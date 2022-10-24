Read full article on original website
WNEM
Suspect in Uptown Bay City crash hospitalized in critical condition, police say
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect who was taken into custody following a crash in Uptown Bay City Tuesday night remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to Michigan State Police. The 40-year-old man is accused of stabbing someone Tuesday and then leading police on a high-speed chase through Saginaw...
Stabbing suspect who crashed into Uptown Bay City townhome faces assault with intent to murder charge
BAY CITY, MI — Still hospitalized after crashing into an Uptown Bay City townhome, a local man is now facing charges related to him allegedly repeatedly stabbing his ex-wife in public. Authorities on Wednesday, Oct. 26, issued a warrant for the 40-year-old man, charging him with single counts of...
wsgw.com
Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase
A woman is fighting for her life and her assailant is in critical condition after a domestic assault on Tuesday that landed both in the hospital. The woman is clinging to life after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on West Midland Road in Auburn at about 6:15 on Tuesday. The suspect then fled the scene leading police on a chase leading into Saginaw County and back into Bay County, ending when the suspect crashed his pick-up truck into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight and taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
WNEM
Police take one subject into custody after hours-long standoff
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - One subject is in custody after an hours-long standoff in Bay City. The Bay City Department of Public Safety says it began around 12:40 Thursday afternoon when police responded to an address on the 200 block of Garfield Ave for a subject with felony warrants for his arrest was being evicted by Bay County Court personnel.
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run of Saginaw man pulled over in van with ‘completely caved in’ side
SAGINAW, MI — Responding to a hit-and-run on Saginaw’s West Side early one summer morning, police arrived to find a deceased man in a driveway. Hours later, one of the first officers on the scene spotted the vehicle allegedly used to kill the man, still containing the suspect prosecutors say perpetrated the killing.
Saginaw man shot on city’s East Side, 60-year-old suspect arrested
SAGINAW, MI — A shooting on Saginaw’s East Side has resulted in one man being hospitalized and another being jailed on a felony. About 3:50 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, police responded to a reported shooting in the 2600 block of Narloch Street. They arrived to find a...
abc12.com
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of deadly stabbing in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death last week in Flint. The Flint Police Department is looking for Charles Michael Crutcher, who is charged with first-degree murder and domestic violence. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
kisswtlz.com
Amish Couple Injured in Isabella County Vehicle vs. Buggy Crash
A pickup truck collision with an Amish buggy in Isabella County landed two people in the hospital with serious injuries. The Isabella County Sheriff’s office responded to the crash on Winn Road near Wing Road in Deerfield Township on Tuesday afternoon. A 76-year-old Blanchard man and woman in the horse drawn buggy were transported to a local emergency room for treatment of head, neck, and internal injuries. The horse also had minor injuries. It was determined by investigators that the driver of the buggy failed to yield the right of way and pulled out of a driveway into the path of the pickup.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Oct. 27th
A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. |. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. TV5 News update 10/26/2022. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Here's...
Amish Buggy Hit By Truck, Injuring 2 Passengers
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says two people in an Amish buggy were injured in a crash with a truck. Deputies say the horse-drawn buggy pulled out of a private drive in front of the truck. The driver was not able to stop in time and hit the buggy....
WNEM
Swarm of police after car crashes into townhome in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple police agencies are surrounding a vehicle that crashed into a townhome in Uptown Bay City. A TV5 journalist on scene Tuesday a little before 9:30 p.m. reported there are at least a dozen cruisers, including those from the city, state and county. At one point, police were surrounding the vehicle with guns drawn.
WNEM
15-year-old reported missing in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 15-year-old boy was reported missing in Flint. Czar Almani-Eugene Lembrick, also known as CJ, was last seen on Oct. 17 about 4 p.m. He was seen leaving the 4000 block of Greenbrook Lane. Czar is described as 6′1″, 240 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair....
WNEM
Car catches fire in QDOBA parking lot
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. “We moved fast. We got everybody out as fast as we could and let...
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office seeks info in hit-and-run crash
VIENNA TWP., MI – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who might have information pertaining to a hit and run crash Sunday evening to come forward. The department said the crash took place around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on Clio and Frances roads in Vienna Township.
WNEM
Three fires in Bay Co. under investigation
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Three separate building fires in Bay County were reported throughout the night on Oct. 24 and are under investigation. At approximately 10:46 p.m. on Oct. 24, Bay County Central Dispatch 911 was contacted with a call that a building was on fire. The Pinconning-Fraser Township...
Morning Sun
Lake man headed to trial on charges he molested relative
A Lake man charged with molesting a child relative is headed to trial. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, waived a hearing to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to bind him over for trial. The hearing was scheduled to take place Thursday. Calkins was charged Oct. 11 with two counts of...
abc12.com
Child reunited with family in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located the family of a little girl found wandering alone in Flint on Wednesday morning. The 2-year-old was found around 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street. Police located her family by 11 a.m. after posting a public plea for information. The...
Saginaw County woman died of asphyxiation, though the manner of death is ‘indeterminate’
CARROLLTON TWP, MI — Closing in on a year since a woman was found dead in her Carrollton Township home, details of what caused her death have been released. What’s still unknown is the manner in which she died, though police say they are treating the death as a homicide.
WNEM
Traffic alert: Major road closure in Bay Co.
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Thursday, Oct. 27, the Wilder Road railroad crossing near Shrestha Drive will be closed in Bay County. This is about a quarter mile from Euclid and Wilder Road. The Bay County Road Commission advises motorists to plan accordingly. The closure will add time to commutes as motorists will have to follow the detours posted.
WNEM
Saginaw County Sheriff talks about musical career
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast!. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your...
