New McDonalds Opens in Warren
WARREN, Pa. – The new McDonalds at 75 Market St. in Warren was officially open for business on Thursday. Both the inside and outside are completely updated, complete with kiosks for ordering, a brand-new dining area, and two drive-thru lanes, completing a project that began in late July. They...
Harborcreek Youth Services cuts ribbon on newest building
A celebration marked the completion of a project designed to help kids who need behavioral health care. Harborcreek Youth Services held a ribbon cutting at its newest building called The Hudson House. The project was done to fill a huge gap in the number of available beds for kids needing care. The facility is named […]
New multi-million dollar project to keep Conneaut Harbor waters clean
The city of Conneaut, Ohio is seeing a multi-million dollar project, years in the making, come to life. A new dredging facility will be built to keep the waters of Conneaut Harbor clean and accessible for ships. A seven-year-long project, known as the Conneaut Creek Dredge Reclamation Facility, is now a reality for the City […]
Watch: Trail of Treats underway at the Millcreek Mall
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Jamestown Area Flagged For Abundance Of Lead Poisoned Children
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The greater Jamestown area has been flagged among top communities in New York State as having the highest number of lead poisoned children. The startling statistic, which ranks the 14701-zip code as the seventh lead paint hot spot, was released by the Healthy at Home CHQ Coalition as part of a public awareness campaign during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.
See-Zurh House to Have New Ownership
The See-Zurh House in Bemus Point will have new ownership. Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Project Manager Rosie Strandburg said Bruce Scroxton and Andrew Haney are purchasing the building from Thom Shagla. She said Scroxton has been interested in buying the business for about 30 years, “They’re looking to keep...
Erie Downtown Development Corporation to Host Free Trick-or-Treating Event Downtown
The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) is partnering with Flagship City Food Hall, Flagship City Public Market and the U Pick 6 Group to host a free trick-or-treating event. More than twenty local businesses will be offering free candy to families on Saturday, October 29th, from 2 - 4 p.m.
Icing on the Lake Owner Discusses Decision to Close
A sweet, Erie staple for nearly twelve years will be closing its doors on December 30. Over the weekend, the owner of Icing on the Lake made the announcement on Facebook. Becky Lynch, the manager of Icing on the Lake said, "It will never be the same, so I'm really really sad. I think, I speak for a lot of us that we haven't had time to wrap our brains around the emotions of it."
Sneak Peek Inside EDDC Cashier's House and 5th and State Projects
Erie News Now got an update and a sneak peek inside the biggest current projects of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation. The next project to open will be a restaurant in the historic Cashier's House on State Street which briefly served as the EDDC headquarters. The original plan called for...
Erie Zoo to get $3 million for new vet center
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Zoo is set to receive a $3 million state grant for a new veterinary center. The new veterinary center will include upgrades for animal treatment, quarantine spaces, isolation areas, surgical rooms and imaging rooms. It also will include public viewing spaces. State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro celebrated the grant in an announcement on […]
Erie Zoo, Presque Isle Gateway District Benefitting from $6M in State Funding
$6 million in state funding was approved Wednesday for two Erie County projects, according to state lawmakers. Millcreek Township is receiving $3 million for Presque Isle Gateway District improvements. Funds will be used for improving pedestrian access, roadway repaving, installation of decorative lighting and underground conduit installation along W. 8th...
New Luxury Fly Fishing, Hunting and Dining Lodge Opens in Conneaut
The venture aims to provide a type of “white glove” outdoor experience that partners say does not yet exist here
County Health Dept. recommends COVID precautions during trick-or-treating
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health still is recommending certain COVID-19 precautions for trick-or-treating. Those recommendations include handwashing practices, leaving treats inside containers a distance from the house, and masks indoors (including haunted house attractions) for high-risk individuals. For the past two weeks (from Oct. 10 to Oct. 23), Erie County has had […]
Erie firefighter grows over 1,000 pound pumpkin, displays it at local firehouse
One City of Erie fire department is celebrating Halloween with a carved pumpkin that weighs more than 1,000 pounds. It’s the second time an Erie firefighter has grown a pumpkin for the community to enjoy. Erie Fireman John Stewart grew a pumpkin that weighs over 1,000 pounds. The pumpkin sits outside Firehouse 13 on East […]
Construction Complete On Revamp Of Downtown Jamestown Park
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Construction to revamp a park in Downtown Jamestown is now complete. The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation announced the news on Thursday. At the corner of 3rd Street and Potters Alley, crews demolished the deck at Potters Terrace, also known as AIDS Memorial Park, due to structural issues with the ageing wood back in 2021.
Cup o’ Joe brings coffee back to Corry
Nothing could possibly wake teachers up better than a piping hot cup of coffee, and recently Corry Area High School has been deprived of it. Thankfully this shortage is finally being replenished by our local Cup o’ Joe crew who has returned to graciously provide caffeine to all of the teachers who have been craving it.
Presque Isle Gateway project to receive $3 million state grant
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township and Presque Isle Gateway District Improvements project will receive $3 million in state grant funding. The funding is through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). It will be used to improve pedestrian access, repave roadway, install decorative lighting, and install underground conduit along West 8th Street. State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro […]
Trial continued for Sandy Lake woman accused in Capitol riot case
Trial for a Sandy Lake, Pa., woman accused of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot was continued this week.
Artwork at Downtown Erie Restaurant Destroyed in Alleged Vandalism
A piece of glass artwork outside of Downtown Erie's Julius Restaurant was destroyed late Tuesday night, with the owner believing it was vandalism. Julio Reyes, the owner of the Julius restaurant, formerly known as the Maennerchore Club, says the art was created by his daughter, and was worth around $5,000.
Crawford County Kids Prepare for Trick or Treating
All the goblins and ghouls will be out in full force Thursday night in Crawford County. Halloween may still be a few days away, but kids there are getting a head start on collecting that candy. Meadville, Cambridge Springs, Conneaut Lake, Linesville, West Mead, and more all start Trick or...
