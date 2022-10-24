ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Cohen apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais after ‘RHOBH’ reunion backlash

By Evan Real
 3 days ago

Andy Cohen publicly apologized to Garcelle Beauvais for the insensitivity he displayed toward her during the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 12 reunion .

“I need to really sincerely apologize not only for diverting the topic but for not returning — even worse — to the serious conversation that was at hand,” the King of Bravo, 54, said Monday on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy .

“I have deep admiration for Garcelle,” he continued, expressing regret for how he handled a specific segment with Beauvais, 55.

Cohen then claimed that he and the “Coming 2 America” actress “had a really good, productive conversation last Thursday” about his seeming lack of interest in her feelings regarding conflict with frenemies Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne.

Andy Cohen is sorry for the way he treated Garcelle Beauvais during the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 12 reunion.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I should have been more in tune with her feelings,” Cohen, who was aware of the online backlash he received for his performance, admitted. “I just wanted to say that because I’ve been logging in and I get it.”

A rep for Beauvais did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

During part two of the “RHOBH” reunion, Rinna, 59, revealed that it was she who threw Beauvais’ memoir, “Love Me as I Am,” in the trash earlier this year — not Jayne, 51, who had previously taken credit.

Cohen was criticized for his seeming lack of interest in Beauvais’ feelings.
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Rather than check in on a visibly emotional Beauvais, Cohen gabbed with Rinna and Jayne about the shocking revelation and joked about the former’s recycling habits.

His oversight was met with fierce criticism from fans, who felt Beauvais deserved better.

I am disappointed in your treatment of Garcelle during Reunion #2. You joined with Rinna and Erika laughing about throwing her book in the trash and joking about recycling instead of addressing the real issue. That was so disrespectful of Garcelle’s feelings.

— Clare McGaha (@claremcgaha) October 21, 2022

“I am disappointed in your treatment of Garcelle during Reunion #2.  You joined with  Rinna and Erika laughing about throwing her book in the trash and joking about recycling instead of addressing the real issue,” one viewer wrote .

“That was so disrespectful of Garcelle’s feelings.”

Another person added , “So wait, executive producer, Andy Cohen, watched this reunion before it aired and thought it was OK to show himself and the mean girls make fun of Garcelle’s book being thrown in the trash? So damn disgusting. He got a kick out of this scene #RHOBH #FireAndyCohen #RHOBHReunion.”

So wait, executive producer, Andy Cohen, watched this reunion before it aired and thought it was OK to show himself and the mean girls make fun of Garcelle's book being thrown in the trash? So damn disgusting. He got a kick out of this scene #RHOBH #FireAndyCohen #RHOBHReunion

— 🅚🅔🅝🅨🅐 🅜🅞🅞🅡🅔 🅢🅣🅐🅝 (@GossipInformer) October 20, 2022

Some even accused Cohen of favoritism — and urged the network to find a new host.

“Bravo, please get another host for the reunions. Andy Cohen isn’t even trying to hide his favoritism anymore. And the way he treated Garcelle was absolutely disgusting,” a fan fumed , echoing others. “Please get an unbiased host! #RHOBH #bravotv.”

Viewers accused Cohen of siding with Lisa Rinna (center) and Erika Jayne (far left) in their feud with Beauvais (second from right).
Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty

Needless to say, many Bravo-holics were happy to hear Cohen take accountability for his treatment of Beauvais.

“Thank God Andy apologized to Garcelle,” one tweeted . “That was so rude and so insensitive.”

Than God Andy apologize d to Garcelle. That was so rude and so insensitive.

— Maggie Maybe (@Anniieee1Anne) October 24, 2022

The third and final installment of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 12 reunion airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Comments / 0

Page Six

Page Six

