William Regal has discussed the reason that WWE chose not to hire AEW star MJF when the latter was 19-years-old. The story of course comes off the pair took part in an incredible promo segment during the October 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, in which MJF detailed the story of being rejected by the company via an email from Regal, who at the time worked as a talent scout for NXT.

2 DAYS AGO