Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Oct 27th, 2022
Deaths – 199 (Was 199 on 10/20/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Oct 27th, 2022:. Brookeland – 0 (Was 1 on 10/20/22) Jasper – 2 (Was 5 on 10/20/22) Kirbyville – 1 (Was 2 on 10/20/22) Buna – 0 (Was 1 on 10/20/22)
Former Jasper County Sheriff Roscoe Davis dies at 89
A former sheriff of Jasper County has died. Roscoe Davis, who served as sheriff from January of 1993 to 1997 passed away on Tuesday at his home in Morgan Mill, a small community in Erath County, southwest of Fort Worth. Prior to serving as sheriff of Jasper County, Davis who...
Improvements planned at Rayburn Park in San Augustine County
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that an improvement project will soon get underway at Rayburn Park in San Augustine County. In a press release, the Corps didn’t say says how much is being spent on the project, but it was noted that funding will come from the $1 trillion Infrastructure Package recently implemented in Washington DC.
Body of Lumberton man to be removed from grave, reexamined by Hardin County investigators
LUMBERTON, Texas — The remains of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 are scheduled to be removed from his grave on November 1, 2022, four years after his death. The order was signed by a Hardin County judge. Hardin County investigators are now granted permission to exhume the...
Fire chief says ATV’s on roadways are a problem in north Newton County
A Newton County fire chief is speaking about a problem with all-terrain vehicles driving on public roadways in the Burkeville and Jamestown areas, despite it being illegal for them to do so. He also says that he doesn’t feel that enough is being done to address the problem. Burkeville...
City Attorney steps up and speaks out against alcohol and drugs at city events
Jasper City Attorney Michael Stewart Ratcliff has spoken out against the City of Jasper allowing alcohol and drugs at city sponsored events. Michael Stewart Ratcliff on Thursday morning appeared on the KJAS program Talk of the Town, and he addressed the recently passed City Ordinance #8-24-22, which allows the display, possession, sale, and use or consumption of alcohol or controlled substances at any city sponsored event.
Chambers County Sheriff's deputies arrest Vidor carjacking suspect following chase
CHAMBERS COUNTY — From Chambers County Sheriff's Office:. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that this evening at approximately 5:00 p.m., Chambers County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Interstate 10 and Jenkins Road in reference to a carjacking that had just occurred in Vidor, Texas. Deputies were advised that a male and female were carjacked at gunpoint outside of their residence on North Lakeside Street in Vidor.
Orange County competing to be new home of $850M methane shipping terminal
ORANGE, Texas — Orange County could be home to a multi-million dollar methane shipping terminal. The company, Enterprise Products Operating, LLC., wants to build the $850 million terminal on the property along Mansfield Ferry Road in Orange County, near the river. The site would provide 3,000 construction jobs and...
Fugitive found by San Augustine authorities after 6 days in hiding
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office and San Augustine Police Department have located a felon who fled on Oct. 20. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, who worked along with San Augustine law enforcement last week in the manhunt, Bryan Aleck Krolczyk was found hiding in the attic of his own residence Wednesday evening.
Drive-By Shooting at Residence in Newton
According to Newton Police Chief Will Jackson, the Newton County Sheriff’s dispatch received a call at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, October 23, stating a shot had been fired into a residence in Newton. The residence was located in the 2900 block of Hwy. 190 East. Chief Jackson stated that thankfully no one was injured in the residence by the shooting. If anyone has any additional information, please call Newton City Hall at 409-379-5061 or the Sheriff’s Department at 409-379-3636.
Breaking update: 2nd LCM graffiti/vandalism suspect now in custody
ORANGE COUNTY — UPDATE: Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney tells KFDM/Fox 4 a second suspect, Johnney Davis, an LCM High School senior, is now in custody on a 3rd degree felony criminal mischief charge linked to vandalism/graffiti at LCM. Ryan Bergeron, a senior at Nederland High but a former LCM student until recently, was already in custody.
Company seeks to build $850 million methane shipping terminal in Orange County
It would bring in 3,000 construction jobs and dozens of permanent workers. The county is offering the company a 10-year reduced tax plan.
NWS confirms tornado touches down near Oberlin
The tornado did damage to a home, a vehicle, a storage building and lots of trees, National Weather Service confirms.
Vidor man killed in Tuesday morning wreck involving 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 at Laurel
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Vidor man was killed early Tuesday morning in a major multi-vehicle wreck along Interstate 10 at Laurel St. in Beaumont. Several vehicles were involved in the fatal wreck which happened just before 6 a.m. and shut down the interstate according to a spokesperson with the Beaumont Police Department.
Three Texas Horses Euthanized Due to EIA
On Oct. 25, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) reported that three Quarter Horses were euthanized after testing positive for equine infectious anemia in Bexar, Jasper, and Wilson counties. An official quarantine is in place on all three premises. The TAHC is working with owners and local veterinarians to monitor potentially exposed horses and implement biosecurity measures.
'We do not retaliate': LCM CISD superintendent shares message with students after stadium was vandalized
ORANGE, Texas — Officials and students from a Southeast Texas school district are working with law enforcement to get justice after suspects defaced turf and other facilities at a stadium. Students have come forward to help the Orange County Sheriff’s Office find out who defaced the Battlin' Bear Stadium....
UPDATED - One flown after auto-ped crash just south of Jasper
One person was flown from the scene after being hit by a vehicle south of Jasper on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 on Highway 96 near County Road 303. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer, a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was southbound on...
Warren ISD Athletic Director issues statement about social media posts by students
Warren ISD Athletic Director Austin Smithey on Thursday issued a public statement regarding social media posts allegedly made by Warren High School students in the last few days and directed at students at Hemphill High School following a football game between the two schools. Hemphill defeated Warren 44-12 on Friday,...
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick visits Jasper
As part of his goal to visit 130 cities in Texas in just 123 days, Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick who is seeking re-election, made two stops here in Jasper on Wednesday. Patrick’s first stop was a Martin’s Mexican Restaurant in the 400 block of North Wheeler Street, where he enjoyed dinner with around 20 members of the Jasper County Republican Club.
Environmental justice delayed for Gulf Coast does not have to be environmental justice denied
After a long, hot summer of helping people throughout the Gulf Coast who have lost their homes and livelihoods to hurricanes and calling on elected officials in Washington to stop the proliferation of fossil fuel plants, we decided energy officials needed to see what’s happening here firsthand. So we invited the commissioners of the Federal […] The post Environmental justice delayed for Gulf Coast does not have to be environmental justice denied appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
