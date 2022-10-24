ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

This is Where You Recycle Wine Cork In Grand Junction Colorado

You just finished a delicious glass of wine. You already know where to recycle the bottle. What about the cork? Did you know there's a place in Grand Junction, Colorado that recycles wine corks?. This company has operated in Western Colorado for some time. Less than a year ago they...
Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested

A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
LOMA, CO
15 Best Restaurants in Montrose CO

A mecca for various outdoor activities along Colorado’s Western Slope, Montrose is famous for its incredible mountain and desert scenery, outdoor adventures, and unique museums and shops. And surprisingly, for its wide variety of restaurants. However, you won’t find a lot of pretentious dining spots in Montrose, just relaxed,...
MONTROSE, CO
Grand Junction Colorado’s Dilapidated North Avenue Will Finally Be Drivable

It's been such a long time coming, but Grand Junction's dilapidated North Avenue is finally getting resurfaced. I can't even tell you how long it's been that work has been happening on North Avenue creating traffic delays, inconvenience for motorists, and one of the roughest roads in Grand Junction. Maybe it's just me, but I have gotten to the point that I absolutely hate driving on North Avenue. In fact, I have been avoiding it as much as possible for a long time. But, I get it and I understand. Things have to get worse before they can get better. That's how improvement works.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire

UPDATE 6 p.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department reports that it responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Aspen Street in Grand Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The GJFD reports that three animals had been safely evacuated, and none of the four...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Seeing orange: Hunters fill Rifle rooms, restaurants in search of Colorado’s trophy bulls

Rifle businesses are beginning to brace for an amplified wave of elk bugles and blaze orange over the next few weeks. Colorado elk hunting enters its second season slated Oct. 29-Nov. 6, with over-the-counter tag sales having started in September. With a limited number of tags drawn for the first season, many people wait until now to hunt the Flat Tops north of Rifle, and they do so by obtaining OTC tags.
RIFLE, CO
Don’t You Want To Take This Gorgeous Dog Home With You?

It seems inconceivable that someone would let this beautiful dog get away, but she's available for adoption right now. We have some unique pets to tell you about this week from Roice-Hurst Humane Society that are hoping to find their forever home. But, first, I need to share with you the scoop on Missy.
DELTA, CO
Grand Junction, CO
