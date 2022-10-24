ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TX

tribnow.com

Tiger loss at Whitehouse sets up frantic finish to the season

The road to the playoffs for the Mount Pleasant Tigers got a bit rockier Friday. The Tigers fell on the road at Whitehouse, 37-14, meaning the Tigers likely need to win their final two games – Friday at home against Pine Tree and next week on the road against Hallsvville – and need some outside help to snag a playoff spot.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

6 Red Zone Top 10 teams remain undefeated

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - For the second straight week no one drops from the Red Zone Top 10. With just two weeks left in the season the list seems set entering the playoffs, but crazy things can happen the final week. 1. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: 1 |...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Carthage players excited about final game before bye week

Carthage coach stresses importance of victory in game against Van. Carthage Bulldogs head coach Scott Surratt said this game is important because a loss to Van means a loss for the chance to be district champions. Ahead of Carthage challenge, Van's head coach shares key to team's success. Updated: 18...
CARTHAGE, TX
KTRE

Coach Surratt on Upcoming Game

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - I made it over to Carthage and ran into Bulldogs Head Coach Scott Surratt. “Alright Coach we got you as our REDZONE Game of the week. What is it going to take to get another win and to stay undefeated? Well we got to practice well first of all and then travel well,” He said, “We got a good Van they’re five and three they’re tied with us, I mean excuse me, they only got one loss in district so if they beat us they will be District Champions so it’s very important for us to play well and get a win and be undefeated and District Champions.”
CARTHAGE, TX
KTRE

Longview at Tyler game moved to Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Due to possible inclement weather, the Longview vs. Tyler varsity game has been moved to Thursday. Tyler Lions Football made the announcement Wednesday on its Twitter page. Freshman games have been moved to Wednesday. The JV game will be Thurdsday at 5:30 p.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Week 10 Red Zone forecast

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Partly Cloudy and very pleasant conditions for Thursday evening with light easterly winds, very mild temperatures and rain chances are almost zero. Enjoy your football games and stay safe.
TYLER, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech invites SFA to join university system

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Board of Regents of Stephen F. Austin State University, along with various university groups and institutions, sent a comprehensive set of questions for Texas Tech to answer regarding affiliation. Tech has since provided a response. The list of questions fielded by Texas Tech varied from...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

East Texas school districts recovering well from pandemic learning loss

EAST, Texas (KLTV) - The National Assessment of Educational Progress recently reported that Texas students have shown progress in recovering from the pandemic learning loss. But more remains in the subject of math. East Texas school districts say their learning loss was consistent with the state. According to TEA accountability...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

UT Tyler professors publish book on Texas’ changing political landscape

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new book written by three East Texas professors examines the state of Texas’ changing political landscape and the reshaping of voter preferences. Using what they’ve learned from polls and surveys conducted at the UT Tyler Center for Opinion Research, Dr. Mark Owens, Dr. Ken Wink, and Dr. Kenneth Bryant Jr. wrote “Battle for the Heart of Texas: Political Change in the Electorate.”
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Longview is wrapping up a $5.7 million project that brought upgrades and additional space to Broughton Recreation Center. Gregg County commissioners approve mobile command vehicle purchase with ARPA funds. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. The mobile unit is needed to replace the aging and obsolete unit currently used by Gregg...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

“The biggest concern I’ve heard from the folks in the neighborhood is not knowing what’s going in there. We don’t know how that’s going to affect the traffic flow, or how we get in and out of our neighborhood. That’s kind of problematic,” Land said.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Pedestrian life-flighted after being hit by vehicle in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian has “serious injuries” and has been hospitalized after being hit by a car Tuesday, according to Lt. Eric Sullivan with the Henderson Police Department. Police report the call came in at approximately 8 p.m., and that the woman was life-flighted to Tyler...
HENDERSON, TX
KTRE

TYLER, TX

