ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourdailylocal.com

New McDonalds Opens in Warren

WARREN, Pa. – The new McDonalds at 75 Market St. in Warren was officially open for business on Thursday. Both the inside and outside are completely updated, complete with kiosks for ordering, a brand-new dining area, and two drive-thru lanes, completing a project that began in late July. They...
WARREN, PA
YourErie

Harborcreek Youth Services cuts ribbon on newest building

A celebration marked the completion of a project designed to help kids who need behavioral health care. Harborcreek Youth Services held a ribbon cutting at its newest building called The Hudson House. The project was done to fill a huge gap in the number of available beds for kids needing care. The facility is named […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New multi-million dollar project to keep Conneaut Harbor waters clean

The city of Conneaut, Ohio is seeing a multi-million dollar project, years in the making, come to life. A new dredging facility will be built to keep the waters of Conneaut Harbor clean and accessible for ships. A seven-year-long project, known as the Conneaut Creek Dredge Reclamation Facility, is now a reality for the City […]
CONNEAUT, OH
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Area Flagged For Abundance Of Lead Poisoned Children

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The greater Jamestown area has been flagged among top communities in New York State as having the highest number of lead poisoned children. The startling statistic, which ranks the 14701-zip code as the seventh lead paint hot spot, was released by the Healthy at Home CHQ Coalition as part of a public awareness campaign during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

See-Zurh House to Have New Ownership

The See-Zurh House in Bemus Point will have new ownership. Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Project Manager Rosie Strandburg said Bruce Scroxton and Andrew Haney are purchasing the building from Thom Shagla. She said Scroxton has been interested in buying the business for about 30 years, “They’re looking to keep...
BEMUS POINT, NY
erienewsnow.com

Icing on the Lake Owner Discusses Decision to Close

A sweet, Erie staple for nearly twelve years will be closing its doors on December 30. Over the weekend, the owner of Icing on the Lake made the announcement on Facebook. Becky Lynch, the manager of Icing on the Lake said, "It will never be the same, so I'm really really sad. I think, I speak for a lot of us that we haven't had time to wrap our brains around the emotions of it."
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Sneak Peek Inside EDDC Cashier's House and 5th and State Projects

Erie News Now got an update and a sneak peek inside the biggest current projects of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation. The next project to open will be a restaurant in the historic Cashier's House on State Street which briefly served as the EDDC headquarters. The original plan called for...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Zoo to get $3 million for new vet center

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Zoo is set to receive a $3 million state grant for a new veterinary center. The new veterinary center will include upgrades for animal treatment, quarantine spaces, isolation areas, surgical rooms and imaging rooms. It also will include public viewing spaces. State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro celebrated the grant in an announcement on […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Zoo, Presque Isle Gateway District Benefitting from $6M in State Funding

$6 million in state funding was approved Wednesday for two Erie County projects, according to state lawmakers. Millcreek Township is receiving $3 million for Presque Isle Gateway District improvements. Funds will be used for improving pedestrian access, roadway repaving, installation of decorative lighting and underground conduit installation along W. 8th...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

County Health Dept. recommends COVID precautions during trick-or-treating

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health still is recommending certain COVID-19 precautions for trick-or-treating. Those recommendations include handwashing practices, leaving treats inside containers a distance from the house, and masks indoors (including haunted house attractions) for high-risk individuals. For the past two weeks (from Oct. 10 to Oct. 23), Erie County has had […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Construction Complete On Revamp Of Downtown Jamestown Park

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Construction to revamp a park in Downtown Jamestown is now complete. The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation announced the news on Thursday. At the corner of 3rd Street and Potters Alley, crews demolished the deck at Potters Terrace, also known as AIDS Memorial Park, due to structural issues with the ageing wood back in 2021.
JAMESTOWN, NY
casdbeavertales.org

Cup o’ Joe brings coffee back to Corry

Nothing could possibly wake teachers up better than a piping hot cup of coffee, and recently Corry Area High School has been deprived of it. Thankfully this shortage is finally being replenished by our local Cup o’ Joe crew who has returned to graciously provide caffeine to all of the teachers who have been craving it.
CORRY, PA
YourErie

Presque Isle Gateway project to receive $3 million state grant

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township and Presque Isle Gateway District Improvements project will receive $3 million in state grant funding. The funding is through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). It will be used to improve pedestrian access, repave roadway, install decorative lighting, and install underground conduit along West 8th Street. State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Artwork at Downtown Erie Restaurant Destroyed in Alleged Vandalism

A piece of glass artwork outside of Downtown Erie's Julius Restaurant was destroyed late Tuesday night, with the owner believing it was vandalism. Julio Reyes, the owner of the Julius restaurant, formerly known as the Maennerchore Club, says the art was created by his daughter, and was worth around $5,000.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Crawford County Kids Prepare for Trick or Treating

All the goblins and ghouls will be out in full force Thursday night in Crawford County. Halloween may still be a few days away, but kids there are getting a head start on collecting that candy. Meadville, Cambridge Springs, Conneaut Lake, Linesville, West Mead, and more all start Trick or...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy