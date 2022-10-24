Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Tribute to boy, 15, who died in Liverpool restaurant collapse
A 15-year-old boy who died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool was "a caring boy with an infectious personality", his family have said. Euan McNamara was with his friends and family when he fell ill in Browns in the city centre on Saturday evening. The teenager, from Sefton, was...
BBC
Arrest after cyclist dies following crash with car
A 38-year-old cyclist has died following a crash with a car. South Wales Police said it happened on Cwmavon Road, near its junction with London Row, Port Talbot, at 06:40 BST. The man from Margam, Neath Port Talbot, was hit by a beige Vauxhall Astra, the force said....
BBC
Leicester: Girl, 14, dies and another hurt after being struck by car
A 14-year-old girl has died and another was injured after they were hit by a car that left the road in Leicester. Leicestershire Police said officers were called to the junction of Braunstone Lane and Mortimer Way at about 11:00 BST on Wednesday. One girl was pronounced dead at the...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
BBC
The cold-hearted woman who killed, decapitated and dumped her friend
What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her into a suitcase, keep her body for two weeks and then dump her in woodland 200 miles away?. For Jemma Mitchell, the answer was simple. Greed. "Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The cold facts...
BBC
Kyra Hill death: Dad distressed over water park reopening
The father of a girl who drowned at a water park has spoken of his despair over it being allowed to reopen. Kyra Hill, 11, was found over an hour after going missing at Liquid Leisure, near Windsor in Berkshire, on 6 August. Her father, Leonard Hill, from Croydon in...
BBC
Woman beaten to death in bed by partner - court
A man has gone on trial accused of beating his long-term partner to death as she lay in bed. Buddug Jones, 48, suffered “massive and fatal” head injuries, probably inflicted with a heavy hammer, Caernarfon Crown Court was told. Colin Milburn was arrested at the family home on...
BBC
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Teen describes freaky encounter
A teenager has described a "freaky" late-night encounter with a man wearing a "gimp suit". The 19-year-old said he was approached by the man in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00:25 BST on Tuesday. He said the man was "unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting". A man in...
BBC
Sleaford: Referee Michael Grant dies after being hit by football
Tributes have been paid to a respected referee who has died after being struck by a football. Michael Grant had been officiating at a youth match on 19 October at Carre's Grammar School in Sleaford when he was struck by a "stray ball", Boston and District Saturday Football League said.
BBC
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Man arrested in Cleeve
A man has been arrested after two men were approached by a person wearing dark clothing and a full face covering. Police were called shortly before 01:00 BST on Tuesday and officers attended Millier Road in Cleeve, North Somerset. The man, in his 30s, was arrested nearby on suspicion of...
BBC
Bristol cannabis factory worth £3.5m discovered by police
Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £3.5m have been seized by police in Bristol. Officers discovered a cannabis factory inside an industrial unit near Burcott Road in Avonmouth on 17 October. Insp Steve Davey said: "A criminal investigation is underway to ascertain who was responsible for this...
BBC
Isle of Man TT: Sidecar passenger Olivier Lavorel dies from crash injuries
A French sidecar competitor who was injured in a crash during this year's Isle of Man TT races has died, organisers have confirmed. Passenger Olivier Lavorel was badly injured and his team-mate Cesar Chanal was killed in the crash on 4 June. Mr Lavorel, from Sillingy, was airlifted to hospital...
BBC
Michael Anton O'Connor: Stab victim ambushed by hired hit men, court hears
A man was stabbed to death in a "brutal, pre-planned ambush" by "hired hit men" over a row between rival drug gangs, a court heard. Michael Anton O'Connor was killed in The Meadows estate in Nottingham on 10 November 2021. Eight men and three woman have denied the 31-year-old's murder...
BBC
Carlisle train derailment recovery continues week after crash
Several rail lines are expected to be closed "well into November" after a train carrying cement derailed, engineers have warned. The train came off the tracks at Petteril Bridge Junction in Carlisle at about 20:00 BST on 21 October. Of the five wagons that came off the track, two have...
BBC
Explosions heard as fire breaks out at Angus farm
Firefighters are tackling a blaze that took hold at a farm in a village in Angus. Crews were called to Myreside Farm in Inverkeilor at about 17:50 while large plumes of smoke were spotted across the skyline. Residents heard explosions from the site as they captured footage of the flames.
BBC
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
BBC
Abandoned and distressed dog tied to lamp-post near Derby RSPCA centre
RSPCA staff are caring for a dog dumped on the doorstep of one of the charity's rehoming centres. CCTV footage shows a young woman tying the German Shepherd to a lamp-post then leaving as the distressed dog tries to follow her. RSPCA inspectors are now trying to establish why the...
BBC
Headless body trial: Woman to be sentenced on TV for murder
A self-styled healer will be the first murderer to be sentenced in England and Wales on television after being found guilty of murdering her friend, whose headless body was dumped in Devon. Jemma Mitchell, 38, faces life behind bars for killing Mee Kuen Chong, 67, at the older woman's home...
BBC
Swansea: 13 charged over Morriston Cemetery mass brawl
Thirteen people have been charged following "appalling" violence in a cemetery. Armed officers and a police helicopter were called to Morriston Cemetery, in Swansea, at about 15:00 BST on 5 August. Two people were seriously injured and 13 men have since been charged with violent disorder and being in possession...
BBC
Cardiff: Tomasz Waga murdered for stealing cannabis - court
A man was allegedly murdered by a drug gang for trying to steal a cannabis crop worth £120,000, a court has heard. The body of Tomasz Waga, 23, was found in a Cardiff street on 28 January 2021. Mr Waga and Carl Davies were caught by a gang breaking...
Comments / 0