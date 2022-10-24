ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, TN

WKRN

First look at campground where wildfire started

Man accused of setting a fire that burned 70acres in Warren County is in custody. Meanwhile, we're getting a first look at the campground where the fire started.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

Woman dies after KY 117 crash

One of the people injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Herndon-Oak Grove Road has died from her injuries. The report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year old Tonya Newberry of Oak Grove was southbound near KY 345 when she veered into the northbound lane and struck a vehicle head-on operated by Carolyn Hamby of Nashville.
OAK GROVE, KY
WKRN

One injured in shooting on I-24

Metro police are investigating a shooting — described as an "apparent road rage incident" — that happened on I-24 East at Harding Place Thursday afternoon.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man charged with setting fire near Nissan Stadium

227 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop on I-40 China's largest city ordering mass COVID testing. Man injured in rollover crash on Murfreesboro Pike. Children born addicted to drugs. Davidson County...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Firefighters work to control Warren County, TN wildfire

Crews in Warren County are working to battle a wildfire outside of McMinnville from Monday evening into Tuesday afternoon.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Oak Grove Woman Dies After Herndon Head-On Crash

An Oak Grove woman died following a crash on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV driven by Tonya Newberry crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car driven by Carolyn Hamby, of Nashville, head-on, near the intersection of Kentucky 345.
OAK GROVE, KY
WKRN

Residents evacuated as crews battle Warren Co. blaze

Residents evacuated as crews battle Warren Co. blaze. 450,000 Tennesseans are excluded from the November election. Hickman County girl hit while getting off school …. A 12-year-old Centerville girl was taken to the hospital Tuesday after she was hit while getting off...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WKRN

School threats deemed noncredible

Metro Police said a school threat against Hunters Lane High School was not credible. However, they're continuing to investigate.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Residents prepared to evacuate for Warren County, TN wildfire

At this time, a temporary shelter has been set up at the Harrison Ferry Fire Department for anyone who is in need.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities found the body of a missing 15-year-old girl reported missing on Wednesday night. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Olivia Daryl Taylor was found early Thursday afternoon in a wooded area east of Cookeville by Putnam County Road Department employees. Taylor...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police investigating after 1 injured during I-24 road rage shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro officers are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting on Interstate 24. Police said the shooting happened at I-24 East at Harding Place. A 28-year-old driver, who was traveling from his Illinois home to Georgia, was hit by gunfire in the hip. He’s being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to recover.
NASHVILLE, TN
KFVS12

Tenn. man dies after semi truck overturns on I-57 exit ramp near Cairo, Ill.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man died in a crash on Interstate 57 near Cairo. According to Illinois State Police, a 2023 Freightliner semi truck was going northbound on I-57 around 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25 when the driver lost control while taking a curve on the exit ramp at mile post 1.
CAIRO, IL
WKRN

Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade

Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade. Clarksville announces new sidewalk projects to connect …. Safety for students walking to and from school has been a growing concern in Clarksville — due to a lack of sidewalks.
NASHVILLE, TN

