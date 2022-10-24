Read full article on original website
Cortland County officials consider therapy dog services
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County legislators will have the final say on therapy dogs. The county is considering offering comfort services for clients. Officials say the dogs would bring therapeutic value to the Department of Social Services and the Child Advocacy Center. The services would cost $50 per...
Tompkins County road patrols to benefit from state funding
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is receiving funding to step up road patrols. Up to $17,500 is coming from the New York State Stop-DWI Foundation. Undersheriff Jennifer Olin says the funds will help increase patrols and education around impaired driving. She says there’s been fewer authorities on the...
Etna Lane Bridge reopens in the Town of Dryden
ETNA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A bridge in the Town of Dryden officially reopening. The Tompkins County Highway Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony today for the completion of the Etna Lane Bridge. Tompkins County Legislators Greg Mezey and Mike Lane were in attendance. The bridge closed in May.
Endwell Man Convicted After Walking Away from Broome County Trial
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who vanished in the middle of his weapon possession trial in downtown Binghamton. Authorities say 40-year-old Kennard Wellington absconded from Broome County Court. According to the district attorney's office, "he left the trial during a break, and never returned." The jury...
Tioga County looks to add foster homes
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s an opportunity to become a foster parent in Tioga County. Officials are seeking foster homes for kids. They say the goal is to build friendships and support families. If you’re interested, there’s an upcoming informational meeting. It’s at 6:30 PM on Thursday at...
Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
Cortland woman facing charges after early morning search warrant served
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning drug raid in the City of Cortland. The Cortland County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for narcotics at a residence on Main Street around 4:45 a.m. today. Authorities located an assault rifle, a small amount of fentanyl and meth, tramadol and alprazolam pills, packaging material, and scales. Wendy Caswell, 40, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession, two counts of felony gun possession, and 6 related class A misdemeanors.
Towns of Lapeer, Scott to hold budget meetings on Tuesday
SCOTT, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two Cortland County towns have upcoming budget meetings. Officials in Lapeer will talk about next year’s spending. Residents are invited to attend the meeting, which happens on Tuesday at 6:30 PM at the Lapeer Highway Garage on Clarks Corners Road. A budget workshop in...
Safety training for regional tow truck operators in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Safety training for regional tow truck operators in Ithaca. Jamie Stevens owns and operates Koskinen’s Towing, located on East Shore Drive in Lansing, providing service to the region. In March of this year, a tow truck operator in Syracuse was struck and killed by a motorist, just feet away from where Stevens had loaded a disabled vehicle days prior. Stevens has been a tow truck operator for over 30 years. Now, with his twin children Savannah and Bailey joining him in the business, he’s made it his top priority to promote education and safety for operators.
Road rage attack in Cortland County
On October 20th, Cortland City police officers responded to a road rage incident at 224 Tompkins Street in Cortland.
Vestal Restaurant Ordered Closed by Broome Health Department
The Broome County Health Department has directed a restaurant in Vestal to cease all food operations. A notice posted in the main entrance of the Storming Crab restaurant at 2503 Vestal Parkway East. The closure order - dated October 10 - was signed by Mary McFadden, the county director of...
Onondaga County helicopter aids late-night rescue of missing hunter in Central NY
Constantia, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter aided with the rescue of a missing hunter in Oswego County late Sunday night, deputies said. Around 10:45 p.m., the Air-1 helicopter was requested to help search for a missing hunter in a wooded area near Kibbie Lake Road in Constantia, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Tompkins County tourism returning to pre-pandemic levels
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — As Tompkins County continues its recovery from COVID-19, tourism numbers are on the rise. Peggy Coleman is with the Ithaca Tompkins County Convention and Visitors Bureau. She shared an update recently on Ithaca’s Morning News. But Coleman adds other areas have not seen as...
The $194k deputy; Onondaga Co. Sheriff's office spend $7.7 million in overtime to run jail
In 2021, a single Onondaga County sheriff's deputy brought home $194,636.05. It's nearly triple his starting salary; like other senior deputies, he made use of contractual overtime rules that Sheriff Eugene Conway and other top brass have wanted removed for years. CNY Central sent a freedom of information request to...
Elmira Police Department auctioning off 17 vehicles
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is once again offering cheap vehicles in another vehicle auction over the next two weeks. EPD announced that its next vehicle auction went live online on October 26 and will be active through November 9, 2022. The department currently has 17 vehicles up for bid. The auction […]
Missing Child Alert canceled by police
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
Piece of machinery stolen from building in Delaware Co.
New York State Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a large piece of machinery that was stolen in Delaware County.
Developers hope to heighten proposed Ithaca apartment building
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A proposed apartment building in Ithaca could be getting taller. The project on East State Street is set to have six floors, but planners hope to add a seventh floor on the western wing. The addition would create 45 more apartments. Developer Jeff Githens says...
Proposed Senior Housing in Cortland Brings Concerns From Neighbors
During the City of Cortland’s Planning Commission on Monday, October 25th, a preliminary site plan for a proposed senior housing building on River St. near the bend of the street was presented. The project would be located at 33 River St. The housing project would be only for those...
Dissatisfied toilet paper purchase leads to shooting threat, arrest in Geneva
Law enforcement say the suspect's behavior caused employees to shelter in place, and flee.
