Leslie Jordan’s best TikTok videos before his death

By Bernie Zilio
 3 days ago

Leslie Jordan was best known for his roles on “American Horror Story,” Will & Grace,” “Hearts Afire” and “Call Me Kat” — but it’s the late actor’s viral social media videos that mourning fans say they’ll miss the most.

Jordan died unexpectedly Monday morning after reportedly suffering some sort of medical emergency while driving, which led to a fatal car crash, his rep confirmed to Page Six . He was only 67.

The comedian’s fame catapulted in recent years amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With his 4’10-frame and endearing southern twang, he shared heartwarming, funny and lighthearted clips that kept many fans afloat during quarantine and beyond.

“I’m so sad 😭 you got me through the covid lockdown! Made me laugh no matter what,” one TikTok user commented beneath Jordan’s last post from three days ago .

In loving memory of the beloved sitcom star, here are our favorite of his most recent TikTok videos :

‘No secrets here 😂😂’
@lesliejordan

No secrets here. 😂😂

♬ original sound – Leslie Jordan

“I was just talking to a friend of mine, and we were comparing our coming out stories,” Jordan told his 2.3 million TikTok followers as recently as Oct. 7.

“And I said that in high school, I would tell people that I had this secret. … And I would tell them, ‘I’m gay,’ and they would look at me and go, ‘Yeah, and? What’s the secret? You’re gay and you murdered somebody?'”

‘Hold Me Closer Tiny Dancer’
@lesliejordan

Hold Me Closer Tiny Dancer. Well done @eltonjohn and @britneyspears

♬ Hold Me Closer – Elton John & Britney Spears

When he wasn’t telling adorable “dad jokes,” Jordan was showing off his sick dance moves.

In August, the comedian praised Elton John and Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” duet — a reimagining of the former’s classic “Tiny Dancer” — with a selfie-style video showing him getting down to the tune in his modest bedroom while dressed in PJs.

‘I think he’s got a point, right?’
@lesliejordan

I think he’s got a point, right?

♬ original sound – Leslie Jordan

“So here I am in my car, minding my own business, and this crazy person comes running up to the side here. He ambushed me. I’m a freak magnet!” Jordan said in a clip from July while sitting in the driver’s seat of his convertible.

The actor explained that the stranger warned him about getting his hatless head chopped off or exposing it to skin cancer.

“Finally, I said, ‘Get the f–k away from my car!'” he recalled as the top of his vehicle could be seen slowly going back up.

“It scared him so bad, he took off running,” he said. “But I am gonna listen to him.”

‘Snitches get stitches 😀’
@lesliejordan

Snitches get stitches 😀

♬ original sound – Leslie Jordan

While in Las Vegas in June, Jordan showed his followers the view from his hotel suite before taking them to the snack bar.

“You know what they say: Whatever happens in Vegas stays in Vegas,” he said, opening a drawer that contained packaged treats.

“I ate every one of ’em, but I put the boxes back,” he revealed. “You better not tell on me!”

‘Who knew travel could be so exciting?’
@lesliejordan

Who knew travel could be so exciting?

♬ original sound – Leslie Jordan

While at an airport in June, Jordan told his followers that security guards “pulled [him] out of the line” to “check [him] for bomb residue.”

“They put me behind a curtain and started feeling me up,” he explained. “Listen, I know I’m hot and that dynamite comes in small packages, but really?”

