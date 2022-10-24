ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, TX

Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Oct 27th, 2022

Deaths – 199 (Was 199 on 10/20/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Oct 27th, 2022:. Brookeland – 0 (Was 1 on 10/20/22) Jasper – 2 (Was 5 on 10/20/22) Kirbyville – 1 (Was 2 on 10/20/22) Buna – 0 (Was 1 on 10/20/22)
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Former Jasper County Sheriff Roscoe Davis dies at 89

A former sheriff of Jasper County has died. Roscoe Davis, who served as sheriff from January of 1993 to 1997 passed away on Tuesday at his home in Morgan Mill, a small community in Erath County, southwest of Fort Worth. Prior to serving as sheriff of Jasper County, Davis who...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Improvements planned at Rayburn Park in San Augustine County

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that an improvement project will soon get underway at Rayburn Park in San Augustine County. In a press release, the Corps didn’t say says how much is being spent on the project, but it was noted that funding will come from the $1 trillion Infrastructure Package recently implemented in Washington DC.
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
City Attorney steps up and speaks out against alcohol and drugs at city events

Jasper City Attorney Michael Stewart Ratcliff has spoken out against the City of Jasper allowing alcohol and drugs at city sponsored events. Michael Stewart Ratcliff on Thursday morning appeared on the KJAS program Talk of the Town, and he addressed the recently passed City Ordinance #8-24-22, which allows the display, possession, sale, and use or consumption of alcohol or controlled substances at any city sponsored event.
JASPER, TX
Chambers County Sheriff's deputies arrest Vidor carjacking suspect following chase

CHAMBERS COUNTY — From Chambers County Sheriff's Office:. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that this evening at approximately 5:00 p.m., Chambers County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Interstate 10 and Jenkins Road in reference to a carjacking that had just occurred in Vidor, Texas. Deputies were advised that a male and female were carjacked at gunpoint outside of their residence on North Lakeside Street in Vidor.
VIDOR, TX
Fugitive found by San Augustine authorities after 6 days in hiding

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office and San Augustine Police Department have located a felon who fled on Oct. 20. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, who worked along with San Augustine law enforcement last week in the manhunt, Bryan Aleck Krolczyk was found hiding in the attic of his own residence Wednesday evening.
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
Drive-By Shooting at Residence in Newton

According to Newton Police Chief Will Jackson, the Newton County Sheriff’s dispatch received a call at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, October 23, stating a shot had been fired into a residence in Newton. The residence was located in the 2900 block of Hwy. 190 East. Chief Jackson stated that thankfully no one was injured in the residence by the shooting. If anyone has any additional information, please call Newton City Hall at 409-379-5061 or the Sheriff’s Department at 409-379-3636.
NEWTON, TX
Breaking update: 2nd LCM graffiti/vandalism suspect now in custody

ORANGE COUNTY — UPDATE: Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney tells KFDM/Fox 4 a second suspect, Johnney Davis, an LCM High School senior, is now in custody on a 3rd degree felony criminal mischief charge linked to vandalism/graffiti at LCM. Ryan Bergeron, a senior at Nederland High but a former LCM student until recently, was already in custody.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Three Texas Horses Euthanized Due to EIA

On Oct. 25, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) reported that three Quarter Horses were euthanized after testing positive for equine infectious anemia in Bexar, Jasper, and Wilson counties. An official quarantine is in place on all three premises. The TAHC is working with owners and local veterinarians to monitor potentially exposed horses and implement biosecurity measures.
TEXAS STATE
UPDATED - One flown after auto-ped crash just south of Jasper

One person was flown from the scene after being hit by a vehicle south of Jasper on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 on Highway 96 near County Road 303. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer, a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was southbound on...
JASPER, TX
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick visits Jasper

As part of his goal to visit 130 cities in Texas in just 123 days, Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick who is seeking re-election, made two stops here in Jasper on Wednesday. Patrick’s first stop was a Martin’s Mexican Restaurant in the 400 block of North Wheeler Street, where he enjoyed dinner with around 20 members of the Jasper County Republican Club.
JASPER, TX
Environmental justice delayed for Gulf Coast does not have to be environmental justice denied

After a long, hot summer of helping people throughout the Gulf Coast who have lost their homes and livelihoods to hurricanes and calling on elected officials in Washington to stop the proliferation of fossil fuel plants, we decided energy officials needed to see what’s happening here firsthand. So we invited the commissioners of the Federal […] The post Environmental justice delayed for Gulf Coast does not have to be environmental justice denied appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

