‘You Resemble Me’ Trailer: Dina Amer’s Celebrated Debut Film Gets Co-Signed By Producers Spike Lee, Spike Jonze & Riz Ahmed

Often, when we talk about the ills of the film industry and how cinema is losing its meaning and becoming dominated by features that struggle to be called “art,” the examples that are brought up include franchise films and sequels (many of which are based on existing IPs) with massive all-star casts. But guess what? American film isn’t the only segment of filmmaking to blame. The French will sometimes put out some questionable, silly films in an attempt to earn a quick buck. Just look at the new “Asterix and Obelix: The Middle Kingdom” to see how franchise films with big casts are all over the world.

2 DAYS AGO