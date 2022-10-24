ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wsgw.com

Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase

A woman is fighting for her life and her assailant is in critical condition after a domestic assault on Tuesday that landed both in the hospital. The woman is clinging to life after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on West Midland Road in Auburn at about 6:15 on Tuesday. The suspect then fled the scene leading police on a chase leading into Saginaw County and back into Bay County, ending when the suspect crashed his pick-up truck into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight and taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police take one subject into custody after hours-long standoff

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - One subject is in custody after an hours-long standoff in Bay City. The Bay City Department of Public Safety says it began around 12:40 Thursday afternoon when police responded to an address on the 200 block of Garfield Ave for a subject with felony warrants for his arrest was being evicted by Bay County Court personnel.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Arrest warrant issued for man accused of deadly stabbing in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death last week in Flint. The Flint Police Department is looking for Charles Michael Crutcher, who is charged with first-degree murder and domestic violence. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Amish Couple Injured in Isabella County Vehicle vs. Buggy Crash

A pickup truck collision with an Amish buggy in Isabella County landed two people in the hospital with serious injuries. The Isabella County Sheriff’s office responded to the crash on Winn Road near Wing Road in Deerfield Township on Tuesday afternoon. A 76-year-old Blanchard man and woman in the horse drawn buggy were transported to a local emergency room for treatment of head, neck, and internal injuries. The horse also had minor injuries. It was determined by investigators that the driver of the buggy failed to yield the right of way and pulled out of a driveway into the path of the pickup.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Oct. 27th

A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. |. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. TV5 News update 10/26/2022. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Here's...
WNEM

Swarm of police after car crashes into townhome in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple police agencies are surrounding a vehicle that crashed into a townhome in Uptown Bay City. A TV5 journalist on scene Tuesday a little before 9:30 p.m. reported there are at least a dozen cruisers, including those from the city, state and county. At one point, police were surrounding the vehicle with guns drawn.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

15-year-old reported missing in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 15-year-old boy was reported missing in Flint. Czar Almani-Eugene Lembrick, also known as CJ, was last seen on Oct. 17 about 4 p.m. He was seen leaving the 4000 block of Greenbrook Lane. Czar is described as 6′1″, 240 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair....
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Car catches fire in QDOBA parking lot

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. “We moved fast. We got everybody out as fast as we could and let...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Three fires in Bay Co. under investigation

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Three separate building fires in Bay County were reported throughout the night on Oct. 24 and are under investigation. At approximately 10:46 p.m. on Oct. 24, Bay County Central Dispatch 911 was contacted with a call that a building was on fire. The Pinconning-Fraser Township...
Morning Sun

Lake man headed to trial on charges he molested relative

A Lake man charged with molesting a child relative is headed to trial. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, waived a hearing to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to bind him over for trial. The hearing was scheduled to take place Thursday. Calkins was charged Oct. 11 with two counts of...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Child reunited with family in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located the family of a little girl found wandering alone in Flint on Wednesday morning. The 2-year-old was found around 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street. Police located her family by 11 a.m. after posting a public plea for information. The...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Traffic alert: Major road closure in Bay Co.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Thursday, Oct. 27, the Wilder Road railroad crossing near Shrestha Drive will be closed in Bay County. This is about a quarter mile from Euclid and Wilder Road. The Bay County Road Commission advises motorists to plan accordingly. The closure will add time to commutes as motorists will have to follow the detours posted.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Saginaw County Sheriff talks about musical career

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast!. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your...

Comments / 0

Community Policy