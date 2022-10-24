ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janet Woo
2d ago

What was he doing in Washington park at 4:30 in the morning??? Hey parents, watch your kids! It’s a dangerous world out there…

WNDU

Suspect arrested in connection to South Bend apartment fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an apartment fire Tuesday night in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department was called around 10 p.m. to the 2200 block of Huron Street. There were no injuries reported, but some tenants of the apartment were displaced due to the damage done to their homes.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Motorcyclist arrested after allegedly fleeing police

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- A motorcyclist was arrested after allegedly fleeing from a police early Tuesday morning, according to Michigan City Police. Around 3:30 a.m., an officer spotted a motorcycle traveling west on E. 10th Street without a license plate. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle,...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of brother in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting this past weekend in Goshen. Police say Enrique Flores, 21, of Goshen was arrested Monday night on the preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection to the Saturday morning shooting in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road.
GOSHEN, IN
CBS Chicago

Mother of 13-year-old shot, paralyzed by CPD officer in Austin neighborhood to provide update

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a 13-year-old boy shot and paralyzed by Chicago police says she will provide an update in the case.Officers shot that boy in the back as he ran from a stolen vehicle in the Austin neighborhood last May.Video of the incident show he was unarmed and had his hands up.His mother, Cierra Corbit, is now suing the city. She claims her son posed no threat to police... and the shooting was unjustified.
CHICAGO, IL
WISH-TV

Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. The South Bend Tribune reports that an Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 19-year-old was hurt after they were struck by gunfire at Washington Park in Michigan City early Sunday morning. Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. A short...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

B-Dubs Burglary Still Under Investigation

(La Porte, IN) - A burglar at Buffalo Wild Wings in LaPorte cut a hole in a safe to steal money without tripping the alarm system. A week later, LaPorte Police were still busy coming up with a suspect in the early morning October 18 break-in. According to police, a...
LA PORTE, IN
95.3 MNC

Man out on bond for attempted murder arrested for weekend shooting

A man out on bond for attempted murder is arrested for weekend shooting. Indiana State Police say that 43-year-old Andres Perez shot at someone in their car Sunday morning. Around 3:40 a.m., that person was driving eastbound on I-80 by Burr Street, when a black SUV fired shots at them. A passenger in the car was shot in their lower extremity and the driver kept going on I-80 until they were out of sight of the SUV.
CHESTERTON, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man walking on West Side wounded in drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood. Around 5:20 p.m., police say the male victim was walking in the 2500 block of South California Boulevard when shots were fired from a red SUV. The victim was shot in the arm...
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

La Porte man convicted of drug, gun charges

A jury found a La Porte man guilty on drug and gun charges in federal court, according to the US Attorneys Office. Donta Bridges, 38, was found guilty of two counts of distributing heroin; possessing with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine; an attempted distribution of heroin; and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
LA PORTE, IN
CBS Chicago

Police to announce charges in attack on postal worker in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are expected to announce charges Wednesday morning, days after another postal worker was attacked in Chicago, and this time, her USPS truck was stolen. It is the second known worker attacked this week. It happened at a gas station in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road in the Little Village neighborhood around 9:15 Saturday morning. A letter carrier said she was assaulted while in her USPS truck. She was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital and released shortly later. Police say the victim was trying to get into the truck when the offender, who was already inside,...
CHICAGO, IL
95.3 MNC

Police investigating two Howard Township deaths

Michigan State Police are investigating two suspicious deaths in Howard Township on Sunday. The two found with fatal gunshot wounds were a 42-year-old man who was found in a home and his 46-year-old wife who was found outside the home, late Sunday morning, near Shady Shores Drive in Cass County.
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, MI
95.3 MNC

Goshen man arrested for alleged attempted murder

A Goshen man has been arrested for the alleged attempted murder of his brother. The shooting happened Saturday morning on Elkhart Road. The 24-year-old victim was shot several times in a parking lot. The investigation led officers to 21-year-old Enrique Flores, who was arrested, Monday night, on the preliminary charge.
GOSHEN, IN

