This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
247Sports
Final injury report: Missouri
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer provided a positive injury report for his team as it heads into Saturday’s matchup with Missouri in Williams-Brice Stadium. The only player who will not play on Saturday is wide receiver Corey Rucker, who Beamer said on Tuesday during his press conference that he would not be taking the field against the Tigers.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mizzou reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game at South Carolina
Missouri faces South Carolina top next on the schedule after getting its first SEC win of the season last week with a 17-14 victory over over Vanderbilt. Staying the win column against a South Carolina team that has been hot lately, currently riding a 4-game win streak, won’t be an easy task. The Tigers revealed their uniforms ahead of what could be an interesting contest, especially considering the near-victory against Auburn and the run for the money that they gave the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
coladaily.com
Three Midlands Players make 'Mr. South Carolina Football' finalist field
The Midlands are not only well-represented in the season-ending high school football All-Star Games, Wednesday, three local players were among seven selected as finalists for the Mr. South Carolina Football Award. The honorees are running backs Jarvis Green of Dutch Fork and Jonah Norris of Lexington and defensive lineman Xzavier...
No. 1 South Carolina loaded, chasing 2nd straight NCAA title
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 1 South Carolina has a sweeter and much more satisfying motivation to go after an NCAA championship after winning the title a season ago. The Gamecocks want to feel the falling confetti once more before a veteran squad that includes consensus player of the year Aliyah Boston, dynamic Zia Cooke and defensive stopper Brea Beal wraps up its stay on campus. “Our goal was to win four of them,” Cooke said of the NCAA title. “The fact that we only won one, I think that makes us a little more hungry.” Cooke and the Gamecocks’ top-ranked recruiting class of 2019 came oh-so-close to their championship-a-year goals. They were ranked No. 1, SEC Tournament champions and on a 26-game win streak when the 2020 tourney was canceled because of the pandemic.
Dontavius Braswell's Big Play Ability Fits South Carolina's Vision
South Carolina running back commit Dontavius Braswell has an innate ability to create explosive plays, which fits their offensive goals.
saturdaydownsouth.com
GG Jackson shows off insane hops in South Carolina dunk contest
GG Jackson is going to be a problem for SEC defenses this season. The rest of Lamont Paris’ South Carolina squad? Well, we’ll just have to see about that. But if he was able to flip Jackson from North Carolina, the Gamecocks have to be doing something right.
Live Updates: FSU 74, Newberry College 66 - FINAL (Exhibition)
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State men's basketball will play an exhibition game against Newberry College on Thursday evening at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The exhibition is set for 7 p.m. It is FSU's lone public exhibition before the start of the regular season on Monday, Nov. 7th against Stetson. Parking and admission for the exhibition is free.
Yardbarker
Food fight! Ex-Alabama QB Greg McElroy goes on epic rant about SEC Network crew
Earlier this week on the "McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning" radio show in Birmingham, Ala., former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy treated listeners to quite a rant. It had nothing to do with the latest hot college football controversies. It centered on ... food. McElroy was peeved that the SEC...
247Sports
Photo Gallery: FSU Basketball Tops Newberry College in Final Preseason Exhibition
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State basketball topped Newberry College by a final score of 74-66 on Thursday night in the Seminoles' last preseason action before the beginning of the regular season. Here's a photo gallery from Thursday's action:
WMBF
University of South Carolina going back to ‘USC’ branding in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The University of South Carolina will be going back to an old moniker early next year. The school announced Wednesday that will be simplifying its academic branding, which includes a new “USC” spirit logo. The tree-and-gates logo will remain the official academic logo for the university.
abccolumbia.com
USC students react to new ‘USC’ logo change
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina is dropping its “UofSC” logo, a mark first adopted in 2019. The iconic tree-and-gates image will be reinstated as its official academic logo, say officials. The university says the brand update will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023. In...
Tuesday afternoon injury update from Beamer
South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer updated the health of several players, including Terrell Dawkins and Corey Rucker. “Corey Rucker won’t play. … Terrell Dawkins practiced today again and is getting closer and closer to playing,” Beamer said. Rucker, who’s played in two games this season,...
WIS-TV
Benedict College celebrates historic win streak, first season ever nationally ranked
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College is celebrating a historic win streak as Homecoming week is underway. Thursday night six alumni athletes are being inducted into the Benedict College Hall of Fame during a banquet at the Doubletree by Hilton on Bush River Road. Organizers said this year’s Homecoming game against the Clark Atlanta Panthers is expected to attract thousands of supporters.
FOX Carolina
USC announces new streamlined logo, branding to change in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina announced Wednesday a new spirit mark. The simplified logo focuses on the tree and gates and introduces a USC spirit mark. “The actions announced today reflect our commitment to enhancing our iconic brand,” President Michael Amiridis said. “In my short time...
Lexington, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
manninglive.com
Meet the Candidates: Ernest "Chip" Finney
The Manning Times is doing a series on each of the candidates that are running for positions that will be voted in this November. This is the third week in the series. Here is an article about Ernest “Chip” Finney, who is running for Solicitor Circuit 3, in Clarendon, Lee, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.
WYFF4.com
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
Residents react to coyote and fox sightings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
Republican Ellen Weaver earns endorsement from outgoing State Superintendent Molly Spearman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s outgoing education leader on Tuesday announced her support for Republican nominee Ellen Weaver in the race for State Superintendent of Education. The endorsement comes following months of controversy because Weaver did not possess a master’s degree in education leadership, as required by state law. But she candidate worked to […]
This Is South Carolina's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the best historic fast food spots around the country, including this longtime favorite in South Carolina.
247Sports
