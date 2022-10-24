Crane Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Crane Holdings, Co. (CR) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $59.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.86 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The maker of engineered industrial products posted revenue of $815.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $810 million.

Crane Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.58 to $7.72 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CR