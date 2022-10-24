Read full article on original website
Man pleaded with Patrick Lyoya to ‘stand down,’ but said officer always had control before killing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man testified he told Patrick Lyoya to stop resisting police but said the officer, Christopher Schurr, maintained control during the violent encounter before he shot Lyoya in the back of the head. Wayne Butler, 41, who is Black, like Lyoya, said that based on...
Man who recorded police shooting of Patrick Lyoya testifies that ‘something was wrong’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The man who videotaped Patrick Lyoya’s killing by a now-fired Grand Rapids police officer said Thursday, Oct. 27, that Lyoya pulled over because of car trouble. Soon, Aime Tuyishme said, he saw Lyoya and Officer Christopher Schurr struggling in a front yard.
Black motorist says Rockford police ‘quota’ for traffic stops led to arrest, assault
KENT COUNTY, MI – A requirement that Rockford police officers average two traffic stops a shift could have factored into the stop of a Black motorist who contends he was falsely arrested and assaulted, a judge said. Thurman King, 57, was stopped March 20, 2019, in his Rockford neighborhood...
Fox17
Man shows up to hospital with gunshot wounds, police investigating
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are working to find out what happened on Wednesday afternoon after shots were heard in one neighborhood and a man came to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say an adult man arrived at a local hospital, showing gunshot wounds to...
Morning Sun
Lake man headed to trial on charges he molested relative
A Lake man charged with molesting a child relative is headed to trial. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, waived a hearing to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to bind him over for trial. The hearing was scheduled to take place Thursday. Calkins was charged Oct. 11 with two counts of...
Man drives U-Haul into Muskegon River, arrested for OUI
Deputies say they got a call on Tuesday from two fishermen, who told them that a U-Haul truck had crashed over the embankment and dropped into the Muskegon River near Elder and Pierce Road.
GR city worker pleads guilty to embezzlement
A former city employee who oversaw the public auction of impounded vehicles has pleaded guilty to embezzling tens of thousands of dollars.
Fox17
Teen charged, arrested after fatal crash with gravel truck
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff arrested a teenager on Thursday for reckless driving in crash that happened last August. On August 17, one person was killed in a collision between a Jeep and a gravel truck in Georgetown Township, at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue.
State suspends license of home daycare near Holland
The owner and operator of a daycare home near Holland has had her license suspended by the state for physically punishing children.
Allegan County childcare facility owner has license suspended
LARA claims the owner bit a 4-year-old to cause a bruise in response to that child biting another child.
Two women and teen shot in Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- Two women and a teen boy were shot in Muskegon Heights, leaving one of the women seriously wounded. Muskegon Heights police said they responded to a report of shots fired about 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 in the 600 block of Howell Avenue. Police learned that...
whtc.com
Teen Slams Pickup Truck Into SUV in West Olive, Sending Two Seniors to Hospital
OLIVE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26, 2022) – An elderly couple from Holland was injured after a two-vehicle collision in West Olive on Wednesday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, a 71-year-old woman was driving a SUV southbound on 120th Avenue near Van Buren Street shortly before 11 AM. As she was slowing down to turn left into a private drive, another southbound vehicle, a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old Allendale man, attempted to pass and slammed into the SUV, pinning the woman and an 81-year-old male passenger.
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Driver from Deadly Car Crash
The driver has been identified as Todd Hamilton from Chippewa Township, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says. Isabella County deputies say a man died after crashing into a home on Sunday. They say the driver’s van left the road and hit a tree. It kept going and hit a...
Fox17
Grand Haven DPS investigates report of suspicious man at bus stop
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a report of a suspicious interaction between an adult man and several young children at a Grand Haven bus stop Tuesday morning. The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says one person called in the report claiming the encounter...
Farmington Hills police brutalized innocent Black man in front of his children, lawsuit alleges
The suit was filed several months after the revelation that Farmington Hills police were using images of Black people for target practice
Police officer’s court hearing in killing of Patrick Lyoya makes courthouse security a priority
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Supporters for Patrick Lyoya and the police officer charged with killing him are expected inside the Kent County Courthouse this week for a key court hearing in the murder case. While security always is important inside of a courthouse for cases where emotions run high,...
GRPD: Man not cooperating in shooting investigation
Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday.
WILX-TV
Lumber falls from truck in Kent County, killing driver
GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A 51-year-old truck driver was killed Wednesday morning after a load of lumber fell from his trailer. The incident happened in Grandville, just southwest of Grand Rapids. According to the Grandville Police Department, the trailer was being unloaded at Standale Lumber on Franklin Street at about 11 a.m. when lumber fell and struck the driver.
Amish Buggy Hit By Truck, Injuring 2 Passengers
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says two people in an Amish buggy were injured in a crash with a truck. Deputies say the horse-drawn buggy pulled out of a private drive in front of the truck. The driver was not able to stop in time and hit the buggy....
Muskegon judicial candidate withdraws request to have contact with alleged victim
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon judicial candidate is no longer asking a judge for a bond modification to allow him to continue contacting the alleged victim, court records show. Jason Kolkema was set to appear for a motion hearing Wednesday, Oct. 26, regarding a no-contact order – filed by defense attorney Terry J. Nolan – between Kolkema and his alleged victim.
