‘You Resemble Me’ Trailer: Dina Amer’s Celebrated Debut Film Gets Co-Signed By Producers Spike Lee, Spike Jonze & Riz Ahmed

Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
theplaylist.net
‘Asterix And Obelix: The Middle Kingdom’ Trailer: Marion Cotillard, Vincent Cassel & More Star In Guillaume Canet’s Family Comedy
Often, when we talk about the ills of the film industry and how cinema is losing its meaning and becoming dominated by features that struggle to be called “art,” the examples that are brought up include franchise films and sequels (many of which are based on existing IPs) with massive all-star casts. But guess what? American film isn’t the only segment of filmmaking to blame. The French will sometimes put out some questionable, silly films in an attempt to earn a quick buck. Just look at the new “Asterix and Obelix: The Middle Kingdom” to see how franchise films with big casts are all over the world.
‘Sausage Party’ Series Set at Amazon with Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera Returning
A series based on the dark animated comedy “Sausage Party” has been ordered at Amazon Prime Video. Titled “Sausage Party: Foodtopia,” the series will feature the return of several original cast members from the 2016 adult animated film, including Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton. Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester join the cast for the series, which is currently in production on an eight episode season and aiming for a 2024 premiere. Released in 2016, the original “Sausage Party” film was set in a world where all food products are alive, to the...
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dies at age 53
Musician Mike Schank, who was best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film "American Movie," has died, according to a close friend
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
Brendan Fraser Is Open to Reprising 'The Mummy' Role — and Says Tom Cruise's 2017 Reboot Lacked 'Fun'
Brendan Fraser would be down to reprise his role as adventurer Rick O'Connell again, should The Mummy ever have another reboot. While he doesn't "know how it would work," per se, the 53-year-old actor told Variety in a new cover story alongside his The Whale director Darren Aronofsky that he would "be open to it, if someone came up with the right conceit."
Avatar 2’s Stephen Lang Explains Why The Sequel Is So ‘Gorgeous’
Stephen Lang discusses what makes Avatar 2 so beautiful in the months before the film's release
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities to The Devil’s Hour: the seven best shows to stream this week
Perfect Halloween treats this week, with fantasy horror from the mind of the great director and Peter Capaldi on unspeakably sinister form
Zoe Saldana Says 'Pirates' Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Apologized After Her Bad Experience on Set
Zoe Saldana is opening up about a positive encounter she had with Jerry Bruckheimer after her less-than-ideal experience on the set of 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The 44-year-old actress recently told Entertainment Weekly that after making the film, which was one of her...
theplaylist.net
‘Jack Ryan’ Season Three Trailer: Jon Krasinski’s Spy Series Returns To Prime Video On December 21
Few Prime Video series have caught on like “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” Amazon‘s take on the novelist’s everyman CIA analyst. But it’s been three years since the show’s second season. Thankfully, “Jack Ryan” fans don’t have to wait for season three much longer, as Jon Krasinski returns as the CIA operative to Prime Video this December.
Controversial American actor, director James Franco
"Pineapple Express" star James Franco is an Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winning actor. He has appeared in a variety of film genres including Comedy, Thriller, Fantasy, and more.
theplaylist.net
‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Teaser Trailer: Christian Bale Stars In Scott Cooper’s Gothic Mystery Hitting Netflix On January 6
Christian Bale and director Scott Cooper have a history together. They first teamed up on 2013’s “Out Of The Furnace,” then reunited on 2017’s “Hostiles.” Now they collaborate again on “The Pale Blue Eye,” Cooper’s follow-up to last year’s “Antlers,” which hits Netflix next January. And the pair’s latest film together may be their most intriguing, as it’s a gothic mystery with a highly esteemed literary figure at its center: Henry Melling‘s Edgar Allan Poe.
Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program. The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023. Written by Clint Bentley...
theplaylist.net
‘Heads Of State’: ‘Nobody’ Director Ilya Naishuller Will Shoot Upcoming Amazon Movie With Idris Elba & John Cena
Russian-born director Ilya Naishuller quickly made a name for himself with his 2015 actioner “Hardcore Henry.” Then last year he turned “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk into a bonafide action star in “Nobody.” So, what does Naishuller have in store for audiences next? Deadline reports that he’ll helm a new action-packed movie for Amazon Studios called “Heads Of State,” with Idris Elba and John Cena attached to star.
theplaylist.net
Mark Pellington’s ‘Going All The Way’ Trailer: The Director’s Re-Edit Starring Ben Affleck & Jeremy Davies Opens Nov 7
It’s been a hot minute since we heard from filmmaker Mark Pellington, known for “The Mothman Prophecies” and “Arlington Road.” Pellington famously got his start in MTV-era music videos directing Pearl Jam’s “Jeremy” video to great acclaim, including winning four MTV awards in 1993, including Best Director and Video of the Year. Pellington used that success to move into dramatic live-action features, which segues nicely into his latest (re) release. Oscilloscope Laboratories has teamed with the director to present the never-before-seen 4K re-edit of his vibrant Sundance Film Festival hit and directorial debut, “Going All The Way: The Director’s Edit.”
theplaylist.net
‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ Trailer: James Gunn’s Misfits Try To Kidnap Kevin Bacon As An Xmas Gift
Filmmaker James Gunn’s tenure as the director and creative force behind the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise is coming to an end, but the filmmaker plans to go out with a bang. In addition to his third and final film in the series arriving in the summer of 2023, Gunn has also directed “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” set to premiere during this upcoming holiday season on Disney+. For months, fans have speculated wildly about the special and its suspicious connections to the 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special.” Would Gunn be audacious enough to recreate the most-hated franchise spinoff in Hollywood history?
theplaylist.net
‘The Calling’ Trailer: Peacock’s New Spiritual Cop Drama Premieres On November 10
Sure, Peacock is only a couple of years old, so the streamer isn’t on the same level as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. But NBCUniversal‘s streaming platform is quietly producing a lot of original content, including “Bel-Air,” “Vampire Academy,” “The Resort,” and “Meet Cute.” So, what else is upcoming? How about “The Calling,” a new cop drama with a spiritual twist?
SFGate
‘American Animal’ Director Matt D’Elia Preps Relationship Horror-Thriller ‘A Void,’ Visit Films to Launch Sales at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)
Visit Films will represent worldwide rights on the genre-bending relationship horror-thriller “A Void,” the latest feature from ”American Animal” director and star Matt D’Elia. The film will be presented to buyers at next week’s American Film Market, and begin production in 2023. More from...
theplaylist.net
‘And’: Joe Alwyn The Latest To Join Yorgos Lanthimos’ Upcoming Film
Last month, news broke that Yorgos Lanthimos already has his next movie after “Poor Things” lined up with “And.” And several “Poor Things” cast members return for the newly announced film, including Emma Stone, Margaret Qualley, and Willem Dafoe, with Lanthimos newcomer Jesse Plemons also on board. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, another actor from Lanthimos’ backlog returns for “And” too: Joe Alwyn, who starred in the director’s 2018 film “The Favourite.”
