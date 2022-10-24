Tim Michels says he'll appoint parole commission head whose goal isn't to cut prison population

Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Crumbleys back in court to spar with the prosecutor: We never said our son snapped
With their son now a convicted school shooter, James and Jennifer Crumbley return to court Friday to continue their feud with the prosecution as it seeks to hold them responsible for the deaths of four students killed by their son. The Crumbleys' trial on involuntary manslaughter charges has been rescheduled...
YAHOO!
Teen charged in 2021 shooting near Sheboygan bus station avoids mandatory life sentence under plea agreement
SHEBOYGAN - Armani Jackson, 17, on Tuesday pleaded no contest to second-degree intentional homicide for the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Kilek Mack in Sheboygan. Sheboygan County prosecutors charged Jackson with first-degree intentional homicide in November 2021. Prosecutors offered to amend the charges to second-degree intentional homicide in a plea agreement, and Jackson accepted the agreement earlier this week.
YAHOO!
Brooklyn man sentenced five years for 2021 ESSA Bank robbery in Middle Smithfield Township
A New York man will face five years of prison time for robbing an ESSA Bank in Middle Smithfield Township, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Michael Muse, age 44, of Brooklyn, N.Y., has been sentenced to five years ' imprisonment for armed bank robbery by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion on Oct. 26.
Comments / 0