personally, according to a Rutgers-Eagleton. poll released today. According to the poll, 28%...
njspotlightnews.org
Business Report: Toll increases, housing prices, small business lending
Just when New Jersey drivers are getting a bit of a break on gas prices, they’ll have to get ready to shell out more money for tolls on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which runs both toll roads, approved a new budget Tuesday that will increase tolls by 3% come January. A spokesman for the authority said the average turnpike toll for passenger cars will increase from $4.95 to $5.10. It will be the third straight year that tolls are going up.
NJ school board suspends superintendent who was critical of Gov. Murphy’s policies
There is turmoil at a suburban public school district in Morris County as the Mount Olive Board of Education last week suspended Superintendent Robert Zywicki with no public explanation from any party involved. Zywicki, in turn, has filed his intent to sue two school board members — William Robinson and...
N.J. union for frontline workers sues Murphy, saying he allowed racial and gender pay gap to widen
A New Jersey union that represents thousands of state workers who were on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic announced Wednesday it is suing Gov. Phil Murphy, arguing its members should get the same pay increases the administration gave to workers who faced similar challenges. The lawsuit and the group...
NJ may drastically expand outdoor smoking bans
New Jersey already has some of the nations most restrictive smoking laws, but there is bi-partisan support for expanding the current bans. A measure was first passed in 2006 that restricted indoor smoking in most public places. It was expanded in 2018 to include strict outdoor smoking rules on public beaches and public parks.
Are your property taxes going up? NJ pension costs rise 9%
TRENTON – New Jersey local governments in 2023 will be paying the biggest increase in pension costs since reforms to public workers’ benefits made more than a decade ago, according to bills sent last week that further ramp up pressure on property taxes. Local government contributions to the...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
10 Of The Best Places To Retire In N.J. In 2022
What if we told you that you didn’t have to leave New Jersey to retire? Florida, Georgia, and Michigan usually round up the top three as some of the best places to retire due to affordability, well-being, culture and diversity, weather, and crime, at least according to BankRate.com. However, what if you decided that you want to continue to age gracefully in New Jersey?
njspotlightnews.org
BPU doubles down on improving on-land transmission capacity for offshore wind
BPU decision includes improvement of transmission capacity in Monmouth County. Wednesday was decision day at the Board of Public Utilities, when the state agency announced how it will bring electricity onshore to homes and businesses from yet-to-be-built offshore wind farms. The highly anticipated decision — considered crucial to the Murphy administration’s mission to shift New Jersey away from fossil fuels — could cost ratepayers billions of dollars.
ValueWalk
Property Tax Rebate Checks from New Jersey: Who Will Get Them, How Much and When
New Jersey homeowners and renters could soon have some money coming their way. Residents who meet the requirements could get up to $1,500 in the form of property tax rebate checks from New Jersey. Homeowners and renters will have to apply to get the rebate. What Is The ANCHOR Property...
