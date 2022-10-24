Read full article on original website
Kathy Bumgardner
3d ago
meanwhile Gov mike dewine and his son supreme court judge pat dewine LIE. IN THE CAMPAIGN ADS AGAINST THEIR DEMOCRATIC OPPONENTS
cleveland19.com
Ohio counties seeing overdose increases
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County health officials have put out an overdose alert after 11 emergency room visits over a 24-hour period, with one fatality. It is important to note that not all of these overdoses are from street drugs or opioids. A drug overdose can be classified as a medical error, parent’s medication, or alcohol.
Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 26, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday.
‘Shameful’: Former CMSD worker begs for mercy ahead of sentencing for insurrection
A former occupational therapist for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, who admitted storming the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, is asking a judge for mercy when she is punished.
cleveland19.com
Former Cleveland schools worker pens letter to judge before sentencing in Capitol riots case
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby woman who pleaded guilty to a federal charge for participating in the January 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol building will be sentenced on Friday morning. Before her sentencing, Christine Priola wrote a letter to United States District Court for the District of Columbia...
Early-voting data in Ohio showing signs of lagging turnout in urban areas
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sluggish mail-voting returns in Ohio’s largest urban areas are worrying some Democrats who fear that disappointing turnout in Ohio’s biggest cities, particularly among Black voters who form a core part of their political coalition, could sink the campaign of U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan and other state Democrats.
Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley sharply disagree in their only face-to-face meeting: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine and his opponent, Democrat Nan Whaley, squared off Thursday in their only face-to-face (virtual) meeting during the 2022 election campaign. We’re talking about their statements on abortion, gun control and redistricting on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
cleveland19.com
Mail carrier robbed in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for any witnesses to the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this week. Euclid police said the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to officers, the mail carrier was on Halle Drive when the robbery happened. “The US...
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for killing 2 brothers in 2020
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 24-year-old man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas earlier this month. Spivey was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder,...
Lawmakers push changes to Ohio’s crime victim fund
Two state lawmakers are skeptical that the cash in Ohio’s crime victim fund is finding its way to survivors of child sex abuse.
Walleye fishermen plead not guilty in cheating scandal
Fishermen Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky are accused of packing weights into fish at an Ohio tournament where nearly $30,000 was on the line.
cleveland19.com
Mail carrier robbed in Elyria
cleveland19.com
‘This has become very frustrating’: Cleveland resident on her mail delivery problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team after having issues with her mail being delivered for more than a year. “I’m terrified to have anything sent to me by mail because I don’t trust the post office,” said Angela Bishop.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland gang member sentenced to over 12 years on federal drug charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man linked to a known street gang in the city was sentenced on Wednesday to over 12 years in prison on federal drug charges. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said Kindell Smith was initially convicted for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine.
cleveland19.com
Man with ‘large fake beard’ robs Lorain bank
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police and the FBI are looking for the man who robbed a bank Wednesday afernoon. The robbery happened at First Federal Savings of Lorain in the 2200 block of E.42nd Street. Police said the white or Hispanic man was armed with a gun, but...
Gen-Z voters in Ohio worry about possible age restrictions if Issue 2 is passed
Issue 2 on Ohio's 2022 general election ballot is worrying some Gen-Z voters, due to a provision that may reduce the number of 18-year-olds eligible to vote.
Who’s Really Cycling In and Out of Cleveland's Courts? "Career Criminals" Who Aren't What You Think
Often miscast as violent criminals, most repeat defendants commit nonviolent crimes borne out of untreated addiction and mental illness, a Marshall Project analysis shows
cleveland19.com
Ashtabula County man convicted of beating girlfriend to death
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ashtabula County man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 murder of his live-in girlfriend. Thomas Graley, 38, of Dorset Township, pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated murder in front of Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder. Nicole Booth, 34,...
2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info
2 conservatives accused in hoax robocall scheme plead guilty
CLEVELAND (AP) — Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, […]
cleveland19.com
2 years after asking for help, Cleveland man gets abandoned yard cleaned up
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Health Department officials have started cleaning up the yard of an abandoned home on the city’s West side after calls from the 19 News Troubleshooter Team. For the past two years, resident Charles Patton had watched his neighbor’s yard on Zimmer Avenue turn into...
