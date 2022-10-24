Read full article on original website
WKRN
First look at campground where wildfire started
New details released in violent Columbia ambulance crash
whopam.com
Woman dies after KY 117 crash
One of the people injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Herndon-Oak Grove Road has died from her injuries. The report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year old Tonya Newberry of Oak Grove was southbound near KY 345 when she veered into the northbound lane and struck a vehicle head-on operated by Carolyn Hamby of Nashville.
WKRN
Another I-24 shooting adds to a series of road rage incidents on TN highways
WKRN
One injured in shooting on I-24
WKRN
Man charged with setting fire near Nissan Stadium
New info discovered about man accused of starting 70-acre fire in Warren County
Firefighters respond to fire at Crossville flooring company
WKRN
Wilson County group receives $70K grant to expand substance prevention services
WKRN
Firefighters work to control Warren County, TN wildfire
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Woman Dies After Herndon Head-On Crash
WKRN
Residents evacuated as crews battle Warren Co. blaze
WKRN
School threats deemed noncredible
WKRN
Clarksville announces new sidewalk projects to connect more homes to schools
WKRN
Residents prepared to evacuate for Warren County, TN wildfire
WSMV
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities found the body of a missing 15-year-old girl reported missing on Wednesday night. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Olivia Daryl Taylor was found early Thursday afternoon in a wooded area east of Cookeville by Putnam County Road Department employees. Taylor...
WSMV
Police investigating after 1 injured during I-24 road rage shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro officers are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting on Interstate 24. Police said the shooting happened at I-24 East at Harding Place. A 28-year-old driver, who was traveling from his Illinois home to Georgia, was hit by gunfire in the hip. He’s being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to recover.
15-year-old girl missing from Columbia located
KFVS12
Tenn. man dies after semi truck overturns on I-57 exit ramp near Cairo, Ill.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man died in a crash on Interstate 57 near Cairo. According to Illinois State Police, a 2023 Freightliner semi truck was going northbound on I-57 around 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25 when the driver lost control while taking a curve on the exit ramp at mile post 1.
WKRN
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
Comments / 0