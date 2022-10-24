Read full article on original website
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
Georgia ranks among top ‘witchiest’ states in America
A new study shows that Georgia ranks number ten on a list of the top states in the country where the most witches live.
'This is horrible': Future of Central and south Georgia's only clinic for ALS patients uncertain
MACON, Ga. — The future of the only clinic in Central and south Georgia that treats ALS is up in the air. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a progressive nervous system disease that weakens patients' muscles and impacts their physical function-- making therapy at these clinics even more essential.
Georgia amendment on ballot explained
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voting has started in Georgia. “I just hope everybody comes out and vote,” says one voter. Although we may be aware of the candidates who are running for office, what about the other issues on the ballot, Georgia has 4 state-wide amendments on the ballot. “My first thoughts when I saw it on the ballot is that the language was unclear, hard to understand I really had to search for what it was that I was voting for,” says voter Natalie Winslow.
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
Georgia’s 1st tiny home community receives affordable housing award
The Cottages on Vaughan in Clarkston — Georgia’s first tiny home community — has been recognized for its community-orien...
California lake holds enough lithium for all electric cars made in Georgia, U.S
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Georgia is poised to become a major player in the world of electric cars, trucks and SUVs. But right now, we’re dependent on China for a key ingredient used to make their batteries. A lake in California could change that. “About two years now,”...
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
Looking for a fright? Georgia haunted house ranked among the best in the U.S.
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A Gwinnett County haunted house has been ranked as one of the best in the country, according to USA Today. The publication ranked the top 10 haunted houses as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice rankings for 2022. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Lawrenceville Home Called "Best Haunt" in Georgia
This house is incredibly creepy and supposedly one of the best display in Georgia for Halloween. It's a literal haunted house. Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud spend months turning their rather normal home into a slasher scene. They live in Lawrenceville and create a unique a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor."
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
Opinion: What Georgia's record-breaking early voting means
"Voters continue to turn out in record numbers here in Georgia, with early voting totals approaching those of a presidential election year," writes Jay Bookman. "In a closely watched, high-stakes, bitterly fought campaign season like this one, the question is natural: What does it mean?"
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home reportedly swatted for 6th time
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another swatting attack. This latest incident makes this the sixth time that she says someone has called the police to her home in Floyd County, Georgia for a fake crime. Tuesday morning, Greene posted...
Giant solar farms proving a mixed bag for rural Georgia
ATLANTA – Runoff from a growing number of giant solar farms polluting rivers and streams in rural South Georgia is becoming a major concern, an official with the state Environmental Protection Division (EPD) said Monday. Huge solar farms of up to 1,000 acres are being built on the region’s...
Georgia Employers Struggle to Find Workers
Georgia is once again experiencing an increase in job numbers. According to the most recent numbers from the state labor Department, Georgia saw an increase of almost 13,000 jobs from August to September. In addition, the state’s unemployment numbers remain at an all-time low, at 2.8 percent. A recent study found that for many Georgia employers, there aren’t even workers to get the job done.
Georgia Department of Human Services Issues Second Round of P-EBT to Youngest SNAP Recipients
The Georgia Department of Human Services’ Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) began issuing a second round of 2021-22 P-EBT benefits Wednesday to the state’s youngest SNAP-enrolled children. For children to qualify, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and enrolled in SNAP from August 2021 to May 2022.
Watch for deer on Georgia’s roads
Why is Fall the time of year that you need to be more vigilant while driving? Because it is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “Motorists should be alert and pay close attention to roadsides as we are nearing the...
Showers and storms expected in north Georgia Tuesday | Timeline
ATLANTA — It has been a fairly quiet past couple of months regarding rainfall, but north Georgia can expect another round of rain to return Tuesday evening that will also bring a threat for strong storms. The threat for strong storms will be higher for Mississippi and Alabama, where...
Georgia Election Officials Question U.S. Mail Truck Fire
A US Postal Service Jeep in southwest Georgia that caught fire on Monday is getting some election attention. Officials in Baker County, along with the USPS and the Secretary of State’s Office, are questioning 43 outstanding election ballots that were potentially in the vehicle. The Georgia’s Secretary of State’s...
New tick spreading to more North Georgia counties. Here’s what you need to know
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division is confirming the Asian Longhorned tick is now in more North Georgia counties. The tick is native to eastern Asia, according to the GDA. The tick will feed on many hosts, including humans. Female ticks can lay eggs and reproduce without mating, according to the CDC.
