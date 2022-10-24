Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingworld.co
The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, Revealed as the New Member of The Schism
Ava Raine, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, made her NXT debut this week as part of Joe Gacy’s faction, The Schism. For the past couple of weeks, a mysterious person with the red hood has been seen with and around The Schism, which includes the tag team The Dyad. On this week’s show, it was revealed to be Raine.
wrestletalk.com
Popular WWE Star Being Written Off TV?
Despite having made a relatively recent jump to WWE NXT, has a former WWE UK star been written off of television?. The main event of tonight’s (October 25) NXT saw JD McDonagh taking on Ilja Dragunov as two-thirds of the Halloween Havoc main event did battle yet again!. After...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Legend With $25 Million Net Worth Refused To Lose Twice To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster on the March 18th 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flanked by Paul Heyman, Lesnar attacked Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. However, it wouldn’t be long until the star had his sights set on much bigger goals. Victory in the 2002...
nodq.com
The real reason why Sheamus was “injured” by The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown
As seen during the October 27th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Sheamus was “injured” in storyline by The Bloodline. WWE later revealed that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” as a result of the attack. Sheamus appears to have been temporarily written out of storylines because he...
411mania.com
WWE News: Bianca Belair Set for Game Changers Event, Nikki Cross Declares Raw Her Galaxy, Pop Question on Favorite Ultimate Warrior Moments
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be appearing at the 10th Annual Game Changers event tomorrow. Here are the details:. – Nikki Cross returned to last night’s Raw and absolutely snapped, attacking both Bianca Belair and Bayley. Earlier today on Twitter, Cross declared Raw her galaxy now:
wrestletalk.com
Ava Raine The Rock’s Daughter Makes WWE Debut In Shocking Fashion
A hotly anticipated new WWE star has finally made their debut and has joined an existing faction as their latest member! Find out who it is!. Joe Gacy took to the ring with his three comrades, the mysterious new member was revealed. After a promo by Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler...
digitalspy.com
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Planning To Cancel 14-Year WWE PPV
Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly planning to cancel a WWE pay-per-view (or premium live event) that has been a regular fixture on the calendar for 14 years. According to WrestleVotes speaking with GiveMeSport, Levesque will not be going forward with annual Hell in a Cell events. WrestleVotes explained that...
wrestletalk.com
8 More WWE Stars Triple H Could Return To Old Gimmicks
One of the major changes that Triple H has made to the WWE roster following him taking over from Vince McMahon back in July was seeing many stars return to their previous gimmicks. Stars such as Matt Riddle, Austin Theory and Tommaso Ciampa were rechristened with their full names, as...
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler On Returning AEW Star Turning On Danhausen
Another week, another "AEW Dynamite" in the books, and last night's episode delivered some standout moments that left fans wondering what will come next; both a teaser for the return of The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks was featured, and an MJF babyface turn was tested yet again. But before storylines blossomed on the main show, a taping of "AEW Dark: Elevation" kicked off the night for the audience in Norfolk, Virginia. The ever-popular Danhausen participated in the main event, but needless to say, his night didn't end like he probably expected it to.
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Is Not Sure Randy Orton Will Return To WWE
There's one guy Kofi Kingston wants on his dream team for WarGames, but he isn't so sure the wrestler in question is returning to the WWE. During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Kingston began to list off teammates he'd like to see join his team for a WarGames-style wrestling match. The WWE announced last month that men's and women's WarGames matches will headline its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event for the first time in its history. The extreme matches feature steel cages around two side-by-side wrestling rings with two teams of wrestlers vying for a pinfall or submission, as team members intermittently join the match every couple of minutes.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch's Career Before Signing With The WWE
Becky Lynch has carved out her place in wrestling history as a multi-time WWE Women's Champion and the first woman to win a WrestleMania main event. What some fans may not know is that Lynch had a completely different occupation before joining WWE. The Dublin native began wrestling at the...
tjrwrestling.net
Booker T On CM Punk Returning To WWE
Booker T has given his thoughts on whether there is any chance of CM Punk returning to WWE. With most recent news reports indicating that CM Punk is seeking a contract buy-out, many people in and out of the wrestling business are speculating on Punk’s future. Some still see him as a hot commodity in spite of the All Out fallout, while others, including Booker T, aren’t as keen on seeing Punk in WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
The Boogeyman Returning To WWE Programming
The Boogeyman has been announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Halloween-themed episode is set to begin at 1 PM ET. The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances. Though in September, The Boogeyman made it clear that he wants to return full-time to the company. As noted, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a WWE Network hat with the caption, "Bring Boogeyman Back To TV."
itrwrestling.com
Austin Theory’s 50-Day Streak Ends During WWE Raw
Although he’s currently Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory hasn’t been the luckiest man in WWE, being on a lengthy losing streak that saw the former EVOLVE Champion losing to the likes of Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano, and Bobby Lashley. The streak was snapped on the latest broadcast of WWE Raw, with Theory besting Mustafa Ali in singles competition.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and More Set for Halloween WWE RAW, WWE Looks at Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote the match with Bobby Lashley, which will be a rematch from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley were off this week’s RAW, but WWE aired a video package looking at the...
ComicBook
Update on WWE Content Leaving Hulu
WWE appears to have stopped Hulu from deleting a big chunk of its content from the streaming service, at least for the time being. Fans noticed on Tuesday that a big chunk of the WWE product on Hulu had expiration dates labeled for this week, including most episodes of Monday Night Raw, NXT, 205 Live, NXT LVL Up, Main Event, Superstars, WWE en Espanol and Total Divas. However, all of that content remains on the site as of Wednesday afternoon and the expiration notices have been removed. Neither WWE nor Hulu have commented on the matter, nor has their been confirmation of a new deal.
wrestlinginc.com
Buff Bagwell Says Rumor Jim Ross Started Played A Part In His Depression
Much has been made about Buff Bagwell's very short and very infamous WWE run in 2001, where he worked one match against Booker T and then was quickly released. Bagwell has long felt he was done dirty by WWE in the situation, and in an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," he elaborated as to why, including a revelation regarding something Shane McMahon told him right before his match with Booker.
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Superstar undergoes hip surgery
WWE Raw Superstar Tommaso Ciampa revealed on his Instagram Wednesday that he underwent surgery for a hip injury. Ciampa did not indicate how long he will be out of action. He last wrestled against Bobby Lashley at a house show on September 17 in Bakersfield, California. Wrestleview wishes Tommaso Ciampa...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Responds To Idea That He Will Face Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE’s recent announcement states that the next Elimination Chamber match will take place on February 18th, 2023, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The news, however, sparked rumors that Sami Zayn could go one-on-one with Roman Reigns in a major title match. Zayn has shared his thoughts in response to rumors...
Comments / 0