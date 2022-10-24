Read full article on original website
Church Alive in Bellaire hosts Harvest Craft Fest & Party
BELLAIRE, Oh. (WTRF) — Parishioners at ‘Church Alive’ in Bellaire are gearing up for this Saturday’s (October 29th) Harvest Craft Fest and Party. Vendors will set up their tables at the church selling everything from pumpkins to poinsettias during the five-hour craft show. Proceeds from the event will benefit those teens ages 13 to 18, […]
WTOV 9
Fort Steuben Mall celebrates successful Trunk or Treat event
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Fort Steuben Mall celebrated its Trunk or Treat event that started on Tuesday. More than 1,000 people were on hand, as families wore costumes and brought baskets and bags to collect candy. Participants were able to make up to 30 stops thanks to the mall...
Opening date confirmed for new local T.J. Maxx store
A new TJ Maxx store in the Valley will be opening next month.
WTOV 9
Weirton Job Fair set for Thursday at WVNCC
WEIRTON, W.Va. — Weirton's Fall Job Fair will be back in person Wednesday at West Virginia Northern Community College's Weirton campus. From Amazon to Weirton Medical Center to Cabela’s Distribution, there will be a wide variety of potential employers – about 30 in all. They say their...
WTOV 9
City of Wheeling donates to $10K JB Chambers All-Inclusive playground project
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling YMCA received a $10,000 check from the city for the JB Chambers All-Inclusive playground project. The donation is a share of the payback for a loan the YMCA had previously secured in order to get a jump on the project's first phase, which includes a shelter, outdoor classroom, and a one-of-a kind, special needs adaptive playground.
WTOV 9
NEWS9 Special Assignment: No room at the ER
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It’s a controversial and complicated topic -- emergency room diversions. They’re happening all over the country, including the Ohio Valley, causing some chaos in the healthcare field. First, we must understand exactly what it means when a hospital goes on diversion. "Diversion happens...
WTOV 9
East Liverpool residents celebrate re-opening of Elizabeth Street bridge
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — For nearly 6 years, East Liverpool residents didn't have access to the Elizabeth Street bridge. Now, a $2.5 million project later, officials and residents were able to gather to celebrate its opening. "I think it's wonderful,” Columbiana County Commissioner Mike Helleck said. “Anytime you can...
WTOV 9
Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce College Fair taking place
WHEELING, W.Va. — The 39th Annual Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce College Fair took place Wednesday at the Alma Grace McDonough Center on the campus of Wheeling University. More than 60 colleges and universities were on hand to show their wares to students from 14 area high schools. Also...
Buzz of construction grows around Eastwood Mall
There is a lot happening at the Eastwood Mall Complex.
WTOV 9
Wheeling Park student chosen for prestigious medical program
WHEELING, W.Va. — A local student has been nominated to be a delegate for West Virginia. Wheeling Park sophomore Isabelle Thomas is a West Virginia delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders - an honors-only program for high schoolers who want to go into the medical field. She...
WTOV 9
Marshall County EMA playing host to flood program with officials across the state
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — County and municipal officials from across the state are at the Public Safety Building in Marshall County for a week-long, FEMA-sponsored class to educate and train folks in flood plain management. "When it comes to some of the guidelines and that, some things on the...
WTOV 9
Community members gather to remember Tree of Life shooting
WHEELING, W.Va. — On Oct. 27, 2018, 11 people were murdered at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Four years later, antisemitic material is circling national media. That’s why local minority leaders of the area came together Thursday to show unity at Temple Shalom in Wheeling. Though...
WTOV 9
Wheeling health officials hoping for reboot of needle exchange program
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Ohio County Health Department has requested a reboot of the needle exchange program after a year without it. The program provides a one-for-one exchange of dirty-to-clean needles, geared toward IV drug users and to stop the spread of infections across the community. "So, if...
WTOV 9
Truck accident causes closure of Ohio 7 northbound in Stratton
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A semi-truck and a dump truck were involved in a merging accident on Ohio 7 northbound, just south of the Samis Plant at the intersection of Stratton Heights Road on Thursday morning. It happened before 11 a.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person...
Falling tree kills Minerva student after cross-country meet
A Minerva High School junior was hit and killed by a falling tree after a track meet on Saturday.
WTOV 9
City Councilman challenging veteran commissioner for his seat in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A pair of familiar faces are on the ballot for Ohio County Commissioner this year. Randy Wharton is hoping to be re-elected to a seat he's held for better than 2 decades. A Wheeling man born and raised, Wharton graduated from West Liberty, served in...
WTOV 9
Proposed 2023 resurfacing projects presented to Steubenville Council
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council continued budget presentations at its Tuesday meeting as members prepare for next year. City Engineer Mike Dolak presented council with its planned 2023 hot mix resurfacing projects. Dolak said they are planning to focus on the Alexander Manor area of the city with...
WTOV 9
Ohio governor hopeful Whaley pledges to tackle infrastructure during Steubenville visit
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley stopped in Steubenville on Thursday just 11 days from the midterm election. She visited the Jefferson County Democratic Party headquarters to speak with Democratic leaders and union workers. Her speech lasted about 15 minutes and she focused on a few...
Man fined $4,000 for killing bald eagle on Ohio farm
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A Tuscarawas County man was sentenced Monday to one year of probation and fined $4,000 after he pleaded guilty to killing a bald eagle on his farmland. David Huff, 79, of Dover, Ohio, also must pay $1,500 in restitution to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio. Huff pleaded guilty in June to a violation of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
