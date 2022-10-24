COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 1 South Carolina has a sweeter and much more satisfying motivation to go after an NCAA championship after winning the title a season ago. The Gamecocks want to feel the falling confetti once more before a veteran squad that includes consensus player of the year Aliyah Boston, dynamic Zia Cooke and defensive stopper Brea Beal wraps up its stay on campus. “Our goal was to win four of them,” Cooke said of the NCAA title. “The fact that we only won one, I think that makes us a little more hungry.” Cooke and the Gamecocks’ top-ranked recruiting class of 2019 came oh-so-close to their championship-a-year goals. They were ranked No. 1, SEC Tournament champions and on a 26-game win streak when the 2020 tourney was canceled because of the pandemic.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO