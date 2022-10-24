ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independent Bank Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) _ Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $52.4 million.

The bank, based in McKinney, Texas, said it had earnings of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.33 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $187.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $160.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $159.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBTX

