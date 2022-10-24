He hasn’t fallen behind, Stefanski just doesn’t know how to use him properly. I wish him well, he deserves the opportunity to flourish and showcase his talents
only thing going for the browns and now they want to peddle him away. makes no sense. how about putting the play callers on the chopping block. .
The browns never know what they are doing! If they had the right coach in there, with Chubb and hunt they only needed a QB to throw 15-20 passes a game and let the backs do the work..you have 2 workhorses…spend your money on the O line and D…but no they have no idea how to use 2 horses and spent way too much on a QB that has limited targets to throw too…so good lord in the same boat again!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
Bears linebacker breaks down in tears after learning teammate was traded during the middle of his press conference
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
RUMOR: Browns’ asking price in potential Kareem Hunt trade, revealed
Cowboys, Raiders Have Reportedly Agreed To Trade
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
Ex-Colts coach Chuck Pagano on Matt Ryan benching: 'It's almost like a waste'
NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game
Yes, it’s time for the Browns to trade Kareem Hunt. Here’s why – Terry Pluto
NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons' Demand News
Steelers Fans Are Furious With Today's Wide Receiver News
Lakers make announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for next game
Former NFL Tight End Arrested In California Over The Weekend
Troy Aikman praises Joe Burrow during 'Monday Night Football': 'He's an assassin'
College Football World Reacts To Surprising CJ Stroud News
49ers Are Re-Signing Veteran Running Back To Practice Squad On Wednesday
Dolphins work out former Patriots Super Bowl hero
NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Blockbuster Trade News
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 114