Triple H Planning To Cancel 14-Year WWE PPV
Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly planning to cancel a WWE pay-per-view (or premium live event) that has been a regular fixture on the calendar for 14 years. According to WrestleVotes speaking with GiveMeSport, Levesque will not be going forward with annual Hell in a Cell events. WrestleVotes explained that...
Major WWE/NJPW Heat Update, ‘Toxic’ AEW Locker Room, The Rock’s Daughter Shocking WWE Debut – News Bulletin – October 26, 2022
We’ve got a major WWE/NJPW heat update, more news of the ‘toxic’ AEW locker room, The Rock’s daughter making her shocking WWE debut, and more. It’s Wednesday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for October 26, 2022.
Major Changes Coming To AEW TV Soon?
Warner Bros Discovery wants to do a long-term deal with AEW but this could also see changes to the way AEW is presented on television. As previously reported, 2023 will see both companies enter negotiations as their current deal ends at the end of that year. On the latest edition...
Pitch For Shocking WWE Star Name Change
There has been a pitch from a WWE Hall of Famer for a shocking name change to the ever-evolving Dominik Mysterio. Dominik has really found his footing as a member of Judgment Day, now completely separated from his father Rey who was drafted to SmackDown with Dom staying on Raw.
AEW Star Promises Blood And A Win On October 26 Dynamite
An AEW star has guaranteed some blood and a win heading into tonight’s Dynamite. Over the weekend, All Elite Wrestling announced that Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo on the October 26 edition of Dynamite. Moxley is coming off a successful defense...
Original WWE Plan For Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn Revealed
The Bloodline has continued its hold over WWE by accumulating titles and airtime. The brewing tensions between ‘Honorary Uce’ Sami Zayn and Jey Uso are maybe the biggest threat to the faction’s dominance since Brock Lesnar tipped the ring with a tractor at SummerSlam 2022 on July 30.
Sami Zayn Describes Recent Segment As Best Of His Career
A WWE star has described a recent segment as “the best” in-ring segment he has done, and compares it to an Attitude Era classic. Recently on WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn was declared officially the ‘Honorary Uce’ by Roman Reigns, giving him an official Bloodline title. Now,...
Another Star Officially Signs With AEW
Following The Kingdom signing with AEW, a notable update has emerged on former ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods. Woods has recently been teaming with Tony Nese. The duo notably challenged for The Acclaimed’s AEW Tag Team Championship on the October 21 edition of Rampage. Per Fightful Select (subscription required),...
WWE Star Responds To Homophobia Accusations
A WWE star has responded to recent allegations of displaying homophobia after some recent comments made about another WWE star. WWE legend Booker T may have recently joined the NXT commentary team but he is no stranger to controversy over the years. However this time, Booker T is weighing on...
WWE Star Wants To Be Contestant On Great British Bake Off
One WWE star has mentioned (for at least the second time!) that he would love to be a contestant on the Great British Bake Off! Find out who!. While he may be the Bloodline’s Honorary Uce, another exclusive group that Sami Zayn wants to join: Great British Bake Off contestants!
Find Out What MJF Had To Say To Renee Paquette On AEW Dynamite
Find out what MJF had to say to Renee Paquette during an interview on AEW Dynamite, including regarding her husband Jon Moxley. MJF appeared in an interview segment with a notable AEW spouse on AEW Dynamite in Renee Paquette, his future opponent’s wife. During the interview segment with Moxley’s...
Jim Cornette Reveals Every AEW Wrestler He’d Fire & Every Wrestler He’d Keep
Jim Cornette, no stranger to being outspoken about AEW, has revealed every AEW wrestler he would fire, and every one he’d keep. During the latest Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette went down the AEW roster page one-by-one to determine who he’d keep if he was running a promotion, and who he wouldn’t.
AEW Announces Replacement Match Following Star’s Double Booking
AEW announced several matches for this week’s episode (October 28) of AEW Rampage on TNT during last night’s AEW Dynamite show, including a tag team match pitting Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley of the Blackpool Combat Club against 2point0’s Matt Menard and Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society.
Returning WWE Star To Answer Ronda Rousey’s Challenge On SmackDown?
It looks like another WWE star is returning on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Since taking over all creative duties for the main roster from the retired Vince McMahon, Triple H has been re-signing several former WWE stars to the rosters of Raw and SmackDown. A new report has revealed...
Top NXT Star Discusses Transition From Tag Team Specialist To Singles Star
A top NXT star has discussed their transition from being a tag team specialist to a singles champion. Wes Lee signed to WWE and arrived in NXT alongside Nash Carter to form MSK in 2020. The duo formerly known as The Rascalz in IMPACT and the independent scene quickly become a top tag team for the brand.
Huge WWE Plans For Bray Wyatt Revealed?
Huge potential plans for Bray Wyatt following his WWE return have potentially been revealed. Since Wyatt’s appearance in the closing moments of the October 8 Extreme Rules premium live event, the popular star has been fuelled speculation surrounding his next move with intriguing promos. Per Dave Meltzer in the...
Top WWE Star Returning To Old Look?
A top WWE star seems to be returning to an old signature look. Seth Rollins is riding high on WWE Raw after winning the United States Championship for the second time on the October 10 episode. Aside from being one of the company’s top stars and most decorated performers of...
Top Star Thought About Leaving WWE For ROH In 2018
AEW star Bryan Danielson has revealed that he considered returning to ROH before the brand was owned by Tony Khan. ROH was one of the most talked about US independent promotions in 2018, with the likes of Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks gaining popularity there before AEW was even a thing.
Absent AEW Stars Release Cryptic Hype Video
A pair of absent AEW stars have been released cryptic hype video possibly teasing their returns. At All Out, Darby Allin, Sting and Miro defeated House of Black’s Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King. Following the bout, Black bowed to the crowd with many believing that it teased his departure.
NJPW Star Discusses Contract Status & Allegiance To The Company
A NJPW star has discussed their contract status and their allegiance to the company. The New Japan LA dojo has produced some quality in-ring workers, but there might not be anyone trained by Katsuyori Shibata quite like Clark Connors. Connors had a breakout performance in a four way match for...
