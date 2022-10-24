Read full article on original website
This is Where You Recycle Wine Cork In Grand Junction Colorado
You just finished a delicious glass of wine. You already know where to recycle the bottle. What about the cork? Did you know there's a place in Grand Junction, Colorado that recycles wine corks?. This company has operated in Western Colorado for some time. Less than a year ago they...
Western Colorado Fugitive Believed To Be Hiding In Grand Junction
Authorities in San Miguel County are searching for a Grand Junction area woman who is being named as a person of interest in an aggravated auto theft incident earlier this week. Work Truck Stolen In Small Western Colorado Town. An auto theft was reported just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon...
Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested
A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
Strange Things We in Grand Junction Colorado Believed as Children
Do you remember when you were four years old and a complete sucker? You believed everything people told you. What did we believe as children in Grand Junction, Colorado?. I asked on Facebook, "What is the strangest thing you believed as a child?" Check out the gallery below. You'll find a handful of doozies.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Montrose CO
A mecca for various outdoor activities along Colorado’s Western Slope, Montrose is famous for its incredible mountain and desert scenery, outdoor adventures, and unique museums and shops. And surprisingly, for its wide variety of restaurants. However, you won’t find a lot of pretentious dining spots in Montrose, just relaxed,...
WATCH: Bear Cub Found Hanging Out In Tree by Fruita Middle School
Be bear-y aware of your surroundings because Colorado wildlife is preparing for winter. According to a report from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a bear cub was located in a tree at a local residence in Fruita, Colorado on Monday, October 24, 2022. Bear Cub Chose Colorado Middle School As a...
Grand Junction Colorado’s Dilapidated North Avenue Will Finally Be Drivable
It's been such a long time coming, but Grand Junction's dilapidated North Avenue is finally getting resurfaced. I can't even tell you how long it's been that work has been happening on North Avenue creating traffic delays, inconvenience for motorists, and one of the roughest roads in Grand Junction. Maybe it's just me, but I have gotten to the point that I absolutely hate driving on North Avenue. In fact, I have been avoiding it as much as possible for a long time. But, I get it and I understand. Things have to get worse before they can get better. That's how improvement works.
KJCT8
Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire
UPDATE 6 p.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department reports that it responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Aspen Street in Grand Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The GJFD reports that three animals had been safely evacuated, and none of the four...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Seeing orange: Hunters fill Rifle rooms, restaurants in search of Colorado’s trophy bulls
Rifle businesses are beginning to brace for an amplified wave of elk bugles and blaze orange over the next few weeks. Colorado elk hunting enters its second season slated Oct. 29-Nov. 6, with over-the-counter tag sales having started in September. With a limited number of tags drawn for the first season, many people wait until now to hunt the Flat Tops north of Rifle, and they do so by obtaining OTC tags.
Mesa County Residents Should Receive Refund Check by Mail Soon
This week, don't assume that all the mail you receive is junk, because a check from Mesa County may be waiting for you if you are a resident. According to Mesa County, TABOR refund checks began being mailed on Monday, October 24, 2022. Who is Eligible for a TABOR Refund...
Grand Junction Shouts Out to Western Colorado High School Marching Bands
Fall is a great time of year to get out and enjoy our western Colorado high school marching bands. They make Friday night football even more exciting, and they entertain our communities during our street festivals and holiday events. Today we wanted to show some love for these hard-working groups...
KJCT8
Tina Peters has resigned from the County Clerks Association.
CRIME STOPPERS KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version.
Don’t You Want To Take This Gorgeous Dog Home With You?
It seems inconceivable that someone would let this beautiful dog get away, but she's available for adoption right now. We have some unique pets to tell you about this week from Roice-Hurst Humane Society that are hoping to find their forever home. But, first, I need to share with you the scoop on Missy.
A House With a Pool in Grand Junction’s Alpine Meadows? Yes, Please
If your Colorado dream home is meant to include a heated inground pool, this may be your chance to make it happen for far less than you may expect. Check out this corner lot in Grand Junction's Alpine Meadows neighborhood added to the listings at Zillow.com in October. This neighborhood is near Horizon Drive so you can zip over to the airport or access I-70 quickly.
These Places Have the Best Onion Rings in Grand Junction, Colorado
When most people order a burger, it usually comes with fries. If you are eating at a really good burger joint they will have other sides that pair well with your entree. Sides that go great with a burger include baked beans, cole slaw, pasta salad, or some amazing onion rings. Today we're asking you who has the best onion rings in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Must Do Colorado Hike: Big Wash Trail is Fun, Easy, and Beautiful
If you're looking for a hiking trail in Colorado that isn't extreme but still offers stunning views, then Big Wash Trail is the place for you. Located along the Grand Mesa Scenic Byway, just 20 to 25 minutes away from Grand Junction, Colorado is Big Wash, an incredibly fun and easy hiking trail.
Redlands Cul-De-Sac Offers 360 Views of Grand Junction, Colorado
We're headed down Broadway to the Redlands to check out another Colorado dream home located in the Redlands neighborhood. This Grand Junction home at 338 Butte Court sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac next to undeveloped land. This means extra privacy out by the pool. Where is Butte...
This is the Largest House For Sale Right Now In Grand Junction Colorado
Are you looking for a new home, one offering plenty of square footage? Would 9,232 square feet do the job? Take a quick tour of the largest house currently on the market in Grand Junction, Colorado. If personal space is your thing, this is your home. If you love your...
This is the Most Grand Junction Will Pay for a Burger & Fries
The cost of dining out has gone up more than a little in recent years. For the most part, the price of everything has gone up. When it comes to heading out to your favorite burger joint in Grand Junction, how much are you willing to pay?. I asked on...
Republican candidates receive refund after recount
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and Lynda Zamora Wilson will receive funds not spent after an election recount was conducted by all 64 counties.
