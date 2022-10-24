Read full article on original website
KTRE
Carthage coach stresses importance of victory in game against Van
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Our Game of the Week for week 10 of the Red Zone is Carthage vs. Van. Carthage Bulldogs head coach Scott Surratt said this game is important because a loss to Van means a loss for the chance to be district champions. “If they beat us...
tribnow.com
Tiger loss at Whitehouse sets up frantic finish to the season
The road to the playoffs for the Mount Pleasant Tigers got a bit rockier Friday. The Tigers fell on the road at Whitehouse, 37-14, meaning the Tigers likely need to win their final two games – Friday at home against Pine Tree and next week on the road against Hallsvville – and need some outside help to snag a playoff spot.
KLTV
6 Red Zone Top 10 teams remain undefeated
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - For the second straight week no one drops from the Red Zone Top 10. With just two weeks left in the season the list seems set entering the playoffs, but crazy things can happen the final week. 1. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: 1 |...
KTRE
Carthage players excited about final game before bye week
KTRE
Ahead of Carthage challenge, Van's head coach shares key to team's success
KTRE
Coach Surratt on Upcoming Game
CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - I made it over to Carthage and ran into Bulldogs Head Coach Scott Surratt. “Alright Coach we got you as our REDZONE Game of the week. What is it going to take to get another win and to stay undefeated? Well we got to practice well first of all and then travel well,” He said, “We got a good Van they’re five and three they’re tied with us, I mean excuse me, they only got one loss in district so if they beat us they will be District Champions so it’s very important for us to play well and get a win and be undefeated and District Champions.”
KTRE
Longview at Tyler game moved to Thursday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Due to possible inclement weather, the Longview vs. Tyler varsity game has been moved to Thursday. Tyler Lions Football made the announcement Wednesday on its Twitter page. Freshman games have been moved to Wednesday. The JV game will be Thurdsday at 5:30 p.m.
KTRE
Week 10 Red Zone forecast
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Partly Cloudy and very pleasant conditions for Thursday evening with light easterly winds, very mild temperatures and rain chances are almost zero. Enjoy your football games and stay safe.
Hundreds flock to East Texas gas station ahead of one of the largest Powerball jackpots in history
UPDATE — Time to check your tickets! The winning Powerball jackpot numbers are 19 36 37 46 56 24. TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Powerball jackpot has grown to be the fifth largest in history! $700 million are up for grabs tonight. Angel Perry, the manager of a Valero gas station in Tyler, said they […]
KCBD
Texas Tech invites SFA to join university system
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Board of Regents of Stephen F. Austin State University, along with various university groups and institutions, sent a comprehensive set of questions for Texas Tech to answer regarding affiliation. Tech has since provided a response. The list of questions fielded by Texas Tech varied from...
KTRE
Tyler Catholic school plans to open new early learning center in 2023
“The biggest concern I’ve heard from the folks in the neighborhood is not knowing what’s going in there. We don’t know how that’s going to affect the traffic flow, or how we get in and out of our neighborhood. That’s kind of problematic,” Land said.
KTRE
A new District Attorney for San Augustine and Sabine County was sworn in today
Tracy Byrd, Eli Young Band Coming to Nacogdoches, Texas This Week
Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches is the place to be this week for some great country music. Wednesday, October 26, country music superstar and southeast Texas native Tracy Byrd will be performing at a benefit concert at Banita Creek Hall. 100% of the proceeds from this show will benefit the Nacogdoches Area Cancer Coalition.
KTRE
East Texas school districts recovering well from pandemic learning loss
EAST, Texas (KLTV) - The National Assessment of Educational Progress recently reported that Texas students have shown progress in recovering from the pandemic learning loss. But more remains in the subject of math. East Texas school districts say their learning loss was consistent with the state. According to TEA accountability...
KTRE
UT Tyler professors publish book on Texas’ changing political landscape
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new book written by three East Texas professors examines the state of Texas’ changing political landscape and the reshaping of voter preferences. Using what they’ve learned from polls and surveys conducted at the UT Tyler Center for Opinion Research, Dr. Mark Owens, Dr. Ken Wink, and Dr. Kenneth Bryant Jr. wrote “Battle for the Heart of Texas: Political Change in the Electorate.”
KTRE
Pro Bono Week
Two East Texas teachers honored at Texas Teacher of the Year award luncheon
IRVING, Texas (KETK) – At the annual Texas Teacher of the Year award luncheon, East Texas teachers Pydi Oliver and Catherine Jackson were selected as the Region 7 elementary and secondary Teacher of the Year. Pydi Oliver is a 3rd grade teacher at Velma Penny Elementary school at Lindale ISD and was selected as the […]
KTRE
Dog Tags Reunited
KLTV
Pedestrian life-flighted after being hit by vehicle in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian has “serious injuries” and has been hospitalized after being hit by a car Tuesday, according to Lt. Eric Sullivan with the Henderson Police Department. Police report the call came in at approximately 8 p.m., and that the woman was life-flighted to Tyler...
KTRE
Heather Nikole Harper
