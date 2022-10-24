Read full article on original website
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Zech for Barratt
Chicago acquires 23-year-old defenseman from Philadelphia in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. Zech will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Zech, 23,...
NHL
Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks
DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has also made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for October 28
* Connor McDavid had his League-leading second hat trick of the season and birthday boy Leon Draisaitl scored the go-ahead goal with 37.6 seconds remaining in regulation to cap a frenetic contest at United Center which featured five tying tallies. * Brad Marchand had three points in his return to...
NHL
Down on the Farm: The Upcoming Ascent of Jesper Wallstedt
When the Minnesota Wild drafted goalie Jesper Wallstedt with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, they may very well have found their goalie of the future. The Vasteras, Sweden native was the second netminder drafted on July 23, five picks after Detroit selected Sebastien Cossa with its second pick of the opening round.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Coyotes
The Winnipeg Jets take on the Arizona Coyotes tonight in what will be Arizona's home opener at Mullett Arena. Following last night's game in Los Angeles, the Jets won't hold a morning skate on Friday, so line-up updates will come available closer to game time. Stay tuned for the Three...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Kraken
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Kraken this season: Oct. 27 (away), Dec. 22 (home), Jan. 25 (away), Apr. 4 (home). The Canucks are 4-0-0 all-time against the Kraken, including a 2-0-0 record at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. In their four games played all-time,...
NHL
MTL@BUF: What you need to know
BUFFALO - The Canadiens (3-4-0) are beginning their four-game road trip with a stop in Buffalo to take on their divisional rivals, the Sabres (4-2-0), on Thursday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Montreal is looking for a reversal of fortunes after losing two games...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Runaway Win
In the Kraken's most satisfying home win of the season, Seattle's fourth line clicked. The power play clicked. The penalty-kill unit clicked. Video coaches Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan clicked to erase what would have been Buffalo's second goal to make the game 4-2. Goalie Martin Jones clicked when needed...
Yardbarker
Sam Poulin Set to Make NHL Debut with Penguins
Poulin was recently called up alongside Drake Caggiula as the Penguins await the return of multiple forwards from injuries. While originally called up thanks to injuries from Teddy Blueger and Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker has recently been listed as day-to-day with an injury. Thanks to a third forward going down,...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Win Four Straight Games
Chicago extended their winning streak to four straight games after defeating Florida, 4-2 Leading in all three periods for the first time this season, the Blackhawks come out on top for the fourth game in a row to beat the Panthers, 4-2. Florida applied pressure to Chicago's defensive zone in...
NHL
Canucks hold off Kraken for first victory of season
SEATTLE -- The Vancouver Canucks held off the Seattle Kraken for their first win of the season, 5-4 at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday. It was the 600th NHL win for coach Bruce Boudreau. "I haven't been thinking about that since about the third game," Boudreau said. "I just wanted...
markerzone.com
FORMER VANCOUVER CANUCK NEARLY DROPPED THE GLOVES WITH JOHN TORTORELLA AT PRACTICE
Ryan Kesler recently appeared on Spittin' Chiclets and told a bunch of stories about his time in the NHL. Starting out in Vancouver, Kesler played 655 games for the Canucks over ten seasons, including their heartbreaking Stanley Cup Final defeat in 2011. Kesler's time in Vancouver overlapped with John Tortorella's...
NHL
PODCAST: There's No Place Like Home ft. Jorge Moreno and Miguel Esparza
Caley Chelios, Chris Vosters, and Colby Cohen sit down with Univision's Miguel Esparza and Jorge Moreno. On this week's episode, hosts Caley Chelios, Chris Vosters, and Colby Cohen sit down with Univision broadcasters MIguel Esparza and Jorge Moreno. Episode Highlights. Univision's Miguel Esparza and Jorge Moreno talk how they came...
NHL
Karlsson gives Sharks OT win against Maple Leafs
SAN JOSE -- Erik Karlsson scored 57 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at SAP Center on Thursday. Karlsson took a pass from Timo Meier and scored on a breakaway, lifting the puck over Maple Leafs goalie Erik Kallgren.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Blues 1
ST. LOUIS, MO - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picked the critical moment to score his 200th-career NHL goal, netting the game-winner with 6:16 to go in regulation of a 3-1 Oilers victory over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Wednesday night. Goaltender Stuart Skinner played exceptional with 37 saves in...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: How to Watch
Kings begin three-game home stand against Eastern Conference Champs. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Lightning. Team Records:
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning at Kings
The Bolts open the California road trip with a 10 p.m. ET puck drop agains the Kings in Los Angeles. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) 2:16 | GOAL - Quick gets a piece of Kucherov's shot from the slot, but the puck still finds its way across the line. First goal of the season for Kucherov.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Capitals: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Washington Capitals at American Airlines Center. Game 8: Dallas Stars (4-2-1, 9 points) vs. Washington Capitals (4-3-0, 8 points) When: Thursday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV: Bally Sports...
NHL
Tickets for 2023 Stadium Series between Hurricanes, Capitals on sale Thur
RALEIGH, N.C. - The NHL® announced today that tickets to the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will go on sale to the general public tomorrow. The outdoor game between the Washington Capitals and the host Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET and be televised on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet 360, SN NOW, and TVA Sports2.
NHL
Yeet the Fish
The Kraken created a unique way to celebrate stars of the game with a salmon toss. This year, the team is changing it up, while still honoring the tradition of how it came to be. October 26, 2022. As you watched stars of the game Daniel Sprong, Brandon Tanev and...
