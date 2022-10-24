ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Safety training for regional tow truck operators in Ithaca. Jamie Stevens owns and operates Koskinen’s Towing, located on East Shore Drive in Lansing, providing service to the region. In March of this year, a tow truck operator in Syracuse was struck and killed by a motorist, just feet away from where Stevens had loaded a disabled vehicle days prior. Stevens has been a tow truck operator for over 30 years. Now, with his twin children Savannah and Bailey joining him in the business, he’s made it his top priority to promote education and safety for operators.

