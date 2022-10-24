ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southold, NY

27east.com

Carissa’s Bakery Opens in Sag Harbor in a Transformed Retail Space

That Carissa’s Bakery would be opening in the former Bagel Buoy at 3 Bay Street in Sag Harbor was hardly a secret. The signs on the boarded-up windows announced the... more. Commuters who are subjected to snail’s pace stop-and-go eastbound traffic on the South Fork in ... 27 Oct 2022 by 27Speaks.
SAG HARBOR, NY
northforker.com

Take a tour of the North Fork’s public art, from Riverhead to Southold

A duck on display in the Peconic River in Grangebel Park. (Credit: Lee Meyer) Have you ever been out and about and discovered a beautiful mural or piece of art in plain sight? Perhaps it’s a mural, or a sculpture. Admit it — you couldn’t resist the urge to take a photo. Life is just full of Instagrammable moments and on the North Fork, there are some truly remarkable and stunning works of public art to check out and admire … and maybe snap a photo or two.
RIVERHEAD, NY
therealdeal.com

Southampton mayor issues veiled threat to store’s landlord

The closure of a beloved Southampton store prompted the village’s mayor to threaten the landlord with affordable housing. Mayor Jesse Warren proposed rezoning the property at 120 North Sea Road in Southampton, Dan’s Papers reported. The property was home to Schmidt’s Market for 43 years, but it recently closed because the rent got too high, the business owner told News 12.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
TBR News Media

Uptown Port Jeff undergoes transformation

The transformation of Upper Port is happening in real time after years of well-documented social issues and underinvestment. In the coming weeks, the village will complete two major initiatives. Station Street will soon open to traffic, and the Port Jefferson Crossing apartments, a 45-unit affordable housing complex developed by Conifer Realty, will launch.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
therealdeal.com

East End property sales tax heads to vote

One year after the state legislature paved the way for a new East End property sales tax, voters will decide whether to enact it. South Fork and North Fork residents will start voting Saturday on a 0.5 percent real estate transfer tax to fund affordable housing programs in the region. Backers say it will create housing for some of the workers who maintain properties and staff businesses in enclaves like the Hamptons but can’t afford to live in them.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
riverheadlocal

Early voting starts Saturday in Suffolk County

Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election will get underway in Suffolk County on Saturday and continue daily through Sunday Nov. 6. Early voting will take place at 27 designated locations across the county. Registered voters may cast early ballots at any of these locations during early voting hours.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Baldwin School District nominated in multiple

Bethpage Federal Credit Union nominated the Baldwin Union Free School District for multiple categories in its 2023 'Best of Long Island' competition. For 17 years the 'Best of Long Island' competition picks the best, and highest ranking businesses and services in both Nassau and Suffolk County, chosen by local community members and residents. The Baldwin Union Free School District said this year the school district has been nominated in eight different categories in education, and the arts and entertainment.
BALDWIN, NY
27east.com

Head-on Crash Closes County Road 39 in Southampton

A head-on collision on County Road 39 in the Shinnecock Hills section closed the westbound and center lanes of the road on Wednesday, October 26, at approximately 3 p.m. According... more. The North Haven Village Board is poised to enact a new code regarding outdoor lighting ... by Elizabeth Vespe.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

County Road 39 in Southampton Reopens After Head-On Collision

UPDATE: October 26, 5:16 p.m.: County Road 39 reopens Police reported that as of 5:13 p.m. County Road 39 reopened. Original Story A head-on collision on County Road 39 in... more. Seniors Riley Herrmann and Andy Panza grew up playing soccer together, and they, along with ... 27 Oct 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Breslin Realty Announces Lease Signing With Christmas Tree Shops in Bohemia, NY

Breslin Realty is proud to announce the signing of a long-term lease with Christmas Tree Shops at 5181 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY. Christmas Tree Shops will be occupying approximately 38,000 square feet in the Sayville Plaza shopping center. Christmas Tree Shops is a department store for housewares, furniture, year-round seasonal...
BOHEMIA, NY
northforker.com

North Fork Dream Home: Thoughtfully renovated circa 1840 colonial

Owning an original North Fork home is special, owning one that’s been stunningly renovated and restored is even better. Enter this week’s Dream Home: a circa 1840 traditional colonial set on 1.30 acres in Laurel. The home, known as the Reeve-McNulty House, was originally owned by prominent farming...
LAUREL, NY
CBS New York

Librarian discovers L.I. road is named after KKK member

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- A college librarian is hoping to help change the course of history.She uncovered records that prove a prominent Long Island landowner had a sordid past, telling CBS2's Jennifer McLogan the local leader with a street named after him was a proud member of the Ku Klux Klan."I just think this is a shameful piece of our history," said April Lynne Earle, the librarian at Farmingdale State College.While researching century-old property records, she stumbled upon an appalling local link to the KKK."I just can't envision 200 Klansmen marching past my campus and burning a cross up the...
FARMINGDALE, NY
longislandadvance.net

Unbelievable floats at this year’s homecoming parade

To kick off the homecoming season, each year Patchogue-Medford holds a highly competitive and challenging battle of the classes, to rival the homecoming game itself, known as Raider Bowl. Each year a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
MEDFORD, NY

