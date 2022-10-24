Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Absent WWE Star Injury Confirmed On Raw
A top WWE star’s absence was confirmed with dialogue during a segment between other wrestlers on tonight’s WWE Raw. During a segment that went on to get progressively stranger as time wore on, a throwaway line ended up being quite crucial. While the Miz speculated that Tommaso Ciampa...
wrestlingrumors.net
38 Year Old Former WWE Star Willing To Return To Work With Roman Reigns
He wants in too. There has not been a WWE star on as much of a roll as Roman Reigns in decades. Reigns is rapidly closing the gap with the longest WWE Title reigns in company history and the question becomes how far he can take his current reign with the title. A lot of people are interested in getting involved with Reigns, including someone who has been gone for a long time.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Blasts Former WWE Star’s Time In AEW
Jim Cornette has commented on one former WWE star’s time in AEW, branding them a “disappointment since the start.”. Malakai Black exploded into AEW following his release from WWE and made a name for himself instantly as he laid out Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes with his Black Mass spin kick. Black then entered into a feud with Rhodes that saw him pick up two big wins over The American Nightmare.
411mania.com
Various News: Karl Anderson Refuses To Vacate NEVER Openweight Title, Dustin Rhodes Becomes A Grandfather, NXT Video Highlights
– As previously reported, NJPW announced that if Karl Anderson doesn’t defend the NEVER Openweight title against Hikuleo at Battle Autumn, the title will be vacated. Anderson, who is booked for WWE Crown Jewel that same day, refused to give up the belt. He wrote: “I’m not vacating anything....
wrestletalk.com
8 More WWE Stars Triple H Could Return To Old Gimmicks
One of the major changes that Triple H has made to the WWE roster following him taking over from Vince McMahon back in July was seeing many stars return to their previous gimmicks. Stars such as Matt Riddle, Austin Theory and Tommaso Ciampa were rechristened with their full names, as...
411mania.com
The Firm Turns on MJF In AEW Dynamite Main Event Segment
MJF felt the wrath of The Firm, turning on him after he fired them at the end of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw MJF tell Stokely Hathaway that he wanted Jon Moxley to be in top shape for their match at AEW Full Gear and said that he would fire The Firm if they went against his wishes. The group attacked Moxley anyway following the World Champion’s win over Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event, and MJF eventually made the save for Moxley.
wrestletalk.com
Popular WWE Star Being Written Off TV?
Despite having made a relatively recent jump to WWE NXT, has a former WWE UK star been written off of television?. The main event of tonight’s (October 25) NXT saw JD McDonagh taking on Ilja Dragunov as two-thirds of the Halloween Havoc main event did battle yet again!. After...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Champion Provides Update On Big E
A former WWE Champion has provided an update on Big E. On the March 11 edition of SmackDown, New Day’s Big E was accidentally dropped on his head during a match that resulted in him fracturing his C1 and C6 vertebrae. Since then, the New Day has been represented...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Reacts To AJ Styles Name-Dropping Him On WWE Raw
A week after being shockingly pinned by Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles compared the third-generation wrestler to former WWE enhancement talent James Ellsworth. Styles would name-drop Ellsworth in a promo segment on the 10/24 episode of "WWE Raw" where The O.C. and The Judgment Day exchanged words ahead of their showdown at WWE's Crown Jewel. At one point during the exchange, Mysterio compared himself to a legendary WWE Hall of Famer, which seemed to annoy Styles.
itrwrestling.com
Chris Jericho To Meet Former ROH World Champion On AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho captured the ROH World Championship at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam when he defeated Claudio Castagnoli. The ‘Ocho’ has since followed that win up with successful defences against Bandido, Bryan Danielson and Dalton Castle. Alongside his work in the ring, Jericho has vowed to destroy the legacy...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces New Match For Tonight’s Raw
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw as Karl Anderson vs. Finn Bálor will take place. The O.C will wrestle The Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at the Crown Jewel event on November 5th. The only other match confirmed...
411mania.com
NJPW Says NEVER Openweight Title Will Be Vacated If Karl Anderson Doesn’t Make Battle Autumn
NJPW says that Karl Anderson will be stripped of the NEVER Openweight Championship if he doesn’t defend it at NJPW Battle Autumn. As has been reported, Anderson and the company have been issuing statements back and forth about the show, where Anderson is scheduled to defend his title against Hikuleo. Anderson is booked for WWE Crown Jewel on the same day as the show and has alleged he was booked without being spoken to about it.
wrestletalk.com
Major WWE/NJPW Heat Update, ‘Toxic’ AEW Locker Room, The Rock’s Daughter Shocking WWE Debut – News Bulletin – October 26, 2022
We’ve got a major WWE/NJPW heat update, more news of the ‘toxic’ AEW locker room, The Rock’s daughter making her shocking WWE debut, and more. It’s Wednesday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for October 26, 2022.
wrestletalk.com
Pitch For Shocking WWE Star Name Change
There has been a pitch from a WWE Hall of Famer for a shocking name change to the ever-evolving Dominik Mysterio. Dominik has really found his footing as a member of Judgment Day, now completely separated from his father Rey who was drafted to SmackDown with Dom staying on Raw.
wrestletalk.com
Epic WWE Reunion Including Big E, Sasha Banks & Naomi (PHOTO)
There is no news more important for you to see in this moment than this photo of an epic WWE reunion at a Hollywood Premiere!. Pausing to take the incredible snap on the purple carpet of the new Disney film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is an impressive array of WWE stars.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Tag Team Changes Name
It seems that there are a number of talents in the wrestling word right now who are undergoing name changes. For the last few years The Varsity Blonds have been working their way up the ranks in AEW, but it seems that they are The Varsity Blonds no longer. AEW...
wrestletalk.com
Major Changes Coming To AEW TV Soon?
Warner Bros Discovery wants to do a long-term deal with AEW but this could also see changes to the way AEW is presented on television. As previously reported, 2023 will see both companies enter negotiations as their current deal ends at the end of that year. On the latest edition...
wrestletalk.com
Continued Dissension Within Popular AEW Faction On Dynamite
Conflict backstage in AEW explored via a storyline for a change, as a popular faction seems to be on the brink of civil war!. After the first bout of the night saw members of the Jericho Appreciation Society taking on the Blackpool Combat Club, dissension spilled over to conflict backstage.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Tag Team Announced For Upcoming AAA Event
A top AEW tag team has been announced for an upcoming AAA event. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR have had a magical 2022, racking up huge wins, championship gold and classic matches. Dax and Cash are currently the holders of the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, Ring of...
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Details On When Talent Are Told NJPW Have Creative Set
Backstage details on when talent are told NJPW have creative set has been revealed. New Japan Pro Wrestling have long been known for their long term booking that has seen Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi feud, rise of the Bullet Club and Tetsuya Naito turning his career around. Fightful Select...
