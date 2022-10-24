Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Wind, rain, and more wind: A look back at rainfall across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There was a LOT of wind to go around last night (and more to come today) but we did manage to snag some needed rain across the Brazos Valley before the sun came up on Tuesday. Here is a look at rainfall totals from official reporting...
College Station City Council hears ERCOT System update in preparation for winter
Winter Storm Uri caused power outages across Texas in February 2021, but the city of College Station shouldn’t have to worry about long periods of power outages this year, according to Timothy Crabb, the city’s electric utility director. “Essentially there should be an adequate supply of generation in...
Several area high school football games moved because of weather forecast
Several high school football games scheduled for Friday night in the area have been moved because of inclement weather in the forecast. Three games were moved to Thursday: Centerville at Normangee and Leon at West Hardin at 7 p.m. and Huntsville at Brenham at 7:30 p.m. Brazos Christian will play...
Overnight storms spark power outages, leave trees downed in Houston area
HOUSTON — Overnight storms left thousands without power and many downed trees in parts of the Greater Houston area early Tuesday. Most of the damage was north of Houston. There were some fallen trees and limbs in Montgomery County. KHOU 11 News found damage in a subdivision near The…
Bryan-College Station to host numerous Halloween activities this weekend
Looking for a fun, Halloween-themed place to take the children this weekend? Or maybe, now that fall is in the air, an outdoor festival is more to your choosing?. The final weekend in October is here, and there are plenty of family friendly options for all Bryan-College Station residents to enjoy.
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
Brazos County officials issue Burn Ban
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At the county commissioner meeting Tuesday, Brazos County officials approved a Burn Ban for the entire county. This prohibits outdoor burning until further notice. Brazos county now joins 12 other counties in the Brazos Valley that have active Burn Bans in place. This includes Milam, Robertson,...
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: The return of A&M Consolidated-College Station
A&M Consolidated and College Station renew their rivalry this week after a four-year hiatus. On this week's episode, former players from each school and current players on each team breakdown the matchup. Plus, the team previews other key games, including Bryan-Hutto and Franklin-Cameron Yoe.
Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A variety of events are being hosted across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Halloween and the fall season. Brazos Valley Bombers are hosting their 14th annual Ballpark BOOFest on October 30th from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Edible Field (Bombers Stadium). Bring your friends and family out for a night of FREE entertainment, games, food, and trick-or-treating.
Texas A&M to honor two Aggies at Tuesday's Silver Taps
Texas A&M will conduct a Silver Taps ceremony at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to honor two Aggies who recently died. The students who will be honored are: Andrew Paul Coleman, a sophomore studying aerospace engineering from Erie, Pennsylvania; and Meghana Devi Kodali, a senior studying nueroscience from Bellaire. The Silver Taps...
Decades of ‘rock solid’ service at Normangee State Bank
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normangee State Bank has been locally owned and operated since 1967, when it was purchased by four businessmen; Percy Westmoreland, Mac L. Bennett Jr., Royce Shaw, and Doyle Reed. In 2001, Joel Shaw, Royce Shaw’s oldest son, became the chief executive officer. Under the leadership...
Update: Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan rescheduled
BRYAN, Texas — The 3rd annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan event, originally planned for Oct. 28, has been moved to Monday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The event will still have all of the fun trick-or-treating, photo opportunities and costume contests as originally planned. For a more detailed list...
Calendar for Friday, Oct. 28
“The Following Evening” is a new play performed by Paul Zimet and Ellen Maddow that celebrates the impermanence of theater and the tenacity of love set against the landscape of New York City. Showing at 7 p.m., Nov. 4 at Rudder Forum, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.
College Station freshman Black 31, A&M Consolidated 14
College Station’s Sean Acosta scored on a 30-yard run, and Aiden McKinley returned a punt 40 yards for another touchdown as the Cougar freshman Black football team topped A&M Consolidated 31-14 on Thursday. College Station’s Keaton Johnson scored on a 10-yard run. Anthony Cordero kicked a field goal and...
DPS investigating deadly Sunday crash in Brazos County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Elmo Weedon Road in Brazos County. The preliminary crash investigation by DPS indicates on Sunday at approximately 7:13 a.m., a 2014 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and left the roadway at the Brushy Creek bridge.
Brazos Valley football capsules for Oct. 28
(all games kick off Friday unless otherwise indicated) 12-6A: Hutto Hippos at Bryan Vikings, 7:30 p.m. Thus far: Hutto 4-4, 1-3: San Marcos 46-21; Liberty Hill 56-49; Cibolo Steele 16-49; Converse Judson 24-23; Waco Midway 37-48; Harker Heights 24-42; Temple 27-31; Copperas Cove 42-3. Bryan 5-3, 2-2: Waller 67-21; Huntsville 14-21; Brenham 54-42; Richmond Randle 31-10; Temple 19-53; Copperas Cove 49-20; Pflugerville Weiss 13-38; Waco Midway 50-21.
Brenham volleyball team bests College Station in four sets in regular season finale
Despite a late rally by College Station, Brenham held on down the stretch to win their District 21-5A volleyball finale 25-19, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23 on Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. “I’m proud that they came back and won that in four,” Brenham head coach Megan Whalen said. “We’re notorious for...
City of Huntsville investigating cybersecurity incident
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Huntsville is investigating after a security incident impacted their systems. In a statement, the city said they took immediate steps to disconnect certain system functions to prevent further harm to their servers. “Our goals right now are to remove any and all infections...
A&M Consolidated-College Station headline exciting Week 10 high school football slate
The game that seemingly everyone in Bryan-College Station had circled on the calendar since the schedules were announced is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium as A&M Consolidated and College Station will square off on the gridiron for the first time since 2017. That’s not the only reason...
