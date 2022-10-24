Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, New Member of The Schism
The daughter of WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally made her WWE NXT TV debut. Tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT saw Simone Johnson debut as Ava Raine, as the fourth member of The Schism. Raine was revealed to be the mystery person in the red hoodie and yellow mask, which has followed The Schism around and earned their trust over the past several weeks.
wrestletalk.com
Popular WWE Star Being Written Off TV?
Despite having made a relatively recent jump to WWE NXT, has a former WWE UK star been written off of television?. The main event of tonight’s (October 25) NXT saw JD McDonagh taking on Ilja Dragunov as two-thirds of the Halloween Havoc main event did battle yet again!. After...
digitalspy.com
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
KTBS
ABC News
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone reveals her WWE character: Meet Ava Raine
Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Simone Johnson, made her WWE debut this week and revealed her professional wrestling persona, Ava Raine. Appearing on the Oct. 25 episode of "NXT," Johnson was unmasked and announced as the fourth member of The Schism, a group which says their mission statement is unity and togetherness.
nodq.com
The real reason why Sheamus was “injured” by The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown
As seen during the October 27th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Sheamus was “injured” in storyline by The Bloodline. WWE later revealed that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” as a result of the attack. Sheamus appears to have been temporarily written out of storylines because he...
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Responds to Rumors That He Had Backstage Heat With The Rock in WWE
During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Shawn Michaels addressed the internet rumors that he and The Rock never had a match together in WWE because he had backstage heat with The Rock. The following is what Michaels said:. “I’ve never worked with him. I work with — you...
tjrwrestling.net
Buff Bagwell Reveals He May Have To Undergo Amputation
Buff Bagwell may have to get an amputation done. Back in 2020, Buff Bagwell would be involved in a car accident, and to this day, he’s still feeling the aftereffects from his injuries. As a result, the former WCW star and New World Order (NWO) member might have to get an amputation done. Bagwell was behind the wheel when he crash happened in Cobb County, Georgia.
tjrwrestling.net
Dwayne Johnson Hints At U-Turn Over Presidential Run
Dwayne Johnson seemed to recently rule himself out of a tilt at becoming President of the United States, but now he has rolled that back. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wouldn’t be the first pro wrestler to make the switch from the ring to the political battlefield with his name linked to a run for President of the United States in the future. Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura became Governor of Minnesota back in 1999 and Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs is currently the Mayor of Knox County in Tennessee.
The Rock’s daughter has arrived on WWE TV
Wherever Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was last night, he had to be feeling a sense of pride as his daughter made her first appearance on WWE TV. Ava Raine (real name: Simone Johnson) was revealed on NXT as the mysterious hooded member of the Schism faction, removing her mask after group leader Joe Gacy insisted there was no going back. “The love and acceptance the Schism has given me defies any preconceived notions of who I’m supposed to be,” Raine said, in what could be read as a sly reference to her real life father. “This family completes me.” You can watch...
