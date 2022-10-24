ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Consumer spending rose despite inflation eating wage gains

Consumer spending rose in September even as stubborn inflation wiped out wage gains, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Personal consumption expenditures, a measure of what households spend on goods and services, rose 0.6 percent in September and 0.3 percent when adjusting for inflation, according to the BEA, the same rates of growth as in August.
The Associated Press

Cenntro Commences Shipments of LS200 Van and Cargo Truck to European Markets

FREEHOLD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 28, 2022-- Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, has commenced shipments of the Logistar 200 (“LS200”) multi-purpose, light electric commercial vehicle to European markets, with over 170 vehicles sold and delivered to the local customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221028005092/en/ Cenntro Electric Group’s Logistar 200 (“LS200”) multi-purpose, light electric commercial vehicle (Photo: Business Wire)

