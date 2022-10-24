ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingheadlines.com

The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, New Member of The Schism

The daughter of WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally made her WWE NXT TV debut. Tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT saw Simone Johnson debut as Ava Raine, as the fourth member of The Schism. Raine was revealed to be the mystery person in the red hoodie and yellow mask, which has followed The Schism around and earned their trust over the past several weeks.
wrestletalk.com

Popular WWE Star Being Written Off TV?

Despite having made a relatively recent jump to WWE NXT, has a former WWE UK star been written off of television?. The main event of tonight’s (October 25) NXT saw JD McDonagh taking on Ilja Dragunov as two-thirds of the Halloween Havoc main event did battle yet again!. After...
digitalspy.com

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTBS

Joyce Sims dies at 63

The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
ABC News

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone reveals her WWE character: Meet Ava Raine

Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Simone Johnson, made her WWE debut this week and revealed her professional wrestling persona, Ava Raine. Appearing on the Oct. 25 episode of "NXT," Johnson was unmasked and announced as the fourth member of The Schism, a group which says their mission statement is unity and togetherness.
nodq.com

The real reason why Sheamus was “injured” by The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown

As seen during the October 27th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Sheamus was “injured” in storyline by The Bloodline. WWE later revealed that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” as a result of the attack. Sheamus appears to have been temporarily written out of storylines because he...
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”

Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
ARIZONA STATE
osoblanco.org

All we know about Christian Laettner’s wife Lisa Thibault, Details Explained

Lisa Laettner is the wife of Christian Laettner, a former NBA star, and her husband is a retired professional basketball player. He is considered one of the greatest players in the National Collegiate Athletic and has much more haters. He played for the Duke Blue Devils team, and his performance was the iconic game-winning shot played against Kentucky in 1992.
FLORIDA STATE
tjrwrestling.net

Buff Bagwell Reveals He May Have To Undergo Amputation

Buff Bagwell may have to get an amputation done. Back in 2020, Buff Bagwell would be involved in a car accident, and to this day, he’s still feeling the aftereffects from his injuries. As a result, the former WCW star and New World Order (NWO) member might have to get an amputation done. Bagwell was behind the wheel when he crash happened in Cobb County, Georgia.
COBB COUNTY, GA
tjrwrestling.net

Dwayne Johnson Hints At U-Turn Over Presidential Run

Dwayne Johnson seemed to recently rule himself out of a tilt at becoming President of the United States, but now he has rolled that back. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wouldn’t be the first pro wrestler to make the switch from the ring to the political battlefield with his name linked to a run for President of the United States in the future. Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura became Governor of Minnesota back in 1999 and Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs is currently the Mayor of Knox County in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Rock’s daughter has arrived on WWE TV

Wherever Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was last night, he had to be feeling a sense of pride as his daughter made her first appearance on WWE TV. Ava Raine (real name: Simone Johnson) was revealed on NXT as the mysterious hooded member of the Schism faction, removing her mask after group leader Joe Gacy insisted there was no going back. “The love and acceptance the Schism has given me defies any preconceived notions of who I’m supposed to be,” Raine said, in what could be read as a sly reference to her real life father. “This family completes me.” You can watch...

Comments / 0

Community Policy