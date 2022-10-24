ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Comments / 5

Kathy Bumgardner
3d ago

meanwhile Gov mike dewine and his son supreme court judge pat dewine LIE. IN THE CAMPAIGN ADS AGAINST THEIR DEMOCRATIC OPPONENTS

Reply
17
Related
cleveland19.com

Ohio counties seeing overdose increases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County health officials have put out an overdose alert after 11 emergency room visits over a 24-hour period, with one fatality. It is important to note that not all of these overdoses are from street drugs or opioids. A drug overdose can be classified as a medical error, parent’s medication, or alcohol.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Mail carrier robbed in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for any witnesses to the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this week. Euclid police said the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to officers, the mail carrier was on Halle Drive when the robbery happened. “The US...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for killing 2 brothers in 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 24-year-old man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested David Spivey in Houston, Texas earlier this month. Spivey was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Mail carrier robbed in Elyria

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for any witnesses to the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this week. Euclid police said the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to officers, the mail carrier was on Halle Drive when the robbery happened. Anyone with...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland gang member sentenced to over 12 years on federal drug charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man linked to a known street gang in the city was sentenced on Wednesday to over 12 years in prison on federal drug charges. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said Kindell Smith was initially convicted for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man with ‘large fake beard’ robs Lorain bank

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police and the FBI are looking for the man who robbed a bank Wednesday afernoon. The robbery happened at First Federal Savings of Lorain in the 2200 block of E.42nd Street. Police said the white or Hispanic man was armed with a gun, but...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Ashtabula County man convicted of beating girlfriend to death

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ashtabula County man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 murder of his live-in girlfriend. Thomas Graley, 38, of Dorset Township, pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated murder in front of Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder. Nicole Booth, 34,...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info

Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

2 conservatives accused in hoax robocall scheme plead guilty

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, […]
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy