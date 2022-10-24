ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

1037qcountry.com

Cortland County officials consider therapy dog services

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County legislators will have the final say on therapy dogs. The county is considering offering comfort services for clients. Officials say the dogs would bring therapeutic value to the Department of Social Services and the Child Advocacy Center. The services would cost $50 per...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
1037qcountry.com

Tompkins County road patrols to benefit from state funding

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is receiving funding to step up road patrols. Up to $17,500 is coming from the New York State Stop-DWI Foundation. Undersheriff Jennifer Olin says the funds will help increase patrols and education around impaired driving. She says there’s been fewer authorities on the...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
1037qcountry.com

Etna Lane Bridge reopens in the Town of Dryden

ETNA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A bridge in the Town of Dryden officially reopening. The Tompkins County Highway Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony today for the completion of the Etna Lane Bridge. Tompkins County Legislators Greg Mezey and Mike Lane were in attendance. The bridge closed in May.
DRYDEN, NY
1037qcountry.com

Tioga County looks to add foster homes

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s an opportunity to become a foster parent in Tioga County. Officials are seeking foster homes for kids. They say the goal is to build friendships and support families. If you’re interested, there’s an upcoming informational meeting. It’s at 6:30 PM on Thursday at...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
1037qcountry.com

Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland woman facing charges after early morning search warrant served

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning drug raid in the City of Cortland. The Cortland County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for narcotics at a residence on Main Street around 4:45 a.m. today. Authorities located an assault rifle, a small amount of fentanyl and meth, tramadol and alprazolam pills, packaging material, and scales. Wendy Caswell, 40, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession, two counts of felony gun possession, and 6 related class A misdemeanors.
CORTLAND, NY
1037qcountry.com

Towns of Lapeer, Scott to hold budget meetings on Tuesday

SCOTT, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two Cortland County towns have upcoming budget meetings. Officials in Lapeer will talk about next year’s spending. Residents are invited to attend the meeting, which happens on Tuesday at 6:30 PM at the Lapeer Highway Garage on Clarks Corners Road. A budget workshop in...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
1037qcountry.com

Safety training for regional tow truck operators in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Safety training for regional tow truck operators in Ithaca. Jamie Stevens owns and operates Koskinen’s Towing, located on East Shore Drive in Lansing, providing service to the region. In March of this year, a tow truck operator in Syracuse was struck and killed by a motorist, just feet away from where Stevens had loaded a disabled vehicle days prior. Stevens has been a tow truck operator for over 30 years. Now, with his twin children Savannah and Bailey joining him in the business, he’s made it his top priority to promote education and safety for operators.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Onondaga County helicopter aids late-night rescue of missing hunter in Central NY

Constantia, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter aided with the rescue of a missing hunter in Oswego County late Sunday night, deputies said. Around 10:45 p.m., the Air-1 helicopter was requested to help search for a missing hunter in a wooded area near Kibbie Lake Road in Constantia, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
1037qcountry.com

Tompkins County tourism returning to pre-pandemic levels

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — As Tompkins County continues its recovery from COVID-19, tourism numbers are on the rise. Peggy Coleman is with the Ithaca Tompkins County Convention and Visitors Bureau. She shared an update recently on Ithaca’s Morning News. But Coleman adds other areas have not seen as...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police Department auctioning off 17 vehicles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is once again offering cheap vehicles in another vehicle auction over the next two weeks. EPD announced that its next vehicle auction went live online on October 26 and will be active through November 9, 2022. The department currently has 17 vehicles up for bid. The auction […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Missing Child Alert canceled by police

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
CORNING, NY
1037qcountry.com

Developers hope to heighten proposed Ithaca apartment building

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A proposed apartment building in Ithaca could be getting taller. The project on East State Street is set to have six floors, but planners hope to add a seventh floor on the western wing. The addition would create 45 more apartments. Developer Jeff Githens says...
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Proposed Senior Housing in Cortland Brings Concerns From Neighbors

During the City of Cortland’s Planning Commission on Monday, October 25th, a preliminary site plan for a proposed senior housing building on River St. near the bend of the street was presented. The project would be located at 33 River St. The housing project would be only for those...
CORTLAND, NY

